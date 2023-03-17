U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,206.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,606.25
    +23.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.42
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    +12.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.36 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0250
    -0.5600 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,163.35
    +1,636.41 (+6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.31
    +34.70 (+6.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Fox Nuts market size to grow by USD 59.09 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing the global vegan population to boost the market- Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fox nuts market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increase in the global vegan population is driving the market growth. Awareness about the health benefits of a vegan diet is increasing. A vegan diet provides a high amount of fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. It helps lose excess weight, improves kidney function, lowers blood sugar levels, and reduces the risk of heart disease. As a result, many consumers prefer plant-based diets over animal-based diets. The side effects of fox nuts are challenging market growth. Some people may be allergic to fox nuts. Gastrointestinal issues and an increase in insulin levels are some of the side effects of consuming an excessive amount of fox nuts. Moreover, pregnant women and diabetic people should consult their doctor before adding fox nuts to their regular diets. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial  - Buy the report!

Fox nuts market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (inorganic and organic).

  • The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are two of the major offline distribution channels, where consumers can choose from a wide range of products. Many consumers prefer grocery and convenience stores owing to their close proximity. Therefore, the ease of availability of products and accessibility to outlets with a wide range of products are estimated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global fox nuts market is segmented into APAC, EMEA, and Americas. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fox nuts market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 86% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Fox nuts are often cultivated in perennially stagnant water bodies, such as swamps, ponds, ditches, and land depressions in countries such as India. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for various fox nuts products from health-conscious consumers.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a
sample report

Fox nuts market Vendor analysis

This report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods.

Fox nuts market Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing demand for fox nuts among various end-users is a leading trend in the market.

  • Fox nuts are used in a wide variety of culinary products, including flavored beverages, snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery and confectionery items, and dairy products.

  • They are non-greasy, nutritious, and healthy and thus are included in various meals.

  • Consumption of premium nut-based snack items is also increasing, encouraging vendors to make new products.

  • Therefore, the rising demand for fox nuts across various end-users would drive the worldwide market during the projected period.

Insights on trends, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - 
Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fox nuts market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fox nuts market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the fox nuts market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the fox nuts market across APAC, EMEA, and Americas

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fox nuts market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The tree nuts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 20,008.42 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The nut meals market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers nut meals market segmentation by product (inorganic nut meals and organic nut meals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Fox Nuts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 59.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.95

Regional analysis

APAC, EMEA, and Americas

Performing market contribution

APAC at 86%

Key countries

US, India, China, Japan, and Thailand

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fox nuts market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Caryopses Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Guiltfree Industries Ltd.

  • 12.5 Harry Food Processing

  • 12.6 Indian Foxnut

  • 12.7 Indulge Foods P Ltd.

  • 12.8 Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Mahaveer Udhyog

  • 12.10 Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Manju Makhana Enterprises

  • 12.13 Maruti Makhana

  • 12.14 MS Appkin

  • 12.15 Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027
Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-nuts-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-59-09-million-from-2022-to-2027--increasing-the-global-vegan-population-to-boost-the-market--technavio-301774192.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Occidental Petroleum May Be Good for Buffett, but Is It Good for You?

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , reported that the investment vehicle added more Occidental Petroleum shares, lifting its stake to 23.1%. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of OXY, below, I can see a downtrend playing out from early November.

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • As the Stock Surges, Let's Take Another Look at Adobe

    As it turns out, ADBE reported a top line and bottom beat and prices have rallied strongly Thursday. In this updated daily bar chart of ADBE, below, I can see that prices gapped higher Thursday on the opening and have rallied to the underside of the undersides of the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is below the zero line but could soon give us a cover shorts buy signal.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Fu

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

    While macroeconomic uncertainty, high deliveries, cost pressures and rent regulations are hurting the Zacks Equity REIT - Residential industry constituents, high costs of homeownership and the focus on technology are likely to aid AVB, MAA and ELME.

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • Has U.S. Oil Drilling Finally Reached its Zenith?

    An array of market realities, not the inability to find or drill more oil, may limit U.S. producers long-term.

  • Baidu Stock Is Falling. China’s AI Champion Can’t Match ChatGPT Yet.

    Baidu’s founder Robin Li presented a scripted video of limited interactions with the company's chatbot, rather than a live conversation.

  • Japan to Lift Restrictions on Chip Material Exports to South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Korean electronics makers surged after Japan said it’ll roll back export restrictions of key semiconductor materials, laying to rest concern about the fragility of an important link in the tech supply chain.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top U

  • Oil ends higher, finds footing after falling to 15-month low

    Oil futures end modestly higher Thursday, finding support after the U.S. benchmark ended the previous session below $70 a barrel for the first time since 2021.

  • Why Is Coke (KO) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Coke (KO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • PagerDuty (PD) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

    PagerDuty's (PD) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from an expanding customer base.

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.