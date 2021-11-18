U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.48
    +0.81 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,791.08
    -139.97 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,932.25
    +10.68 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.05
    -18.96 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.30
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    -0.27 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    -0.0220 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2790
    +0.1390 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,270.39
    -1,594.61 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.04
    -45.89 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.43
    -42.77 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Fourthwall raises $17M for its all-in-one creator commerce platform

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

Let's say you're a YouTube star -- honestly, it's not impossible, given that now, some estimate that over 20,000 YouTubers have at least 1 million subscribers. You're going to monetize through YouTube ads, probably, but you might also sell merch, run a Patreon membership, or write a subscription-only newsletter. More and more startups like Fourthwall are emerging to help creators consolidate their various income streams within one all-in-one creator platform, aiming to take away some of the backend administrative stress of running your own business. The goal is to give creators more time to focus on creating.

Fourthwall announced today that it raised $17 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six. Like Memberful, a subsidiary of Patreon, Fourthwall offers a white-label website with built-in tools for setting up merch stores, membership programs, tipping and more. When fans buy something, there's an integrated Cameo-like feature that lets creators send personalized video and audio messages as a thank you. Fourthwall partners with manufacturers to offer over 200 different types of products that creators can develop to sell through their website, which creators can control down to the code itself.

"We genuinely think Fourthwall is ready to really materially help creators succeed in this area, so they're able to focus more thoroughly on the content and community side," CEO and co-founder Will Baumann told TechCrunch.

Still, creators are often skeptical of all-in-one solutions. Especially when the future of any given startup can look so uncertain, creators are encouraged to diversify their income streams. We saw this most recently with the almost-ban of adult content on Only Fans -- if the ban was enacted, creators would have had to start from zero, since they wouldn't have had any way to contact their existing subscriber list (some platforms like Substack and Patreon give creators access at the get-go to their subscribers' emails). Even among safe-for-work creators, what happens if a microinfluencer gets locked out of their Instagram account? Even acquisitions like Google's purchase of YouTube or Spotify's absorption of Anchor and Gimlet can drastically change a creator's payouts from those platforms.

Fourthwall told TechCrunch that it has three months of emergency operating expenses set aside to ensure that if they were to fail, they could help transition creators to other platforms. The company said it would also make its platform open source if this were to happen. Fourthwall expects to be in business for a long time, but these contingency plans are necessary for creators who are gambling their livelihoods with emerging startups.

Image Credits: Fourthwall

To onboard onto Fourthwall, creators have to request an invite.

"Nobody gets rejected. This is just sort of our gating function to make sure we're actually getting creators in the platform, as opposed to spam entries," Baumann said. "Fourthwall is designed for anybody that has a community and wants to connect with that community and grow that community, and hopefully, make money off of the platform as things scale up."

There's no fee to join Fourthwall, but the platform takes 5% of creator earnings, plus a standard credit card processing fee of 2.9% plus $0.30 on all transactions. For creators producing merchandise through Fourthwall's manufacturers, there are additional costs involved.

In conjunction with the funding announcement, Fourthwall is also revealing its new Chief Creative Officer, Phil DeFranco, a YouTuber with over six million subscribers who has been making videos for over fifteen years. DeFranco started out using Fourthwall about a year and a half ago and said that his merchandise revenue increased tenfold.

"Phil's number one focus is just making sure that the types of work that we're building and shipping to other creators like him are meeting the bar and basically are able to solve their problems," Baumann said. "It's really to make sure that we're always putting our creators first. That's our focus: creator ownership, creator brand and greater control."

Recommended Stories

  • Hardware design platform nTopology raises $65M

    The funding round led by Tiger Global (who else) brings the New York-based firm’s total funding to $135 million. Existing investors Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack and Insight Partners also participated in the round. The company effectively offers CAD software, designed to be used by engineers in a wide range of fields, including industrial design, aerospace, automotive and medical.

  • Northrop Grumman leads team to design an astronaut transportation vehicle for the lunar surface

    Aerospace prime Northrop Grumman is leading a team that includes AVL, Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Michelin to design a vehicle to transport Artemis astronauts around the moon. The Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) will be key to exploration of the lunar south pole region, an area that no human has ever visited.

  • EasyHealth, a startup targeting the Medicare experience, announces $135M Series A

    EasyHealth, a startup focused on navigating the Medicare experience, announced a $135 million Series A round on Thursday. EasyHealth has a simple purpose: to help enroll, and follow-up with (more on this later), people eligible for Medicare. EasyHealth was founded in 2020 (initially under the name Medicare Advisors 365, but has since rebranded to EasyHealth), and this most recent round represents the company's total financing.

  • Shiba Inu Coin Faces ‘Reversion’ Worthy of Parabolic Rise, Analyst Says

    The growing number of cryptocurrency analysts say the stunning rise this year of dog-themed tokens like dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) represents little more than speculative froth that might hinder the fast-growing digital-asset industry’s credibility.

  • DraftKings signs partnership with Boston Bruins

    After becoming an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports and iGaming partner of the National Hockey League in the U.S., DraftKings Inc. inked another partnership with an iconic Boston sports team.

  • Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum slide continues after sudden crypto crash

    Latest updates, analysis and expert predictions for leading cryptocurrencies

  • Shiba Inu Will Hit a Major Milestone Later This Month

    Leading the charge, of late, is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Crypto investors have been enamored with Shina Inu-inspired coins in 2021. The gains in SHIB tokens since its debut a little over 15 months ago are nothing short of amazing.

  • Latest from the Twittersphere: stock indexes to track most-hyped companies

    Two new stock indexes created by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Twitter will unravel the mystery on Thursday, measuring the performance of the buzziest companies for investors with an eye on social media influence. Twitter has long played a central role for investors and traders to share stock tips, keep up with breaking company news and follow the latest musings from CEOs like Tesla's Elon Musk, who recently polled his 64 million followers on whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index will measure the performance of the top 200 companies within the S&P 500 that have "the highest sentiment scores," based on how the social network's users are discussing the stocks, said S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • This Change to the YouTube Experience Is Not Good News

    YouTube, the leading video-sharing platform on the Internet, is facing a difficult dilemma. The service is stripping away the power of thumbs-down video ratings in an effort to make YouTube a safer and friendlier place. The change itself is earning lots of negative reviews from YouTube creators, including co-founder Jawed Karim.

  • Facebook’s own words are the ‘ultimate definition of fraud,’ says Ohio attorney general

    A lawsuit alleging securities law violations, filed against Facebook by Ohio’s largest pension fund, should be an easy one to prove, according to the state’s attorney general Dave Yost.

  • How to protect your privacy while shopping on Amazon during the holidays

    Learn how to check your Amazon security essentials so you don’t have to worry about spoiling a surprise or putting your privacy at risk.

  • During COP26, Facebook served ads with climate falsehoods, skepticism

    Facebook advertisers promoted false and misleading claims about climate change on the platform in recent weeks, just as the COP26 conference was getting under way. Days after Facebook's vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, touted the company's efforts to combat climate misinformation in a blog as the Glasgow summit began, conservative media network Newsmax ran an ad on Facebook that called man-made global warming a "hoax." In another, conservative commentator Candace Owens said, "apparently we're just supposed to trust our new authoritarian government" on climate science, while a U.S. libertarian think-tank ran an ad on how "modern doomsayers" had been wrongly predicting climate crises for decades.

  • New Resources Helping Educators and Families Empower Students With SEL

    Social-Emotional Learning has never been more important. Right now, in the United States, 1 in 5 children are experiencing mental health challenges, like depression, behavioral problems, or anxiety...

  • M&S launches rental service allowing shoppers to hire £299 dresses from £13

    Customers can rent items from the popular M&S x Ghost collection

  • TikTok updates Safety Center resources following research on harmful challenges

    TikTok has developed a bad reputation for hosting dangerous viral "challenges" on its app, which at their worst, have led to serious injury or death -- as in the case of the blackout challenge that prompted Italian regulators to take action against the social network this year to remove underage users. More recently, the app has made headlines for challenges that have encouraged students to hit teachers and destroy school property. As the potential threat of further regulation looms, TikTok today is sharing the results of its research into viral challenges and hoaxes, as well as how it's taking action.

  • 11 Stunning Velvet Sofas Available at (Drumroll, Please) Walmart!

    While perusing Walmart's website recently, we noticed that the retailer carries a surprising amount of impressive furniture finds, which include so many chic velvet sofas. The site is filled with a ton of choices, but we managed to curate a list of the 11 best top-rated options.

  • Trump’s new social media business may be worth more than $10bn. Is it already overvalued?

    Previous attempts at conservative social media sites have fallen flat

  • The 13 Best Bras to Order on Amazon

    A search for the best bras on Amazon generates over 10,000 results. Tracking it down is usually the hard part, unless you have our list of the best bras on Amazon. After examining more than 10,000 bras on Amazon, we created a list that solves real needs—eliminating pinching straps, digging underwires, and gaping cups—with glowing reviews to back them up.

  • Striking Deere Workers to Vote Wednesday on New Contract Offer

    The deal under consideration would raise pay for improved productivity and leave other wage proposals unchanged.

  • Why TIME Is Launching a New Newsletter on the Metaverse

    I’d like to define the metaverse, for the purposes of this newsletter, as the ways in which our physical and digital selves are becoming increasingly blurred