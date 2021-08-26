FourKites Recognized as a 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites®, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced that it has been named a 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain, the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource. Nominated by its customers, FourKites was recognized for its significant impact on its customers’ efficiency, customer service and supply chain performance.

2021 marks SupplyChainBrain’s 19th consecutive annual list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. To qualify for the award, vendors must be nominated directly by their customers, providing a true measure of that vendor’s business impact in real-world applications. FourKites joins Manhattan Associates, GlobalTranz, MercuryGate and other supply chain leaders on this year’s list.

"For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals asks them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management."

FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014, and has since built the world’s largest visibility platform, now tracking over 2 million shipments daily across 176 countries. The FourKites network now boasts more than 620 of the world’s leading brands, including Coca-Cola, Dow, Eastman, PetSmart, The Michaels Companies, Land O’Lakes, AB InBev, Constellation Brands and 3M, and touches 50% of the Fortune 500. In the first half of 2021 alone, FourKites saw an increase of 55% in total loads tracked across all modes and geographies, and downloads of FourKites CarrierLink app for drivers grew by 50%, reaching nearly 600,000 total downloads.

"More than ever, supply chain and logistics management is becoming a team sport," said FourKites’ Founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "I am honored and humbled to see firsthand the regard that our customers have for the work we do here at FourKites, and the impact that FourKites’ team and technology brings to the lives of our partners and customers.”

Earlier this year, FourKites was named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Real-time Transportation Visibility Platforms for its ability to execute, and with the highest completeness of vision. And earlier this month, FourKites was named a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row.

About FourKites
FourKites® is the leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About SupplyChainBrain
SupplyChainBrain, today’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world’s most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4970154c-697e-488b-888e-686f3151c683


