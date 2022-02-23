U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

Fourth quarter 2021: A strong finish to a historic year

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to report growth in net sales of 111 percent combined with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"2021 was a historic, in many ways extraordinary, year for Truecaller, one in which the platform we built helped deliver a safer and more effective communication experience to more than 300 million people and businesses across the globe. With more than 770 billion calls and texts identified in a single year and an increase of the number of spam calls blocked of 27 percent, Truecaller is the leading platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications. We are very proud to be in this unique position, being a fast growing tech company with high profitability, good margins and efficient cash-conversion that generates strong cash flows. The year ended on a very strong note that confirmed the positive trend we have seen throughout the year. Net sales growth for the full year 2021 was 130 percent and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.9 percent," says Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller.

October-December 2021 (Q4)

Comparative figures refer to October-December 2020.

  • Net sales were up 111 percent to SEK 392.2m (185.7) compared to the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1) amounted to SEK 196.2m (76.1), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50.0 (41.0) percent.

  • Profit after tax of SEK 138.4m (-8.7).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.38 (-0.04) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.37 (-0.04).

  • Profit was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK -20.8m (-9.3) attributable to preparations for the IPO of SEK -18.7m (-) and synthetic options of SEK -2.1m (-9,3).

  • The number of monthly active users (MAU) rose by 16 percent to around 301.2 million (259.3) on average.

  • Sales growth was 113 percent in India, 90 percent in the Middle East and Africa and 125 percent in the rest of the world.

January-December 2021

Comparative figures refer to January-December 2020.

  • Net sales were up 130 percent to SEK 1,128.9m (491.2) compared to the same period last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1) amounted to SEK 472.5m (104.8), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.9 (21.3) percent.

  • Profit after tax of SEK 258.3m (-15.5).

  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.01 (-0.07) and diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.72 (-0.07).

  • Profit was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK -127.4m (-16.9) attributable to preparations for the IPO of SEK -48.7m (-) and synthetic options of SEK -78.7m (16,9).

  • The number of monthly active users (MAU) rose by 20 percent to around 285.4 million (237.6) on average during the period of January-December.

  • Sales growth was 131 percent in India, 137 percent in the Middle East and Africa and 117 percent in the rest of the world.

  • The board of directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that no dividend be paid for financial year 2021.

* EBITDA adjusted for costs related to stock exchange listing and synthetic options from the acquisition of Backwater Technologies. Costs for synthetic options were included in the adjusted EBITDA in the prospectus as of September 29, 2021.

Presentation of the report

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call today at 13.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

Follow the presentation live:

Link to webcast

To listen to the presentation by phone, please call:

SE: +46850558356
UK: +443333009034
US: +1 6319131422 US-PIN: 39207633#

For more information, please contact:

Odd Bolin, CFO
investors@truecaller.com

Annika Billberg, Head of IR & Communication
+46 702 679791
annika.billberg@truecaller.com

This information is information that Truecaller is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/fourth-quarter-2021-a-strong-finish-to-a-historic-year,c3512409

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3512409/1539309.pdf

Truecaller year end report

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/q4-report-2021,c3015742

Q4 Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-quarter-2021-a-strong-finish-to-a-historic-year-301488241.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

