Fourth of CapMetro bus operators not paid in full due to 'payroll challenges,' officials say

More than a fourth of Capital Metro's bus operators were not paid in full last month due to "payroll challenges" with the transit agency's new contractor overseeing operations.

The "payroll challenges" described by CapMetro were acknowledged by Keolis Transit Services. The issues recently affected more than 300 employees, a company spokesperson said.

Last fall, Austin-area transportation authority board members selected Keolis as the employer for its more than 1,200 bus operators and mechanics. The France-based company's contract — the largest single contract held by CapMetro — took effect on Jan. 1.

Bus operators are paid biweekly. The payroll issues, noticed on Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, affected about 360 employees. Those missing pay were issued checks to make up the difference, the Keolis spokesperson, Justin Thompson, said in a statement Sunday.

Officials identified "issues affecting payroll for numerous staff" while transitioning systems used by CapMetro's previous provider, MV Transportation, to those now in use by Keolis, said Jorge Ortega, a CapMetro spokesperson.

"CapMetro and Keolis are committed to ensuring the well-being of all staff members and providing them with ample support," Ortega said in a statement Friday.

Keolis anticipates resolving the underlying issue ahead of Feb. 9, the next payday, Thompson said.

The payroll issues come within Keolis' first month on the job. CapMetro's board of directors selected Keolis last fall after a contentious bidding process, during which an Amalgamated Transit Union national director called for officials to reject Keolis' bid because of the company's "history of hostile anti-union conduct."

Of the three companies that bid, Keolis ranked the highest on CapMetro's scoring matrix and offered the lowest cost: $752.6 million over five years. At the time, officials praised Keolis for its experience with electric fleets, standing up new bus rapid transit systems and having a dedicated labor relations team.

Brent Payne, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091, which represents the majority of CapMetro's bus operators, said union leadership has a meeting scheduled with Keolis on Tuesday to discuss the payroll issues and whether the company has complied with the union's labor contract.

"We're trying to figure it out," Payne said in an interview.

The union's leadership negotiated the current contract, ratified last fall, with MV Transporation, CapMetro's provider before Keolis. At the time, Keolis committed to honoring the contract, which runs through 2025.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091 member Corey Troupe drops his vote into a ballot box as executive board members Demetria Williams and Kay Holmes look on. A contract between Capital Metro's bus operators and their previous employer, MV Transportation, was ratified by members on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Part of the contract pertains to payroll issues. In the event of pay discrepancies, the employee should report the issue the Wednesday morning before the Friday payday for a correction. According to the contract, Keolis owes the affected employee double what was owed if the discrepancy is not fixed come payday.

Asked about this clause, Thompson, the Keolis spokesperson, reaffirmed the company's intent to honor the contract.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Officials say CapMetro bus operators shorted pay after payroll issues