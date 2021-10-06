Fourth to Acquire PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager to Complement End-to-End Workforce Management and Operations Product Suite

Together with Fourth, PeopleMatter’s vertically focused applicant tracking software allows restaurant, hospitality, and retail operators to seamlessly find and onboard hourly talent

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth, a leading provider of workforce and inventory solutions for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries, today announced the acquisition of Snagajob’s purpose-built, applicant tracking (ATS) and onboarding solutions for hourly-waged employees—PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager®—in an agreement backed by Marlin Equity Partners. The acquisition further solidifies Fourth as the leading end-to-end workforce and operations solution for restaurant, hospitality and retail businesses spanning applicant tracking, onboarding, training, scheduling, time & attendance, performance management, advanced forecasting & analytics and payroll. The addition of critical top-of-funnel workforce identification further empowers Fourth’s customers to optimize their workforce, operate with excellence and hire and retain the best team members.



As mobile-first solutions for hiring, training, onboarding, and performance management tools, PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager reduce the time managers spend on hiring as well as the effort required to attract and hire great talent while increasing operational efficiencies. PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager make the applicant experience frictionless, which allows managers to directly hire from the mobile app, providing access to real-time talent and seamless monitoring of compliance regulations.

“We’re impressed with the capability of the PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager offerings to solve key pain points for our customers, and we are excited to welcome both teams to the Fourth family,” said Clinton Anderson, CEO of Fourth. “Given the tight labor market as we exit the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an opportunity to round out our end-to-end solution with these products that make it easier than ever for restaurants, retailers and hospitality operators to find, train, and onboard the best talent. We see this platform as the ideal technology offering to complement our current products as operators seek robust, all-in-one digital solutions to successfully increase business agility.”

“We are confident that PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager will thrive under Fourth’s leadership and will benefit from their commitment to product investment and exemplary customer service,” said Mathieu Stevenson, CEO of Snagajob. “While bittersweet, we know the team is joining a great organization and the products are now positioned to reach their full potential.”

Nathan Pingelton, a managing director at Marlin, commented, “The PeopleMatter acquisition illustrates our ongoing commitment to the long-term vision for Fourth as it continues to expand its software solutions to address the hourly workforce. The addition of these new solutions bolster Fourth’s existing robust portfolio by adding a tailored product offering designed to recruit, onboard and train the hourly workers. Additionally, the combination further enhances Fourth’s hire-to-pay human capital management platform and provides customers with a seamless, single sign-on solution.”

Through the acquisition, PeopleMatter and Hiring Manager employees will be retained by Fourth and all 3,500 customers with approximately 60,000 rooftops will experience no interruption in service under the new parent company.

To learn more about Fourth’s solutions and services for restaurants, hospitality and retail, please visit https://www.fourth.com .

About Fourth Enterprises

Fourth Enterprises LLC, parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, is a leading provider of end-to-end workforce management and operations software solutions for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. Fourth’s workforce management and operations solutions, coupled with its comprehensive data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fourth Enterprises serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com .

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $7.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 190 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com .

About PeopleMatter

PeopleMatter helps hourly hiring managers source, screen and onboard hourly workers faster and more efficiently. Designed to meet the specific needs of service-industry brands and purpose-built to support and solve the unique needs of the hourly employment space, PeopleMatter eliminates friction in recruiting and streamlines the process of applicant tracking and onboarding for both hourly workers and their employers. Automating and optimizing people processes since 2009, PeopleMatter helps more than 40,000 service-industry locations thrive through better efficiency, engagement and customer satisfaction.



About Snagajob

Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly jobs and shifts, connects 6 million job seekers per month to right-fit employment opportunities across the US. Snagajob partners with 24 of the top 25 employers of hourly workers, as well as thousands of mid-market and small business employers. For more information, visit www.snagajob.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

