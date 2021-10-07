U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

FourKites Recognizes Global Supply Chain Leaders at 2021 Visibility User Conference

FourKites
·4 min read

Armada, Kimberly Clark, Ingredion, T-Mobile, GlobalTranz at the forefront of innovation during a challenging year

FourKites Annual Golden Kite Awards

Armada, Kimberly Clark, Ingredion, T-Mobile and GlobalTranz recognized at FourKites Visibility 2021 User Conference for being at the forefront of innovation during a challenging year

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FourKites, provider of the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today announced the recipients of its annual Golden Kite Awards. The Golden Kite Awards recognize best-in-class companies that are leveraging the FourKites® real-time visibility platform to achieve breakthrough results in five categories: Supply Chain Agility, Collaboration, Customer Experience, End-to-End Optimization and Green Earth. This year’s Golden Kite Award winners include Armada, Kimberly-Clark, Ingredion, T-Mobile and GlobalTranz.

  • Armada, a creator of innovative, fully integrated supply chain solutions for the restaurant industry, received the Golden Kite Award for Supply Chain Agility in recognition of its use of FourKites’ AI/ML predictive ETA capabilities to predict disruptions with 96% accuracy and triage order resolutions 75% faster than pre-implementation. The award was accepted by the Director of Innovation and Commercial Program Management, Phillip Lakomy.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation was awarded a Golden Kite for Collaboration. “Achieving goals as a team allows us to communicate more effectively with one another, with our clients and more importantly with our carriers and customers, shortening decision-making cycles and boosting productivity across the teams,” said North LAO Transportation Management Analyst Valeria Ochoa, in accepting the award.

  • Ingredion, a leading global ingredients solutions company, won the Golden Kite Award for Customer Experience, which recognizes achievement in using FourKites to continuously improve customer service. Prior to implementing FourKites, Ingredion’s average response time for customer inquiries averaged between 30 to 60 minutes, due to the large quantity of shipments managed daily. After the FourKites implementation, the average response time for customer service inquiries plunged to just one minute. The award was accepted by Logistics Engineer Alberto Machuca.

  • T-Mobile, the multinational wireless communications company, won the Golden Kite Award for End-to-End Optimization, which recognizes achievement in using FourKites to connect modes, regions and unmanaged freight across the lifecycle of shipments. T-Mobile implemented an end-to-end process that evaluated its transportation performance based on FourKites data and geofencing capabilities, thereby significantly increasing the visibility and accuracy of its operation. The award was accepted by Marshall Wang, data scientist, T-Mobile procurement and technology.

  • GlobalTranz, a leading, technology-enabled, full-service transportation and logistics provider, won the Golden Kite Award for Green Earth, which recognizes customers who use FourKites to identify and advance sustainability initiatives. GlobalTranz is using FourKites data to provide detailed transportation routing optimization strategies that can reduce the number of trucks used on an annual basis, and consequently their environmental impact. Working with a large consumer packaged goods customer, GlobalTranz reduced annual truckload shipments by an estimated 30%, resulting in 26 million fewer miles driven, 5 million gallons of diesel saved and an estimated 58,000 fewer tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The award was accepted by Senior Marketing Manager Annie Graupner.

“Supply chain disruptions and challenges continue unabated, but the FourKites community is rising to the occasion,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “This year’s Golden Kite Award recipients continue to raise the bar when it comes to widespread collaboration and the smart application of real-time visibility technology. Congratulations to all, and thank you for your continued partnership.”

The world’s largest supply chain visibility platform, FourKites has continued to see unprecedented growth in the year since Visibility 2020. Over the last 12 months, FourKites has seen over 50% customer growth; 126% increase in carriers onboarded; and over 100% growth in load volume. Year over year, the platform is now tracking over 350,000 more loads per month. In addition, FourKites introduced several industry-first innovations over the last 12 months, including the Order Intelligence Hub, a new single-pane-of-glass view of the entire lifecycle of every order; Dynamic ETA for Air®; its patented Smart Forecasted Arrival capabilities; and Dynamic OceanSM, amongst many others.

About FourKites
FourKites® is a leading global supply chain visibility platform, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 620 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

Media Contact:
Marianna Vyridi
Big Valley Marketing for FourKites
(650) 468-3263
mvyridi@bigvalley.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fe451e6-3077-4f72-a5b3-bf649066fa19


