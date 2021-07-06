U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Fourth of July sale ends tonight: 2-for-1 passes on all TechCrunch events

Alexandra Ames
·2 min read

The long holiday weekend may be over here in the states, but you still have a few hours left to take advantage of our two-for-one sale on passes to all four TechCrunch 2021 events. Don’t miss out — the sale ends tonight, July 6, at 11:59 pm (PT).

All four TechCrunch events take place in 2021 and, listed below in calendrical order, offer something for every person working in — or aspiring to join — the tech startup universe.

Which of these conferences will help you build or invest faster, stronger and more efficiently? Heck, choose more than one if they fit your business model — you can’t go wrong by expanding your startup education and your networking empire.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising (July 8-9). This one’s for the pre-seed through Series A crowd — and the investors and business folk that support them. It features expert-led, interactive sessions designed to help newbie founders avoid pitfalls without reinventing the wheel. Actionable tips and strategies, a supportive community and a kick-butt pitch session are just some of what’s waiting for you. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Early Stage ticket here.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 (September 21-23). Why go to Disrupt?

“Tech startups go to Disrupt to show off their stuff. It’s the perfect place to scope out the competition, network with potential investors, get a feel for how other companies position themselves and to see what's trending."

— Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Disrupt pass here (excludes Startup Alley Exhibitor and Expo Only passes).

TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 (October 27). SaaS grows more ubiquitous and sophisticated by the hour. Don’t miss our first conference exploring the current state of the sector, where its heading and who’s driving SaaS to new heights. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Sessions: SaaS ticket here (excludes exhibitor tickets).

TC Sessions: Space 2021 (December 14-15). Don’t miss an out-of-this-world opportunity to connect with the visionary startups, founders and investors challenging the boundaries of space exploration and all the supporting technologies it takes to move above and beyond our world. Buy your 2-for-1 TC Sessions: Space ticket here (excludes exhibitor tickets).

Our two-for-one deal on passes to four TechCrunch events remains in play until tonight, July 6 at 11:59 pm (PT). Score that free ticket now while you still can. If you haven’t decided who gets that bonus pass, you can simply transfer it to that lucky person any time before the event starts.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at any of the events mentioned above? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

