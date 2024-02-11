Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2024

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fox Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chief Investor Relations Officer, Ms. Gabrielle Brown. Please go ahead, Ms. Brown.

Gabrielle Brown: Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and welcome to our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer; John Nallen, Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Tomsic, our Chief Financial Officer. First, Lachlan and Steve will give some prepared remarks on the most recent quarter, and then we'll take questions from the investment community. Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements regarding Fox Corporation's financial performance and operating results. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and actual results could differ from what is stated as a result of certain factors identified on today's call and in the company's SEC filings.

Additionally, this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA or EBITDA, as we refer to it on this call. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and our SEC filings, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. And with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Lachlan.

Lachlan Murdoch: Thank you, Gabby, and thank you, all for joining us this morning. Against the backdrop of an active news cycle and another robust fall sports schedule, our fiscal second quarter again illustrated the strength of Fox. The growth we delivered in affiliate fee revenues was the standout this quarter, with the Television segment growing by 10% and the Cable segment returning to growth, once again demonstrating the power of our brands and our programming. We now largely completed our fiscal 2024 affiliate renewal cycle, having achieved our commercial goals without disruption and setting a solid foundation for renewals in fiscal 2025 and beyond. As expected, advertising revenues in the quarter were down, primarily due to comparisons to last year's major cyclical events, including the mid-term elections at the TV stations and the broadcast of the Men's World Cup in the Cable and Television segments.

Parsing through the cyclical comparisons, our concentration in News and Sports coupled with the outstanding performance at Tubi is clearly an advantage in a mixed advertising environment. More specifically, sports advertising was very healthy during the quarter and we saw particularly strong demand for the NFL and College Football, which continued into the NFL playoffs. At News, the second quarter was more nuanced, while preemptions and the direct response market adversely impacted quarterly growth, we sequentially narrowed the gap between the current and prior year in ratings and in pricing. We were also able to increase our viewing share over the previous quarter, and the positive trends in share ratings and pricing have carried over into the current quarter.

