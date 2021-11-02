U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.75
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,829.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,875.75
    -18.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.80
    +6.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    -0.91 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    +0.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6660
    -0.3320 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,086.48
    +1,122.41 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,539.18
    +75.67 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,245.11
    -43.51 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

FourKites Hires Veteran Leaders to Drive Growth and Customer Value as Demand Surges

FourKites
·6 min read

Real-time visibility pioneer expands leadership team as momentum continues to build for end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions

FourKites Hires Veteran Leaders to Drive Growth and Customer Value as Demand Surges

Real-time visibility pioneer expands leadership team as momentum continues to build for end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions
Real-time visibility pioneer expands leadership team as momentum continues to build for end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions
Real-time visibility pioneer expands leadership team as momentum continues to build for end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites, provider of the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced the appointment of five industry veterans with extensive hypergrowth experience to executive leadership positions at the company. Stephen Elsasser joins as Chief Financial Officer; Bob Slaby is the company’s first Chief Customer Officer; Steve Dowse will serve as SVP and General Manager of the company’s new International Products business unit; Dave Ellis joins as SVP of Global Solutions; and Jason Frerich serves as VP of Solutions.

The new leaders join in the midst of significant growth for FourKites, the category pioneer and industry leader. Gartner® named FourKites a Leader positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. Demand for FourKites’ platform is accelerating globally in a market that is increasingly adopting real-time supply chain visibility solutions to help companies better manage operations amid ongoing supply chain disruptions.

As the largest global supply chain visibility platform, with more than 50% customer growth in the last year, FourKites tracks over 2 million shipments every day. Over the last 12 months, FourKites has tracked more than 29 billion miles across 176 countries and more than 7 million facilities. Moreover, the company has worked alongside its customers to translate their biggest pain points into more than 100 new products and features since the beginning of 2020 alone; it has received patents for its groundbreaking AI technology, and has expanded the definition of real-time visibility beyond transportation to include warehouses, stores, trucks and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Stephen, Bob, Steve, Dave and Jason to FourKites — all top-caliber industry veterans with extensive experience leading organizations through successful periods of hypergrowth and global expansion,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “These additions to our executive bench will help ensure that FourKites continues to lead — with our superior network of supply chain data, more breakthrough innovations and new sources of value for the world’s largest network of shippers, carriers, brokers and 3PLs.”

Stephen Elsasser’s unique background includes prior CFO roles in industries as diverse as fintech, martech, trading and investment banking. Most recently at Fiserv, he held several leadership positions, including SVP and Group CFO of Fiserv’s $3 billion Account Processing business. Prior to Fiserv, he held various leadership positions at Shop Your Way; Brightstar; Sears Holdings Corporation; Citadel Investment Group; and Houlihan Lokey. As FourKites’ CFO, Elsasser will lead the company’s growing global Finance, Accounting and Legal teams.

"Coming to FourKites was an easy choice for me,” said Elsasser. “Supply chain is truly at the nexus of everything, and it's top of mind for all business executives these days. FourKites is the pioneer of this industry and the undeniable market leader, and it's in a position to grow and scale tremendously over the next few years as companies around the world strive to optimize their supply chains."

As the new Chief Customer Officer, Bob Slaby brings more than 25 years of experience in technology hardware, software, services and support at major corporations, including Merck Pharmaceuticals, Citibank and Hewlett-Packard. More recently, he has served in executive Customer Operations roles at Altify (Sales SaaS solution sold to Upland Software in 2019) and Anaplan (SaaS solution for Finance/Sales/Supply Chain Planning, 2018 IPO). In the newly created position of Chief Customer Officer at FourKites, Bob will lead the company’s global Professional Services, Implementation, Customer Success and Product Support teams.

“FourKites has the perfect combination of products and people to help our customers manage their supply chains and make better decisions. I am thrilled and honored to join such a talented team of experts and help customers find the best possible solutions to one of today’s biggest challenges.”

With the ongoing ocean shipping crisis, FourKites has continued to build upon its Dynamic Ocean platform to create the most advanced and robust solution on the market for real-time and predictive ocean visibility, exception management and cost controls. Stepping in to serve as the GM of the company’s new International Products unit, Steve Dowse brings decades of experience conceptualizing, developing, selling and operating platform-based solutions for the global container logistics industry, and most recently was head of Product Strategy at Blume Global. Previously, he was the CTO and COO of tech-logistics startup IAS, which later merged with REZ-1 to become Blume. In leading FourKites’ International Products unit, Dowse will be responsible for the vision, strategy and P&L for the company’s global ocean and air solutions, including its next-generation Dynamic Ocean solutions.

Customers across all industries are realizing incredible value as supply chain visibility impacts key business drivers like planning, inventory, sustainability and customer experience. FourKites has brought on Dave Ellis as SVP Global Solutions, to help customers maximize the value they get from the platform. Ellis brings more than 20 years of experience leading Solutions Consulting teams in enterprise software, cloud and digital transformation at companies including OpenText, GXS and Covisint.

And as FourKites continues to dive deeper into purpose-built industry solutions, industry veteran hires play a key role in translating the value of the platform and driving innovation for key verticals. Jason Freirch is a supply chain veteran with more than 20 years of experience in both retail and manufacturing. He was Director of Domestic Transportation for Michaels Stores and held various leadership roles at Nike, HP, Emerson and Walmart. He is responsible for FourKites’ growth and leadership in industry solutions, and will bring his extensive retail experience to bear on one of the company’s fastest-growing verticals.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Marc Boileau as Senior Vice President, Sales and Carrier Operations, EMEA.

About FourKites
FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1c9512f-c8c5-4330-b564-d75f6368c787


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Tesla Squanders Some of $300 Billion Gain on Musk’s Hertz Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to give back some of its more than $300 billion gain since Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a massive order for its electric vehicles, after Elon Musk cast doubt on the deal and downplayed its potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reported Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in November

    Investors can benefit from investing in technology companies that pay significant dividends (if they know where to look).

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors