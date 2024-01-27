Fourth-generation business leader named 2024 'Springfieldian' by Chamber of Commerce

Former City Council General Seat Councilman Richard Ollis laughs with City Manager Jason Gage before the Springfield City Council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce presented its prestigious 2024 Springfieldian Award to Richard Ollis on Friday. The announcement was made at the Chamber’s 2024 Annual Meeting at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, where Ollis was honored for his “transformative impact on both the business landscape and community spirit of Springfield.

“Our Springfieldian is not a status quo person, he is a change agent,” former Chamber president Jim Anderson said in the release. “He’s innovative, he’s creative. He leads by example and does the right thing."

A lifelong resident of Springfield, Ollis is a fourth-generation Springfield business leader. Ollis earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Missouri State University and currently serves on the College of Business Advisory Board. He also oversees 50 professionals as CEO of Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors. Ollis has also hosted the radio show “Insurance Talk,” and publishes regular columns in the Springfield Business Journal.

Ollis is dedicated to public service. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served two terms on city council. According to the Chamber news release, Ollis has been a driving force behind vital community initiatives. One such is example is Restore SGF, an effort to reinvest in Springfield’s historic neighborhoods.

“Richard has three qualities which I think make him a very deserving recipient,” Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said in the release. “The first I found is a vision, whether that relates to the business in which he works, or other community activities. The second is the ability to articulate that vision. And finally, the ability to figure out what steps need to be taken to carry out the vision.”

About the Springfieldian Award

The Springfieldian award is the most coveted honor awarded by the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. It is given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field, and dedication to improving the quality of life in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Richard Ollis named 2024 Springfieldian by Chamber of Commerce