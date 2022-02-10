U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.75
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,675.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,011.50
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.30
    -3.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6350
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,920.98
    +185.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.02
    +21.31 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Fourth quarter 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DETNF

TRONDHEIM, Norway, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP reported record high operating profit of USD 1,260 million and net profit of USD 364 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the full year 2021, operating profit was USD 3,315 and net profit was USD 851 million. The company continues to deliver oil and gas at low cost and with low emissions. Aker BP is uniquely positioned for profitable growth from a large resource base, backed by industry-leading alliance partners and a very strong financial position.

  • Acquisition of Lundin Energy's oil and gas activities announced in December

  • Record high financial performance in 2021 with free cash flow of USD 2.5 billion and net debt reduced to USD 1.7 billion

  • Low carbon footprint with emissions below 5 kg CO2 per boe – among the lowest in the industry

  • Dividend per share proposed increased from USD 1.35 in 2021 to USD 1.90 in 2022

  • Securing profitable growth with three field developments sanctioned in 2021

  • Aiming to sanction four new projects in 2022 including NOAKA and Valhall NCP/King Lear

  • Added 163 mmboe to its 2P+2C resource base in 2021, more than two times the year's production

  • Stepping up exploration activity with 13 wells planned in 2022

"The high oil and gas prices contributed to record strong financial results for Aker BP in 2021. However, in times like these, it is important to stay focused on the things we can influence. For Aker BP, this means to continuously improve and drive down costs and emissions, and to unlock new opportunities for profitable growth," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

"Aker BP's financial position is more robust than ever. The strong cash generation has contributed to further reducing our debt level and has allowed us to increase our dividends. Financial flexibility is the foundation for withstanding the volatility of the commodity markets and to fund our investment program," says David Tønne, CFO of Aker BP.

Fourth quarter 2021 summary

Aker BP reported total income of USD 1,849 (1,563) million and operating profit of USD 1,260 (849) million for the fourth quarter 2021. Net profit was USD 364 (206) million. The company paid a dividend of USD 150 million (USD 0.4165 per share) in the quarter. On 21 December 2021, the company announced a transaction agreement with Lundin Energy AB to acquire Lundin Energy's oil and gas related assets.

The company's net production in the fourth quarter was 207.0 (210.0) thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd). The decrease was mainly driven by lower production from the Alvheim area and Skarv, partly offset by higher production from the Valhall area compared to the previous quarter. Net sold volume was 205.1 (224.8) mboepd. The average realised liquids price increased to USD 78.8 (71.5) per barrel, while the average realised price for natural gas increased to USD 169.5 (91.3) per barrel of oil equivalent (boe).

Production costs for the oil and gas sold in the quarter decreased to USD 202 (209) million due to lower volumes sold. The average production cost per produced unit was USD 10.1 (9.0) per boe, with the increase driven by lower production, higher power prices and well intervention costs in the Valhall area. Exploration expenses amounted to USD 83 (97) million. Depreciation was USD 219 (247) million, equivalent to USD 11.5 (12.8) per boe, while net impairments amounted to USD 79 million, mainly related to the Ula area.

This resulted in operating profit of USD 1,260 (849) million. After net financial expenses of USD 43 (47) million, profit before taxes ended at USD 1,218 (802) million. Tax expenses amounted to USD 854 (596) million, and net profit was USD 364 (206) million for the quarter.

The company continued progressing its portfolio of field development projects according to plan. During the fourth quarter, the development concept was decided for the NOAKA area development. In addition, development concepts were decided for Valhall NCP & King Lear and for Trine & Trell in the Alvheim area, and a PDO for Hanz in the Ivar Aasen area was submitted to the authorities. Capital expenditure amounted to USD 442 (378) million in the quarter, mainly related to development projects at the Alvheim and Valhall areas.

At the end of the quarter, Aker BP had total available liquidity of USD 5.4 (4.8) billion. Net interest-bearing debt was USD 1.7 (2.3) billion, including USD 0.1 (0.2) billion in lease debt.

In November, the company disbursed dividends of USD 150 million, equivalent to USD 0.4165 per share, reflecting an annualised dividend level of USD 600 million. During the fourth quarter, the Board resolved to further increase the dividend level by 14 percent to USD 0.475 per share per quarter, effective from 1 January 2022.

On 21 December 2021, the company announced a transaction agreement with Lundin Energy AB, pursuant to which Aker BP will acquire Lundin Energy's oil and gas related assets. The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of both companies at their respective general meetings, and approval by relevant authorities. Closing of the transaction is anticipated around mid-2022.

Outlook

Aker BP has a strong financial position and remains well positioned for future value creation. For 2022, the company's financial plan consists of the following key parameters. The numbers relate to Aker BP's current portfolio only, and do not reflect any effects from the proposed Lundin transaction.

  • Production of 210-220 mboepd

  • Capex of around USD 1.6 billion

  • Exploration spend of around USD 400 million

  • Abandonment spend of around USD 100 million

  • Production cost of around USD 10 per boe

  • Dividends of USD 1.9 per share for the full year, to be paid in four quarterly instalments

Aker BP is planning for 13 exploration wells in 2022, with unrisked volume potential estimated to around 250 mmboe net to the company.

Aker BP continues to progress its portfolio of field development projects, and several key milestones are planned in 2022, including first oil from Hod and Johan Sverdrup Phase 2, and final investment decisions and PDO submissions for NOAKA, Valhall NCP & King Lear, Skarv Satellites, and Trine & Trell.

Decarbonisation is a strategic priority for Aker BP. The company's emissions intensity in 2021 was 4.8 kg CO2 per boe, significantly lower than the industry average. With current planned initiatives, the company is on track to achieve a 50 percent reduction in its gross scope 1 emissions by 2030 and expects to have near-zero gross emissions by 2050. The company is also evaluating a decarbonisation strategy to achieve net zero by 2030.

Webcast and conference call

The company will host a conference call to present its fourth quarter 2021 results on 10 February 2022 at 08:30 CET. The conference call will be available as a webcast on www.akerbp.com/en. To participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in numbers and passcode below.

Phone number Norway: +47 2350 0347
Phone number UK: +44 (0) 330 336 9600
Participant passcode: 912023

Attachments

Aker BP 2021-Q4 Report.pdf
Aker BP 2021-Q4 Presentation.pdf

Investor contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, VP Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889
Jørgen Torstensen, Senior IR Professional, tel.: +47 95 48 37 07

Media contacts:
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/fourth-quarter-2021-results,c3502249

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/3502249/1532588.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3502249/a60c1888693023c4.pdf

Aker BP 2021-Q4 Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1629/3502249/94f89f2b7c4411a2.pdf

Aker BP 2021-Q4 Presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-quarter-2021-results-301479476.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Uber Jumps After Fourth-Quarter Sales Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. rallied in late trading after fourth-quarter revenue topped estimates and the ride-hailing giant reported the most active users in its history, easing fears about a disruption from Covid-19’s omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks Hedge Funds Are Talking About

    The financial markets started looking beyond the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022 and inflation and Fed’s interest rates policy took the center stage. S&P 500 Index is down nearly 6% and NASDAQ 100 is down more than 10% so far in 2022, however, especially technology stocks with high growth rates experienced larger losses […]

  • Enphase Energy Surges on Rosy Outlook

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. For the first quarter of 2022, management expects revenue of $420 million to $440 million, which is a strong sequential increase considering this is typically a slow quarter for residential solar. There are also strong growth trends in the battery business.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.