Fox Nuts market size to grow by USD 59.09 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing the global vegan population to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fox nuts market size is estimated to grow by USD 59.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increase in the global vegan population is driving the market growth. Awareness about the health benefits of a vegan diet is increasing. A vegan diet provides a high amount of fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. It helps lose excess weight, improves kidney function, lowers blood sugar levels, and reduces the risk of heart disease. As a result, many consumers prefer plant-based diets over animal-based diets. The side effects of fox nuts are challenging market growth. Some people may be allergic to fox nuts. Gastrointestinal issues and an increase in insulin levels are some of the side effects of consuming an excessive amount of fox nuts. Moreover, pregnant women and diabetic people should consult their doctor before adding fox nuts to their regular diets. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fox Nuts Market 2023-2027

Fox nuts market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and product (inorganic and organic).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are two of the major offline distribution channels, where consumers can choose from a wide range of products. Many consumers prefer grocery and convenience stores owing to their close proximity. Therefore, the ease of availability of products and accessibility to outlets with a wide range of products are estimated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global fox nuts market is segmented into APAC, EMEA, and Americas. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fox nuts market.

APAC is estimated to account for 86% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Fox nuts are often cultivated in perennially stagnant water bodies, such as swamps, ponds, ditches, and land depressions in countries such as India. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for various fox nuts products from health-conscious consumers.

Fox nuts market – Vendor analysis

This report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors, including Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods.

Fox nuts market – Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for fox nuts among various end-users is a leading trend in the market.

Fox nuts are used in a wide variety of culinary products, including flavored beverages, snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery and confectionery items, and dairy products.

They are non-greasy, nutritious, and healthy and thus are included in various meals.

Consumption of premium nut-based snack items is also increasing, encouraging vendors to make new products.

Therefore, the rising demand for fox nuts across various end-users would drive the worldwide market during the projected period.

What are the key data covered in this fox nuts market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fox nuts market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fox nuts market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fox nuts market across APAC, EMEA, and Americas

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fox nuts market vendors

Fox Nuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.95 Regional analysis APAC, EMEA, and Americas Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key countries US, India, China, Japan, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Caryopses Pvt. Ltd., Delci International LLP, Evolve Snacks, Guiltfree Industries Ltd., Harry Food Processing, Indian Foxnut, Indulge Foods P Ltd., Madhubani Makhana Pvt. Ltd., Mahaveer Udhyog, Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd., Makhanawala Natura Foods Pvt. Ltd., Manju Makhana Enterprises, Maruti Makhana, Mixbox, MS Appkin, Rays Culinary Delights Pvt. Ltd., Rishabh Global Industries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Sudha Agro Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vaaya Foods Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

