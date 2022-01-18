U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

FourKites Acquires European Supply Chain Visibility Leader NIC-place

FourKites
·5 min read

The acquisition creates the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe and accelerates adoption of software solutions specifically designed for carriers and logistics service providers
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites, provider of the world’s #1 real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has acquired leading European supply chain visibility provider NIC GmbH (NIC-place). The combined over-the-road, rail and ocean carrier networks of FourKites and NIC-place will create the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe, ready to serve global shippers with the most comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain visibility platform. The acquisition will also accelerate the adoption of secure real-time visibility solutions specifically designed for carriers, while shortening the time to value for shippers with complex, multimodal carrier networks.

NIC-place is the market leader in supply chain visibility software solutions specifically designed for transport companies, carriers and logistics service providers. With its proprietary Data Control Center (DCC), NIC-place provides a flexible and secure way for carriers to share supply chain data with customers, while giving them complete control of their business, their network and their data. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Germany, thousands of companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, H.Essers, Unterer, Quehenberger and Frigotrans rely on NIC-place to track and monitor millions of shipments every year.

“We are thrilled to join forces with FourKites, the pioneer and market leader in real-time supply chain transport visibility, and the pace-setter for innovation and end-to-end multimodal coverage,” said Pete Jendras, Founder and Managing Director of NIC-place. “FourKites shares our vision for prioritizing data security and integrity, and empowering carriers to collaborate easily with their supply chain partners. We look forward to extending the combined benefit of NIC-place’s leading carrier solutions with the largest global real-time visibility network in the world.”

As a FourKites company, NIC-place will remain focused on carrier-specific solutions, while leveraging FourKites’ leading shipper network, global scale and R&D engine to accelerate the pace of innovation. The companies will maintain the NIC-place name and will maintain the NIC-place offices in Germany from which to expand its team and operations.

“NIC-place boasts the only carrier-focused visibility solution on the market; the most advanced rail tracking features in Europe; and unmatched expertise in high-value and temperature-controlled shipments,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “This acquisition creates a powerhouse of carrier- and shipper-focused expertise that accelerates end-to-end visibility and the delivery of new solutions tailor-made for our customers’ unique requirements.”

The acquisition will help accelerate much-needed supply chain visibility across Europe. According to a recent research report on the state of European supply chains by Reuters and FourKites, 78% of European companies indicated that end-to-end freight traceability was their biggest supply chain pain point.

NIC-place’s advanced capabilities:

  • Data privacy and security. NIC-place’s Data Control Center (DCC) is subject to some of the most stringent data privacy regulations regarding GDPR. These laws allow carriers to have complete control over their data and with whom they share it.

  • Easy integration with any real-time visibility provider. NIC-place’s DCC is the only solution with standardized interfaces to all open real-time visibility platforms, unifying all data types from multiple telematics systems across different manufacturers and transport modes. Carriers who onboard with DCC have a simple, single hub for all of their visibility data.

  • Temperature-controlled and high-value shipments. NIC-place is the market-leader for tracking temperature-controlled and high-value transports such as pharmaceuticals, fresh and frozen products, and electronic equipment. The largest group of European refrigerated logistics companies leverage the NIC-place platform to better serve customers and ensure that critical goods are delivered with the highest quality.

  • Comprehensive and optimized rail coverage. NIC-place tracks the largest European rail network — an increasingly critical capability as many companies shift more shipments to rail in the face of ongoing ocean challenges. The company’s advanced monitoring tracks wagons, train compositions, points of interest and transports for effective use, smooth processes and better planning.

“We are excited to see these two market leaders joining forces,” said European Carrier Rainer Linke, Unterer Logistics. “With their shared commitment to secure, carrier-controlled data sharing, collaboration and ongoing innovation, we are excited about the value this union will bring to the broader European logistics community.”

FourKites’ acquisition of NIC-place comes on the heels of record growth for both companies as they address the challenges fueled by the ongoing global supply chain crisis. In 2021, FourKites saw 148% growth in European shipment volume, doubled the number of new European customers, grew its carrier network 35% and saw 110% growth in European carriers on FourKites’ Premier Carrier List.

FourKites will be showcasing the NIC-place solution and the value it brings to both carriers and shippers in a live webinar taking place on Wednesday, February 16. Register here.

About FourKites
FourKites® is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4419401-4eba-4337-84ff-9b407f30a20f


