Fourth tvOS 17.2 developer beta seeded by Apple

The fourth developer beta build of tvOS 17.2 is out now and awaiting testing as the beta process rolls on.







Developers participating in the beta can pick up the latest builds via the Apple Developer Center, or by updating any Apple TV set-top boxes that are currently running the beta. Public beta builds tend to appear a short time after the developer counterparts, and the public can sign up for testing via the Apple Beta Software Program website.



The fourth tvOS 17.2 developer beta arrives after the third, which Apple distributed on November 14. The second beta landed on November 9, while the first appeared on October 26.



The fourth beta is build number 21K5356c, while the third was 21K5348f.



The main focus of tvOS 17.2 is the TV app, which gains a sidebar for displaying content from integrated channels. This helps streamline the interface, while also giving more direct access to content on services such as Disney+ and Paramount+.



AppleInsider and Apple strongly advise users don't install beta operating systems, or beta software in general, on to "mission-critical" or primary devices, as there is the chance of issues that could result in the loss of data. Testers should instead use secondary or non-essential hardware and ensure they have sufficient backups of their critical data at all times.



