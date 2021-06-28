U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,282.64
    +1.94 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,269.44
    -164.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,452.20
    +91.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,315.18
    -19.22 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.84
    -1.21 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5560
    -0.2040 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,273.41
    +1,485.59 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.82
    +11.41 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley steps back from the company

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Foursquare co-founder Dennis Crowley has announced that he is stepping back from his full-time role at the company. During the first seven years of the company, he was the startup’s Chief Executive Officer. In 2016, Crowley moved to an executive chairman position. He’s also been running the Foursquare Labs R&D group since then.

Going forward, Crowley won’t be working full-time at the company. He’ll remain on the Board of Directors as co-chair with Factual founder Gil Elbaz.

Foursquare merges with Factual

In 2009, Foursquare was better known for its location-based social network. People would check in to locations to share what they’ve been up to with their friends. Users would earn badges and mayorships.

Over the years, the most active users had amassed thousands of checkins. Foursquare became a great app to keep track of places you like. You could also use it to discover your friends’ favorite places.

That’s why the company decided to split its main app into two separate apps — the Foursquare City Guide and Swarm. At the same time, the company started working on developer APIs and SDKs so that other companies could take advantage of Foursquare’s location data.

That business in particular has been quite lucrative. With the company’s Pilgrim SDK, developers can build location-aware apps. For instance, an advertiser can send a personalized notification based on where you are. Foursquare tries to be as accurate as possible and can sometimes even figure out when you enter or exit a venue.

That SDK enables many different possibilities. It’s easy to track the impact of an advertising campaign on online sales, but what about offline interest?

Foursquare’s SDK can help advertisers and brands see whether an advertising campaign has an impact on foot traffic. Of course, you can also combine that data with other customer data.

The company has become an important advertising and marketing platform focused on location. Overall, the company has generated more than $100 million in revenue in 2020. And it plans to grow in 2021 and beat that number.

Crowley mentions two reasons why he’s leaving now. According to him, the company is doing well, and he’s been working on the same thing for 12 years already.

“Foursquare hasn’t just found its way… it leads the way. I used to say that my goal was to make the name ‘Foursquare’ synonymous with ‘innovation in contextual aware computing’… And, here in 2021, we’ve built the tools and frameworks that can make that so,” Crowley writes in a blog post.

“Also, 12 years is a lot of time. I have lots of things I still want to build — many of which don’t fit neatly into the Foursquare of 2021 (and, hey fellow founder, it’s fine to feel this way!),” he adds. He's also going to spend some well-deserved time with his family.

Crowley has been an iconic startup founder during the Web 2.0 era. He managed to attract tens of millions of users. It’s clear that he’s been a great product CEO during the early years of the company. And now, the company is also generating revenue. So it’s going to be interesting to see what he builds next.

Foursquare Gets $45M And A New CEO To Build Out Enterprise Business

 

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Social Networks Aren’t Cool

    Blockchain technology is transformative, it's subversive, it's surprising – but it is not cool.

  • Wimbledon a different experience under current restrictions this year

    The 2019 tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Prologue, Honda's first electric SUV, is coming to market in 2024

    Honda said Monday it will sell its first electric SUV in North America in early 2024, part of the automaker’s push to shift away from gas-powered vehicles before the middle of the decade. The new car's name, Prologue, is meant to signify the beginning of what the company called its “new electrified era.” Prologue is one of two forthcoming Honda vehicles that will use General Motors’ Ultium Cells EV platform and battery packs.

  • How I inadvertently became a vinyl nerd

    I became a vinyl nerd this year and purchased the U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus turntable and the Kanto YU4 powered speakers.

  • Baird suspends GameStop, Virgin Galactic and Intellia Therapeutics soar

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Virgin Galactic shares higher after receiving approval for commercial flights, Intellia Therapeutics positive results in a clinical trial using Crispr technology, and Gamestop stock coverage being suspended by Baird.

  • Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and […]

  • Hertz Is About to Exit Bankruptcy. Why Its Stock Is a Buy.

    The car-rental leader will emerge from bankruptcy with a strong balance sheet and the potential to prosper on a surge in travel.

  • 3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    The environment for dividends continues to improve after a tough stretch in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Cathie Wood Funds Rally as Gene Editing Edges Closer to Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Cathie Wood funds are back in the spotlight after adding about $1 billion in market value on Monday following a promising advance in the field of gene editing.Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC is a top holder of companies operating in this area after the active investor made an early bet on Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.-- three companies using a technology for editing the human genome called Crispr. Ark is also the second larges

  • Nvidia Stock Rallies as Three Key Chip Makers Endorse Bid for Arm

    The proposed deal has attracted scrutiny given that Arm is a leading provider of microprocessor designs.

  • Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To TAL Education Group (TAL)

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic's stock is coming back down to Earth after skyrocketing nearly 40%

    Time for Virgin Galactic's stock to lose some altitude?

  • Microsoft Has a $2 Trillion Valuation. Why One Analyst Just Raised His Target Price.

    The software giant may launch its Cloud PC service at an event scheduled for July 14 and 15, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO on public debut, the future of EVs

    Electric Last Mile Solutions CEO Jim Taylor joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s plans to ramp up EV production amid the pandemic, ELMS' public debut on the Nasdaq and assessing the state of the EV market.

  • This Firm’s $489 Million Purchase Says a Lot About the Future of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) fell below $30,000 for the first time since January. Source: Shutterstock It actually traded below $29,000 and fell into negative territory for the year. If you haven’t been following the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, that’s a big drop of more than 50% in a little over two months.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The dip under $30K was brief, and the world’s largest cryptocurrency bounced back above in a matter of

  • Meme stocks show that 'community' is profitable: Reddit co-founder

    As trading platforms like Robinhood create a rise in retail investor market participation and spark a renewed interest in shares of companies dubbed “meme stocks," the world of finance is seeing an intersection with the social media sphere.

  • Starved for Income? Consider These 4 Funds.

    U.S. government securities yield less than nothing, if you consider the effects of inflation, and stocks are high. Closed-end funds may be one of the few vehicles that can produce steady income.

  • Shares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, reverse to trade down 20%

    Torchlight's stock rose as high as 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. The shares, however, gave up some of the gains after the company upsized its stock offering. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer.