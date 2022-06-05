U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.17 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +1.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2477
    -0.0101 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8610
    +0.9910 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,095.30
    +427.49 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.67 (+1.27%)
     

FOWPAL, AWC and Tai Ji Men Host Bell Ringing Ceremony and Conscience Forum in Association with Stockholm+50

Federation of World Peace and Love
·10 min read

Eleven environment ministers and environmental activists rang a peace bell to pray for the sustainable development of all humanity

Former UNEP Director Honored for Ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presents a Certificate to Dr. Aldo Manos, former director of United Nations Environment Programme, for ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love on June 3, 2022 during Stockholm+50.
Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presents a Certificate to Dr. Aldo Manos, former director of United Nations Environment Programme, for ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love on June 3, 2022 during Stockholm+50.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockholm+50, convened by the United Nations General Assembly, took place in Stockholm, Sweden on June 2-3, 2022, under the theme of “a healthy planet for the prosperity of all - our responsibility, our opportunity.” This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, which was the first global meeting prioritizing environmental concerns.

The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), Association of World Citizens (AWC), and Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy (Tai Ji Men) co-organized a number of bell ringing ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as a hybrid event in association with Stockholm+50, on June1-3. A total of 11 influential leaders rang the Bell of World Peace and Love, including officials from the United Nations Environment Programme and environment ministers. The bell ringers and forum participants shared conscience-based solutions to foster environmentally responsible global citizens and accelerate ecosystem restoration. Through the ancient bell ringing ceremonies, the organizers aim to awaken people's conscience and inspire bell ringers to make and carry out their wishes for global peace and sustainability.

In light of the difficulties and crises the world faces, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, delivered welcome remarks, emphasizing, “When everyone follows the guidance of their conscience, the problems we encounter today can be resolved. As long as we stop acting in our own self-interest and instead consider the well-being of the entire Earth and all of humanity, we will be able to achieve a healthy, sustainable, and affluent planet. In the face of the daunting challenges, we must take immediate action. When we treat the disadvantaged and suffering people in the world as our brothers and sisters, we can expand the capacity of people’s hearts and broaden their horizons, making it possible to realize a peaceful and beautiful world where everyone follows their conscience and every individual and family is happy.”

Prof. Rene Wadlow, president of the Association of World Citizens, stated, “World Citizens stress conscience as a guide for creative action to develop a world society of shared values. Conscience provides an ethical basis for the whole structure of human rights. We strive to make the world a more humane dwelling place for ourselves and for future generations. We move toward a peaceful, just and ecologically-responsible future.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered his remarks at the opening of Stockholm+50, emphasizing, “The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement show the way. But we must act on these commitments.” He also noted, “We must place true value on the environment and go beyond Gross Domestic Product as a measure of human progress and well-being. Let us not forget that when we destroy a forest, we are creating GDP. When we overfish, we are creating GDP. GDP is not a way to measure richness in the present situation in the world. Throughout history, humanity has shown that we are capable of great things. But only when we work together. If we want to survive and thrive, let us protect and nurture our planet, that is our only home,” he added.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson welcomed all participants at Stockholm+50 and emphasized, “Climate action is one of my government’s priorities in the years ahead. We will speed up this process.” She also pointed out, “Sweden’s message is plain and clear: Going green is not only possible, it is the path to create growth, jobs and prosperity for all.” She concluded by saying, “Let our work be guided by the words spoken at the 1972 Conference by the then Prime Minister, Olof Palme, ‘There is no individual future, neither for human beings, nor for nations. Our future is common. We must share it together. We must shape it together.’”

More than 50 volunteers from FOWPAL, AWC, and Tai Ji Men flew to Stockholm from all over the world, bringing with them the Bell of World Peace and Love, hoping that the bell ringers’ wishes for peace would be spread through the sound of the bell, praying for the blessings of all life on Earth and ecosystem restoration.

A total of 11 visionary leaders rang the Bell, including, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation of Ghana; Dr. Maminata Traore/Coulibaly, Minister of Environment, Energy, Water and Sanitation of Burkina Faso; Harald Fries, Director and Deputy Head of Department of International Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden and Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines (2010-2016); Amb. Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary and Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy of Kenya; Eve Bazaiba Masudi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of Democratic Republic of Congo; Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management of Belize; Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, CEO and Chairperson of Global Environment Facility and former Minister of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica; Philda Kereng, Minister of Environment and Tourism of Botswana; Dr. Aldo Manos, former Director of UNEP; Donald Kaniaru, Director in the Division of Environmental Policy Implementation at UNEP; and Qaiser Nawab, Director of Business Development for the Middle East.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, presented to each of the bell ringers a Compass Clock of Conscience and An Anthology of Conscience by Dr. Hong. The Clock represents time, direction and goal, guides people toward the right path of life, and reminds them to seize every moment to apply conscience and do good deeds. The anthology is a collection of the excerpts on conscience from Dr. Hong’s speeches presented on various occasions around the globe, which serves as a wellspring of wisdom for the recipients in the promotion of a culture of conscience.

Amb. Nancy Karigithu, Principal Secretary and Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy of Kenya, rang the Bell and stated, “When you talk of the conscience, the compass, it touches my heart. And I feel somebody new, somebody different.” She expressed her desire to encourage Dr. Hong and the organizations led by him to continue spreading positivity because it is the way of the world and the future. “When I was ringing the bell, I was thinking of my little five-year-old granddaughter and the kind of world I am living now and hope that it will be much better than we have now, and suddenly I feel uplifted."

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, rang the Bell on June 1 and wished for “absolute peace amongst all people of the world.” He stated that it is not by accident that he became the 400th ringer of the Bell: “I believe that it’s by divine providence that I’ve come here. Throughout my life, even though I am not perfect, these three words have always rung true in my life: conscience, morality, and ethics. I am so grateful. And I’m so happy that I have participated in such a spiritually uplifting [event]." Spirituality is all-encompassing and binds us all together, stated Minister Afriyie, adding, “It’s good to discover that there are people of conscience in this world. I’m so happy today. Thank you so much!”

Dr. Aldo Manos, 89, is a former Director of UNEP and has been dedicated to environmental protection. He attended the June 3 forum, rang the Bell, and stated, "I know that peace is our most important objective, but we also know that it's the most difficult one, so this requires all our commitment, all our energy, and all our faith, and I am very humbled and honored to be invited here today in front of this very important symbol. The bell in all religions in the world is rung as a message to the world and to "somebody else" so that what we hope will be realized, and with the help of everybody, it will be realized." He emphasized, “Conscience is the essence of environmental protection.” As a veteran of the world's first Earth Summit 50 years ago, he is now invited back to Stockholm+50 and encourages young people to go beyond their dreams and return to Stockholm in 2072.

To date, 410 visionary leaders from 124 nations, including 43 heads of state and government, have rung the Bell and exerted their positive influences to contribute to global peace and sustainability! For instance, three bell ringers, President Fradique de Menezes of Sao Tome and Principe (2001-2011), President Abdoulaye Wade of Senegal (2000-2012), and President Leonel Fernández of the Dominican Republic (1996-2000 and 2004-2012), rang the bell and made wishes for peace during their tenure and later mediated between neighboring countries to defuse potential wars, fulfilling their promises to help stabilize and sustain the Earth.

FOWPAL, AWC, and Tai Ji Men further fostered sustainability by inviting the participants to endorse various declarations of peace and conscience. Through the signing of the declarations, people show their commitment to environmental protection. Since 1999, the three organizations have visited 101 nations to promote the endorsement of various international declarations. To date, the Declarations for Human Rights of World Citizens and Peace have been endorsed by over 3.73 million people in 176 nations, and a CD with 2 million signatures was submitted to the UN in 2004; the Declaration for the Movement of An Era of Conscience and Declaration of International Day of Conscience have been endorsed by people in 195 nations. With the promotion of a culture of conscience, love, and peace, they hope that more conscientious volunteers will support the endorsement campaign and continue to promote the values expressed in the Declarations to help the world move towards a better future.

Youth volunteers from the three organizations presented uplifting songs and dance, including “We Can Change the World,” “The Angel in Your Heart,” and “Happiness Is Everywhere,” to encourage people to follow their conscience, regardless of race, age, work, or other factors, and take positive action to make the world a better, happier place.

Everyone is cordially invited to watch the forum online, which was filled with conscience-based positivity, and everyone is encouraged to invite their family and friends to watch the forum to inspire more world citizens to adopt conscience-driven actions and solutions to accelerate ecosystem restoration and sustain the Earth.

About the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL): Established in 2000 in the United States by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, FOWPAL is an international love and peace organization, with members from around the world. It is guided by the principle that changing the world for the better starts with one good thought. Over the past two decades, FOWPAL, along with the Association of World Citizens (AWC) and Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy (Tai Ji Men), has promoted conscience, love, and peace globally and attended Earth Summits to promote SDGs. It had worked with various Permanent Missions to the United Nations through conferences, bell ringing ceremonies, and declaration signing, making the UN’s adoption of the International Day of Conscience in July 2019 possible. They have held over 55 webinars in the past two years, fostering conscience-based sustainability.

Media Contact:
Lily Chen
Representative
info@fowpal.org
626-202-5268
www.fowpal.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70aeb720-acd3-4644-a4b4-bf1a12b68368

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Conference of Mayors Launches Task Force on Mental Health and Wellbeing

    Conference of Mayors Launches Task Force on Mental Health and WellbeingPR NewswireRENO, Nev., June 5, 2022USCM President Suarez Appoints Reno Mayor Schieve to Chair Effort, Working Closely with US Surgeon GeneralRENO, Nev.

  • US, South Korea conduct joint navy drills ahead of possible North Korea nuclear test

    Officials in the U.S. and the Indo-Pacific region have warned that North Korea is set to conduct its first nuclear test after satellite images showed construction at a facility.

  • Update: Son arrested after mother's dismembered remains found in Camarillo dumpster

    A woman allegedly killed by her son was dismembered before her remains were placed in a Camarillo dumpster Friday morning, officials said.

  • Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on South Street

    Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspec…

  • Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension

    When the United States said last year it would host the 2022 Summit of the Americas, officials had high hopes the event would help repair Trump-era damage to relations and reassert U.S. primacy over China's growing clout in Latin America. But on the cusp of the coming week's gathering in Los Angeles, U.S. President Joe Biden faces a struggle to make a success of a summit plagued by problems before it even began. Ideological discord over who to invite, skepticism about U.S. commitment to Latin America, and low expectations for major accords on issues such as migration and economic cooperation have already tarnished the event, officials and analysts say.

  • China launches mission to complete space station assembly

    China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The launch was broadcast live on state television, indicating a rising level of confidence in the capabilities of the space program, which has been promoted as a sign of China's technological progress and global influence.

  • The Russian Exiles Risking Putin’s Wrath to Go Home

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/GettyScores of Russians with anti-war views have fled the country in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, including journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who made the split-second decision to leave after realizing their country has entered a dark new era.But now, after uprooting their lives in an effort to protect themselves and their families, some are returning to Moscow after struggling to make it abroad, despite the risk

  • Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

    Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Instagram/GoogleEarthIn April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions.Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems, is waging a legal brawl against the organization he founded in 1998, claiming its board of trustees staged

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Idea to End Manager-Worker Divisions

    Elon Musk doesn't like unions and does not hide it. He is opposed to the creation of a union at Tesla, and will do anything to make unionization efforts fail. His favorite argument is that the manufacturer of electric vehicles offers among the most attractive working conditions and wages and benefits.

  • Driver's license suspensions for failure to pay fines inflict particular harm on Black drivers

    Black drivers are more likely to encounter police regardless of how they drive, research shows. Rich Legg/Getty ImagesImagine being unable to pay a US traffic ticket and, as a result, facing mounting fees so high that even after paying hundreds, maybe thousands, of dollars toward your debt you still owe money. Imagine being fired from your job because you’ve been forced to use unreliable public transportation instead of your car. And imagine going to jail several times because, even though your

  • 3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street

    Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

  • Alleged YSL Co-Founder Turns Himself in on RICO Conspiracy Charge

    Prosecutors say Walter Murphy co-founded the "street gang" along with Young Thug and a third person. Murphy says YSL is 'more like a record label or a family.'

  • Most workers who died of COVID in 2020 had something essential in common, study finds

    Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.

  • US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

    For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment. In the telling by Alkonis' family and supporters, the naval officer abruptly lost consciousness in the car, causing him to slump over behind the wheel after suffering acute mountain sickness. With a Japanese court set to hear an appeal Wednesday of Alkonis’ prison sentence, his parents are pleading for leniency for an act they say was nothing more than a terrible accident but that prosecutors view as deadly negligence.

  • 7-year-old Japanese boy is officially thanked by police after protecting lost toddler

    A 7-year-old boy from Hyogo, Japan, was gifted a letter of gratitude by the police for directing a lost 3-year-old to safety. Ruito Murai, a second-grade student at Amagasaki Municipal Tachibana Minami Elementary School, found the infant standing at an intersection near Santanda Park on April 19, reported The Mainichi. After asking the young child if he was lost, Murai took him to the local park and promptly informed a police officer, who was already searching for the infant after his mother filed a report.

  • Automotive giant Stellantis pleads guilty to diesel emissions fraud

    Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Jeep, has pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy charges related to its efforts to conceal the amount of pollution produced by its diesel engines.

  • Video captures 12-year-old boy robbing gas station with his grandfather’s gun

    The boy had reportedly discussed with classmates which gas station was the least secure, police say

  • Army veteran who faked his own death sentenced to 85 years for raping teenager

    Jacob Blair Scott spent almost two years on the run before capture in early 2020

  • Colombia court orders penalties for president, cites national park

    A court in Colombia has ordered President Ivan Duque to be fined and placed under house arrest for five days, it said on Saturday, citing the Andean country's leader failure to comply with a previous ruling that demanded he protect a national park. Experts say the order by the court in Ibague, the capital city of Colombia's Tolima province, has no chance of being carried out. Colombia's president can only be accused and investigated by a special legislative commission, and can only be tried by the country's congress.

  • Walking Where My Grandmother Walked: My Journey to the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School

    The GPS directed us down a residential street in western Nebraska to the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School Museum. To my surprise, what remains of the 640-acre site that was once the fourth largest non-reservation Indian boarding school are just two buildings. A block away, a sign reads: “U.S. Indian School.”