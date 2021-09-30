U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.25
    +56.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.10
    -0.73 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.05
    -1.20 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9900
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,028.42
    +614.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.27
    +16.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.96
    +13.80 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

FourKites Named a Leader in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility Report

FourKites
·4 min read

Cardinal Health, Bayer, 3M and other pharmaceutical leaders increasingly turn to FourKites for end-to-end supply chain visibility

FourKites Named a Leader in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Visibility Report

Cardinal Health, Bayer, 3M and other pharmaceutical leaders increasingly turn to FourKites for end-to-end supply chain visibility
Cardinal Health, Bayer, 3M and other pharmaceutical leaders increasingly turn to FourKites for end-to-end supply chain visibility
Cardinal Health, Bayer, 3M and other pharmaceutical leaders increasingly turn to FourKites for end-to-end supply chain visibility

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced that it has been named a Leader in CB Insights’ recent Pharmaceutical Supply Chain ESP Vendor Assessment Matrix, which cites the company’s superior ability to help pharmaceutical customers keep up with changes in critical demand, mitigate disruption and protect products in transport. The report also calls out FourKites’ use of IoT sensor integration and predictive data science to track over 2M shipments daily with order- and SKU-level visibility, as well as the industry pioneer’s vast customer base.

As the pandemic and an unprecedented series of disruptions continue to challenge pharma supply chains worldwide — including shortages of raw materials, changes in demand patterns, global uncertainty and resource shortages — FourKites’ technology is helping industry leaders track critical medical supplies from origin to final destination, thereby reducing costs and ensuring compliance with essential pharma quality standards. According to a recent report, 70% of leaders said the pharmaceutical supply chain was vulnerable to ongoing problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that on-time, in-full delivery of medicines had deteriorated by almost 50% within the first few months of the pandemic.

As a result, FourKites is experiencing accelerated momentum in the pharmaceutical sector, as evidenced by unprecedented growth in new customers, shipments tracked, miles travelled, carriers onboarded and geographies covered, amongst other key metrics. Over the past six months, FourKites has seen a 40%+ increase in tracked shipments for pharmaceutical customers; a 20% increase in carriers serving pharma customers; and a nearly 50% increase in total miles travelled by pharma customers. One global pharmaceutical customer saved $5.5 million in detention costs and penalties alone using the FourKites platform to track its shipments.

“It all goes back to providing an end-to-end solution, data-driven insights and delivering on our commitments no matter what is thrown our way, whether it’s a winter storm, COVID-19 or some other event,” said Josh Dolan, Vice President of Global Logistics at Cardinal Health. “Our partnership with FourKites is a critical building block for making these things happen, and the investment is proving to be more powerful than we originally expected.”

FourKites continues to deliver industry-first innovations specifically designed for — and often in collaboration with — its pharma customers, including courier, pallet and tote tracking, recently released in conjunction with Cardinal Health. Moreover, FourKites combines real-time supply chain visibility, machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to facilitate the unencumbered flow of inventory throughout the supply chain, which continues to serve as the central data hub for Cardinal Health’s next-generation cognitive supply chain network. With FourKites, customers can dynamically monitor temperatures during transit and take action before medical supplies are lost to spoilage. And the platform’s collaborative user interface eliminates siloed operations and enables real-time collaboration with manufacturers, distributors, carriers and customers.

“Disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain can literally be a matter of life and death,” said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “That’s why I’m so pleased to see our valued pharmaceutical companies collaborating with us and leveraging the platform to keep mitigating the potential negative impacts of disruptions and delays. There is a great deal more to come in terms of new platform capabilities for this critical industry, and I’m proud of our collective progress as a community.”

Customer Success
Over the past few years shipment tracking has become table stakes across all modes. FourKites technology gives the importing plant extra data, making the process of shipping by air more transparent and efficient.
- Jon Mosher, Export Operations Lead, Bayer

[With FourKites], there’s data democratization, where you can see stuff that is happening much faster on a daily basis. There’s much more transparency on issues we are facing, and the team is going in eyes wide open and trying to find solutions as quickly as we can.
- Monish Patolawala, SVP and CFO, 3M

We’re working toward developing a cognitive network that allows us to perpetually flow inventory across the entire supply chain, unencumbered. Visibility and data from FourKites are some of the most critical components of that.
- Sean Halligan, SVP, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, Cardinal Health

To learn more about FourKites’ real-time visibility innovations for the pharmaceutical industry, visit https://www.fourkites.com/industries/pharmaceuticals/.

About FourKites
FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cba815c-f408-4609-a37f-5dab56d75e8f


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • China's electric carmakers make their move on Europe

    China's electric carmakers are darting into Europe, hoping to catch traditional auto giants cold and seize a slice of a market supercharged by the continent's drive towards zero emissions. Nio Inc, among a small group of challengers, launches its ES8 electric SUV in Oslo on Thursday - the first foray outside China for a company that is virtually unheard of in Europe even though it's valued at about $57 billion. Yet Europe, a crowded, competitive car market dominated by famous brands, has proved elusive for Chinese carmakers in the past.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday offered its first concession in a new contract proposal to locked-out workers at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant to include some seniority protection. Exxon on May 1 locked some 650 workers out at the 369,000-barrel-per-day refinery, replacing them with temporary workers and saying the company was afraid a strike might lead to disruptions to production. The leaders of United Steelworkers union (USW) local 13-243, which represents the locked-out workers, said Exxon's new offer fell short.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Drop Sharply Breaking Through Key Support

    The dollar surges to 12-month highs

  • Why Google doesn’t need Youtube TV to succeed

    LightShed Partners Rich Greenfield&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss which company will come out on top in the ‘age-old battle’ between distributor and programmers and NBC’s hardline approach to Youtube TV on adding a TV bundle including Peacock.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss Despite Booming Sales

    Used-car retailer CarMax reported mixed second-quarter earnings early Thursday. Estimates: Wall Street expected CarMax earnings to rise 5% to $1.88 per share. Results: CarMax dipped to $1.72 a share.

  • Oil steady despite higher U.S. inventories and strong dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Thursday after rising above $80 a barrel this week, with bearish factors such as rising U.S. crude inventories and a strong dollar countered by an expected supply deficit over the coming months. U.S. oil dipped 18 cents to $74.65.

  • Major Colorado-run natural gas pipeline aims to be first carbon-neutral gas transport

    A major Colorado-run pipeline carrying natural gas from the Rockies across the Midwest aims to offer the first carbon-neutral energy transport through a deal struck with a Denver emissions monitoring startup. Leawood, Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy signed a multi-year emissions verification deal with Project Canary covering the 1,679-mile Rockies Express Pipeline, the companies announced Tuesday. The agreement includes having Project Canary monitor in real time all the Rockies Express Pipeline’s 22 compressor stations for methane emissions, which the companies say is a first for an interstate natural gas pipeline.