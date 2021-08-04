U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.44
    -13.71 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,937.48
    -178.92 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,748.47
    -12.83 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.72
    -3.86 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    -1.74 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1970
    +0.0210 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5440
    +0.4940 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,965.00
    +390.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.68
    +30.91 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.55
    +22.83 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

FourKites
·3 min read

FourKites Award Recognition

FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year
FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year
FourKites Named a Great Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO and CHENNAI, India, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world's leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. This award marks the third consecutive year that FourKites has received certification as a Great Place to Work.

GPTW Certification is awarded to organizations that are building a top-performing culture with a high degree of employee trust. More than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries seek certification from the GPTW Institute each year. In 2021, FourKites received this distinction alongside leading global companies including Salesforce, Adobe, Cisco, Ericsson, DHL and ADP.

“Certification as a Great Place to Work is truly a gold standard, and is one of the most definitive employer-of-choice and workplace quality recognitions that an organization can receive," said FourKites’ Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "This certification endorses our commitment to build a global organization with a larger purpose of social responsibility to our employees, while maintaining our hyper-growth and commitment to customer success.”

Companies are granted GPTW certification based on a proprietary Trust Index formula, which takes into account factors such as credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie and fairness. Additionally, company employees are asked to carry out a culture audit, designed to evaluate their company's performance in each of nine major categories, including inspiration, speaking, listening, thanking, developing, caring, celebrating, sharing and hiring.

"It truly does take a village to run a high-performance workplace," said Neeraj Sharma, Vice President, Human Resources at FourKites India. "Achieving certification as a Great Place to Work is one of the highest bars any company can reach, and it is a tremendous honor to have achieved that distinction for the past three years."

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014, and has since built the world’s largest visibility platform, helping more than 600 leading global brands track their shipments across every mode of transportation. The FourKites network now boasts more than 600 of the world’s leading brands, over 2 million shipments tracked daily, and over 500,000 connected carriers in 176 countries across road, rail, ocean, air, courier and parcel. FourKites was first named a Great Place to Work in 2019, in addition to being named a Top 20 Best Start-up To Work For. Since that time, FourKites has earned certification each subsequent year.

“FourKites is a place where you feel valued and you are constantly reminded that your contributions and efforts are making a difference to the company,” said one Team Lead, Product Support, at FourKites. "At FourKites, your talent is recognized and you are given the opportunity to experiment with your strengths. Today, I look back and think coming to work at FourKites was the best decision I have ever made.”

About FourKites
FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adad5cc8-c1d8-40a6-852d-b6d800e08634


Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Endo Announces Execution of Definitive Settlement Agreement and Release Resolving Tennessee State Court Case

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, "Endo") have executed a definitive Settlement Agreement and Release (the "Settlement Agreement") resolving an opioid-related case originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. C-41916, in the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Oil extends decline to third session ahead of data on U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, losing ground ahead of official data on U.S. crude inventories.

  • Lowe's Canada Reports on its Sustainability Journey

    Following the June publication of Lowe's Companies' 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which covers the global performance of Lowe's Companies Inc, Lowe's Canada released today its 2020 Canada Corporate Responsibility Highlights. These illustrate how the home improvement retailer supported its communities and delivered results on its sustainability targets amid an eventful year as Canadians everywhere adapted to a new reality to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Ethereum and DeFi, Not Bitcoin, Boosting Genesis Lending

    Despite a bearish market, Genesis’ Q2 was the firm’s largest quarter to date.

  • U.S. Companies Add Far Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies added far fewer jobs than expected in July, indicating persistent hiring obstacles despite broader improvement in the economy.Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The figure fell short of all economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The median estimate was for a 690,000 rise.The slowdown in hiring underscores the c

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Weather Forecasts Could Fuel Breakout Over $4.040

    NatGasWeather said that its Global Forecast System (GFS) model trended even hotter for next week into the following week, gaining more than 5 CDDs.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Alithya Bolsters Expertise of its Digital Solutions Center with Expansion to Morocco

    Alithya (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) is pleased to announce the opening of a subsidiary office in Tangier, Morocco, where it looks to leverage the North African country's rich IT talent pool in order to bolster the expertise of its teams, and to help advance the innovative work of Alithya's global Digital Solutions Center that already comprises over 650 highly skilled professionals.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Companies like Equinox are taking a stand on vaccinations, even if it means losing some customers.

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    The iPhone maker has warned of supply shortages as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have intensified pressure on global supply chains. Beijing is also strengthening efforts to create world-leading local tech firms, with apparently government-supported Chinese firms working to manufacture products for global firms including Apple. According to the Nikkei report, China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the iPhone 13 series, Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses.