Four “Unwinnable” Personal Injury Cases That Defied the Odds

The Ashley Law Firm PLLC
·4 min read
The Ashley Law Firm PLLC
The Ashley Law Firm PLLC

With One-Third of Americans Skeptical of the Legal System, Attorney Mitchel Ashley Restores Faith By Persistently Challenging the “Rules of the Game”

NEW YORK, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Willow Research, most Americans are losing confidence in the US court system, with only one-third of the population expecting anything near a just outcome (and even less expecting integrity from their lawyers). Firms like New York attorney Mitchel Ashley’s play a crucial role in changing this perception, taking on multiple cases that other lawyers will not and proving hopeful exceptions to the widely-accepted “rules of the game.”

Since 2009, The Ashley Law Firm has fought tirelessly for New Yorkers, helping hundreds of injured clients with decades of in-depth legal expertise and obtaining multiple verdicts in the millions. It may be February, but Ashley has already secured more than $1M in compensation for his clients - many of whom faced seemingly insurmountable odds.

“Clients sometimes come to me feeling hopeless after being told by other attorneys that their case has no chance,” explains Ashley. “For me, practicing law is about pursuing justice, not racking up wins on a personal score sheet. Whether or not a case is a ‘slam-dunk,’ many of these clients deserve to have their day in court - and many are surprised to find they do, in fact, win compensation as well.”

In the event of a personal injury case, misinformation or a misunderstanding of the legal system can cause clients to miss out on potentially life-changing financial compensation. Despite what people think they know about the law, Ashley is determined to restore hope that justice may be achievable, even in the most unlikely situations, challenging several commonly-held legal beliefs with empowering notions like:

  1. You can pursue additional compensation beyond workers’ comp. Ashley recently settled a case (#16-0201-06) in which his client won $1M outside of workers’ comp after tripping over a nail while carrying a piece of sheetrock on the job site. After five knee surgeries, and likely more to come, these funds will help cover burdensome medical and out-of-work living expenses.

  2. You can receive a post-collision payout, even if the other driver is uninsured (but you can recover much more with a Supplemental Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist policy). After his untimely death in an automobile collision with an uninsured driver, a motorcyclist’s family received the full $100K payout from their insurance company, thanks to Ashley’s representation (case #21-0803-21). With a Supplemental Uninsured Motorist policy, they would likely have recovered far more.

  3. You can win, even if the odds are against you. In a recent trip-and-fall case, Ashley represented a Westchester real estate agent whose ankle was badly fractured while showing a house (case #20-1102-18). Though the county is notoriously unfriendly to plaintiffs and nine out of ten attorneys advised against taking the case, Ashley won a settlement of $140K (far beyond the court’s initial recommendation to accept a $20K offer).

  4. You can win, even if your case is deemed “too small.” In two years, Ashley has represented four plaintiffs with Brazilian wax-related injuries - the most recent client suffering from second-degree burns. The carelessness of the salons in question led to injuries that, while not permanent, were quite painful. Ashley believes these women deserve to be compensated, even though their cases are not “big” by industry standards, and he has won settlements of over $35K as a result.

Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to read real-world reviews about the team’s outstanding approach or browse recent verdicts and settlements that helped to change clients’ lives for the better. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation and pay nothing until a verdict or settlement is granted. Follow @theashleylawfirm for industry updates, including a live segment with Ashley every Monday at 6pm EST covering a variety of legal topics.

About The Ashley Law Firm:

The Ashley Law Firm was established in 2009 by accomplished personal injury attorney Mitchel Ashley on values of dedication, integrity, and personal attention. Managing multiple cases each year in a variety of personal injury areas, including auto/transport accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, and more, Ashley’s team fights tirelessly for the compensation and peace of mind that clients deserve. With one goal in mind - the be the best personal injury law firm in New York - Ashley has obtained millions of dollars in verdicts, bringing claims to a quick and satisfactory resolution with a compassionate, professional approach. He and his five-star team are prepared to take cases to the jury, if necessary, in order to win maximum compensation. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation. Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Jessica Kopach-Paulson
The JKO Agency
jessica@thejkoagency.com


