Fourth Annual Wealthtech100 List Announces the Tech Companies Transforming the Global Investment and Wealth Management Industries

The new WealthTech100 list for 2022 is launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global. The prestigious ranking recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors.

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WealthTech sector has experienced rapid growth over the last two years as the huge increase in digital financial products and remote client communications due to COVID-19 restrictions has accelerated the need for innovation. On the current trajectory, the global WealthTech market is projected to reach $11.9bn by 2030.

It's not surprising this year's process to identify the 100 WealthTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of more than 1,200 businesses. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."

Some of the world's leading companies in the 2022 WealthTech100 include:

AIFMetrics: plug & play cloud-hosted, white-labelled platform empowering alternative asset managers to digitally transform into new client segments; augmenting AUM

CAIS: the first truly open marketplace for alternative investments, where financial advisors and asset managers can engage and transact directly on a massive scale

Story continues

Docupace: platform focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industries to reduce back-office expenses

Doxim: communications technology leader providing personalized, omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement across the lifecycle in financial and regulated markets

FamilyWealth: digital advisory firm using technology to enable financial advisers to compete and win against wire houses and fintechs

FinaSoft: offers solutions for mapping of digital communication and customer interaction along with complete client onboarding and investment advice process

Flanks: wealth Management SaaS solution that automatically aggregates the position and operation of your clients into your reporting tool

GBST: provides innovative back-office technology solutions and digital services to the wealth management sector globally

GrowthInvest: technology platform on a mission to make investing in alternative assets simple and accessible

Hexaview: offers a fully-featured wealth management reporting software for financial advisors to optimize the cumbersome process of financial reporting

InvestCloud: global company specializing in developing first-class, digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud

InvestSuite: helps financial institutions realise their digital wealth transformation journey, democratise wealth management and create the most delightful investing experiences

Ledgex: the first comprehensive fintech platform designed with family offices in mind

NICE Actimize: the leading global provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions

Openfinance, BME's Fintech: an expert in Wealth Management Solutions with 20 years of experience in the digitization of investment processes of financial institutions

Ortec Finance: the company's OPAL solution facilitates goal-based planning and monitoring of clients' goals and improves investment decision making

PaxFamilia: holistic advice platform that helps financial institutions understand and serve their clients with the right solutions at the right time

PSplus: the leading partner for individual Wealth Management Solutions whether for Family Offices, Asset Managers, Banks, or Foundations

PureFacts: develops software that helps financial services firms increase revenue, reduce risk, and deliver better outcomes to their clients

QPLIX: digitizes the management of complex financial assets by mapping the entire range of liquid and illiquid asset classes

Refinitiv: provides wealth firms with world-leading content and intuitive workflows that deepen client engagement and optimize business performance

Sentifi: detects investment signals in over 500M+ tweets, news, forums and blogs daily with a sophisticated, proprietary AI engine

TelosTouch: a connected experience platform for institutions, advisors and clients to personalize services, increase loyalty and accelerate revenue

Tindeco: enables wealth and asset managers to offer highly customised investment solutions in a scalable manner

Velexa: investing technology platform empowering financial institutions to capitalise on the demand for modern and ubiquitous investing solutions by new-generation investors

WealthObjects: helps firms launch modern fully automated or hybrid digital business models in investing and savings as a B2B financial technology partner

A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

Media Contact

Richard Sachar

+44 2077491280

334477@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-annual-wealthtech100-list-announces-the-tech-companies-transforming-the-global-investment-and-wealth-management-industries-301528188.html

SOURCE FinTech Global