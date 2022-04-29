U.S. markets close in 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.11
    -129.39 (-3.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,193.01
    -723.38 (-2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,421.81
    -449.72 (-3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.60
    -46.35 (-2.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.05
    -1.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.30
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.37 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0119 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7620
    -1.0750 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,343.86
    -1,723.90 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.79
    -31.57 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

For the Fourth Year in a Row, GDS Wealth Management Hosts a Fun-Filled Client Appreciation Event

·4 min read

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Wealth Management, a Flower Mound-based wealth management firm, hosted their fourth annual client appreciation event on April 9th. Over four hundred clients attended and enjoyed a fun-filled evening of live music, armadillo racing, mechanical bull riding, and much more at Circle R Ranch. Clients also had the honor of meeting and conversing with guest speaker, Robert O'Neill, renowned war hero and one of the most highly decorated combat veterans of our time.

Robert O'Neill, the man who shot and killed Osama Bin Laden, gave an inspiring speech that was met with a standing ovation. He described the grueling process of becoming a Navy SEAL and a member of SEAL Team Six, and walked the audience through the events of the days leading up to the raid on Bin Laden's compound. Through the course of these stories, Rob reminded the audience of the importance of preparation, strong leadership, risk assessment, and tenacity – life lessons that apply not only to the military but to business and daily life.

After dinner and Rob's speech, clients headed outside to enjoy the beautiful spring evening. Armadillo races were a fan favorite – GDS Wealth Management founder and president, Glen Smith, even participated in the fun. To take part in the races, participants had to crawl on their hands and knees behind their assigned armadillo, blowing on the armadillo's tail to encourage it to move faster.

For those who weren't inclined to race an armadillo, there was another opportunity to interact with the fascinating animals. A three-year-old "retired racer" was brought out to meet event attendees, and he won everyone over with his docile and sweet personality. He enjoyed several photo ops before falling asleep on the table as he received head scratches.

Clients also tried their hand at riding the mechanical bull, and with three different difficulty settings, riders of all skill levels got to attempt to stay on the bull for eight seconds. There were a few spectacular crash landings, but a lot of cowboys and cowgirls managed to hang on until the bell rung!

Clients had the opportunity to meet and take photos with a live longhorn steer who made the trek from Fort Worth to Flower Mound just for this event. He was a gentle giant and thoroughly enjoyed being the center of so much attention.

While all the activities were going on outside, Big City Outlaws played live music inside. Attendees two-stepped the night away to country classics.

All in all, the event was a fabulous evening, and lived up to the GDS commitment to putting the client first. GDS Wealth Management has always made it a priority to focus on their clients and their needs. They deliver personalized, phenomenal service directly to you and your family, and work closely with you to develop a plan that meets your financial needs and goals. This client-oriented service has earned GDS numerous awards, including the most recent honor of being named a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor.

If you are interested in learning more about GDS Wealth Management's team and mission, please visit www.gdswealth.com or call (469) 212-8072. They would love to see you at the next client appreciation event!

GDS Wealth Management is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions, products, or services of Robert O'Neill. Investment advice offered through GDS Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser. Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices; also considered are: client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please visit www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC. Data as of 6/30/21. Neither GDS Wealth Management nor any of its Financial Planners or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Contact: GDS@GDSWealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row-gds-wealth-management-hosts-a-fun-filled-client-appreciation-event-301536544.html

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett’s Annual Meeting Set to Be Crashed by Railroad Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders attending Warren Buffett’s first in-person Berkshire Hathaway Inc. meeting since 2019 will be greeted by a group of BNSF railroad workers protesting a lack of pay increases and safety issues. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoUkraine’s Fo

  • Ex-Republican Lawmaker’s Trial for Raping Teen Intern Goes Off the Rails

    Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via GettyA disgraced Republican lawmaker charged with raping a teenage intern testified on Thursday that he believed the act had been consensual, following a first date he described as a successful one.But in the middle of her own testimony a day earlier, former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s accuser, identified in court filings only as “Jane Doe,” became so distressed that she fled the courtroom, saying, “I can’t do this” as she walked ou

  • Bison Charges at Man in Yellowstone National Park

    A bison charged at a man who was approaching the animal from behind at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, April 20.Video recorded by Sean Swetter shows the bovine burst towards the man near a walkway at Geyser Hill, a popular hot spring site in Yellowstone National Park.Swetter posted this video to the Facebook group Yellowstone National Park: Invasion of The Idiots!, a page critical of the behaviour of tourists at the national park.In the post, Swetter described the event as a “narrow escape”. Credit: Sean Swetter via Storyful

  • Hwang’s Acolyte Tao Li Is Mystery Fund Manager in Archegos Case

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management sought to supersize a favorite stock bet beyond what banks were willing to carry out, he turned to a hedge fund run by an old friend, according to U.S. prosecutors.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful D

  • Who put this noose in our truck? Biracial couple gets answers after 2 years of waiting

    A biracial couple waited two years to find out who left a noose in their truck. The feds say they weren't the only ones.

  • Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach

    A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California's famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. Police Lt. Thoby Archer told The Orange County Register that officers do not believe that coyote attacked the girl.

  • Disney World Brings Back a Beloved After-Hours Event

    If you're not a die-hard Disney fan, you may not know that things are still not 100% back to pre-pandemic normal -- judging by the crowds and maskless faces, the closures seen in 2020 and 2021 are now all but a distant memory. In some cases, Disney chose to hold off on reopening to avoid the costs of stopping and restarting amid new waves. One beloved Magic Kingdom Park attraction that, up until now, has been put on hold is Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

  • Grand Rapids Police Union Defends Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

    There’s no dispute that Grand Rapids cop Christopher Schurr killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya by shooting him in the back of the head. There’s no question that Lyoya was unarmed when Schurr pulled him over or that the traffic stop that ended in Lyoya’s death was for a nonviolent infraction (the car Lyoya was driving had a license plate that didn’t match its registration) in the first place. But the local police union apparently believes that killing Lyoya was the only way to ‘protect the communit

  • Boy killed in Goodyear hit-and-run while riding bike home from school, suspect arrested

    A suspect has been arrested after a boy on a bike was struck and killed in a Goodyear hit-and-run on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26, police said.

  • Still using checks? An explosion in mail theft is making it a risky way to pay

    Fraudsters are using low-tech tricks to plunder your bank account — or worse.

  • Chinese student cyberbullied for 'showing off' by buying classmates $7,600 worth of chocolates

    After purchasing 50,000 yuan (approximately $7,621) worth of chocolates to cheer up her classmates during lockdown, a Chinese graduate student was cyberbullied for “showing off.” As Shanghai goes into its fourth week of lockdown, Chen Zhenzhen, a graduate student studying philosophy, sought an opportunity to cheer up her classmates after a university counselor encouraged students to keep a positive attitude. “Chocolates are no substitute for meals, but might give them [classmates] psychological comfort and make them feel love from others,” Chen told Shanghai Daily via English East Day.

  • Community members say they’re concerned about growing homeless population

    Days after a homeless man's body was found up to two days after he was shot multiple times and killed, neighbors are concerned for their safety.

  • To be 'woke' is to be human

    Commentary: Don't criticize people for being 'woke.' Their social awareness makes them more human than you.

  • Oak Ridge to host free benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees

    Local talent will display their support of Ukraine and Poland as they hit the stage May 7.

  • In ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ a Decapitated Baby Reveals the Ugly Depths of Mormon Extremism

    Matthias Clamer/FXA herky-jerky adaptation of John Krakauer’s 2003 nonfiction book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven is the latest high-profile miniseries that would have been better off as a two-hour feature film.Writer/showrunner Dustin Lance Black’s seven-part FX on Hulu drama (April 28) is the based-on-real-events story of the 1984 investigation into the murder of a Utah mother and her infant daughter, and the ugly revelations about the Mormon church that ensued. It is fascinating

  • 27 Thoughtful Gifts for Mom From Daughters To Give This Mother’s Day

    These special gifts are ones that mom will treasure for a lifetime. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Six-year-old boy suffers third-degree burns in bullying attack: ‘Mommy they lit me on fire’

    Dominick Krankall is expected to recover, but his small frame remains bandaged and swollen from Sunday’s attack

  • Amber Heard failed to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity

    Elon Musk won't be testifying at Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial, but he's getting a lot of air time this week. On Thursday, it was revealed that Musk most likely paid for part of Heard's donation, or lack thereof, to the America Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The Aquaman star has stated on multiple occasions, including in U.K.'s high court in 2020, that she donated the settlement as promised. However, neither organization received the money in full.

  • Bison charges at man in Yellowstone National Park after he got too close

    This bison charged at a man after he got too close for comfort for the bovine at Yellowstone National Park last week.

  • Disney says Florida will take on $1 billion of debt if it revokes the special district

    Disney has offered its first serious comeback to Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to dissolve its special self-governing district surrounding Walt Disney World, and it seems like a pretty clear assertion that they may not have fully reckoned with what this homophobia-driven move will mean for the state. As reported by CNN, the Reedy Creek Improvement District (that’s the name for the big crop of land that Disney World is on, which Disney has controlled since Walt Disney wanted to turn