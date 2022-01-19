U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    -32.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,047.00
    -212.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.75
    -133.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.90
    -19.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.02
    +0.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3580
    -0.2270 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,393.05
    -760.67 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.09
    +164.70 (+16.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Update on fourth quarter 2021 financial results and webcast details for the presentation on 1 February 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lundin Energy AB
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter 2021 and host a webcast presentation for the 2021 year end results and a 2022 business update on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. For the fourth quarter 2021, Lundin Energy will expense pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 20, and recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 84.

AkerBP transaction
On 21 December 2021, Lundin Energy announced that it had entered into an agreement (the transaction) with AkerBP whereby AkerBP will absorb Lundin Energy’s E&P business through a cross-border merger in accordance with Norwegian and Swedish law. Before completion of the cross-border merger, the shares in the company holding Lundin Energy’s E&P business will be distributed to Lundin Energy shareholders. Consequently Lundin Energy will present its E&P business as discontinued operations in the consolidated Income Statement and will present the asset and liabilities associated with the E&P business as assets and liabilities held for distribution.

All the items included in this update on the fourth quarter 2021 financial results relate to Lundin Energy’s E&P business unless stated otherwise.

Continuing operations
Once the transaction with AkerBP is completed, the renewable business, which is reported as continuing operations, will be debt free and have a cash balance of MUSD 130, to cover capital expenditure and other working capital items. The renewable business is expected to be free cash flow positive from late 2023, when the renewable portfolio has been fully built out and all projects are operational.

Exploration costs
It is the Company’s policy to capitalize costs associated with its exploration activities and when it is determined that a commercial discovery has not been achieved, the associated exploration costs are charged to the income statement. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Lundin Energy will incur pre-tax exploration costs of approximately MUSD 20, which will be charged to the income statement and offset by a tax credit of approximately MUSD 16. The exploration costs are mainly related to the Dovregubben well in PL976, the Lyderhorn well in PL1041 and relinquished licenses.

Net debt and foreign exchange loss
The net debt position of Lundin Energy at 31 December 2021, amounted to USD 2.7 billion, resulting in available liquidity of USD 2.0 billion within its existing credit facility and cash balances held.

Lundin Energy will recognise a net foreign exchange loss of approximately MUSD 84 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Norwegian Krone was stable against the US Dollar and the Euro weakened by approximately two percent against the US Dollar during the fourth quarter of 2021. The foreign exchange loss is largely non-cash and mainly relates to the revaluation of loan balances at the prevailing exchange rates at the balance sheet date.

Hedging effectiveness
As a result of the AkerBP transaction, part of the outstanding foreign currency contracts and interest rate swap contracts are no longer considered as effective hedges under hedge effectiveness testing. The mark-to-market fair value of these ineffective contracts will be recognized as a non-cash item in the income statement for discontinued operations during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Change in inventory and under/overlift balances
Lundin Energy recognises income based on its sold volume (sales method). Consequently, changes in inventory and under/overlift balances are reported as an adjustment to cost valued at production cost, including depletion. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Lundin Energy was overlifted by 4.5 Mboepd.

Revenue from the crude oil sales from third parties
Lundin Energy markets its own crude oil production and at times markets crude oil from third parties. For the fourth quarter 2021, revenue from the sale of crude oil from third parties amounted to MUSD 72.8 offset by the purchase of crude oil from third parties of MUSD 72.5, resulting in a gross profit of MUSD 0.3 on third party activities for the fourth quarter 2021. The third party crude oil sales and purchase will be reported under discontinued operations.

2021 year end results and 2022 business update
Lundin Energy’s financial report for the fourth quarter 2021, will be published on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 at 07:30 CET.

As a result of the announcement on 21 December 2021, in relation to the proposed transaction with Aker BP, Lundin Energy will no longer be hosting a 2022 Capital Markets presentation, instead the management team will present the financial results for the full year 2021 and a 2022 business update via a webcast at 14.00 CET on the 1 February 2022. Please follow the event live at www.lundin-energy.com or dial in using the following telephone numbers with the pin code shown below:

UK/International: +44 3333000804
Sweden: +46 856642651
Norway: +47 23500243
USA: +1 6319131422
Access Pin: 17161382
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ifchzb4n


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations and Communication
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson
Director Media and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin


Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) relate to future events, including Lundin Energy’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Energy does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading “Risk management” and elsewhere in Lundin Energy’s Annual Report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Intel stock has a bright near-term future, says analyst

    Intel Corp. shares may have some bright spots ahead—at least in the very near future. Citi Research analyst Christopher Danely likes the setup for the chipmaker’s stock in the weeks to come, given the potential for a positive earnings surprise and optimism heading into the company’s February investor day. While Danely still has a neutral rating on Intel’s shares (INTC) he added a “positive Catalyst Watch” designation to the name on Tuesday, which he said reflects expectations for near-term upside.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

    The EV upstart has fallen out of favor among more value-focused investors.

  • Bitcoin’s long-term objective is ‘to replace something like gold’: CoinMetrics co-founder

    Nic Carter, Castle Island Ventures gen partner & CoinMetrics co-founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the correlation between bitcoin and risk assets, the outlook for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and the future of bitcoin mining.

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.