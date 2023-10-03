Fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history reaches $1.04 billion. See Monday's winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.04 billion after no winning ticket was drawn Saturday, making Monday's drawing even more exciting as it is now the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If someone wins Monday's drawing, they will have a cash option of $487.2 million.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 2.

Powerball winning numbers: 10/2/23

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47, and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

Before the next Powerball drawing, it's important to be aware of the following information.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the whopping $1.04 billion jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about 1 in 24.9.

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also purchase tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, for and in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

