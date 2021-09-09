U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.25
    -3.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.50
    -4.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +0.46 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +8.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.23 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.04
    +0.90 (+4.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8790
    -0.3810 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,340.10
    -98.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.84
    -1.63 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.28
    -88.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Fox River Commences Preliminary Economic Assessment on Martison Phosphate Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fox River Resources Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Fox River”) (CSE: FOX) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd., together with JESA Technologies LLC and DMT Consulting Limited, for the preparation of a National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) study on the Company’s 100% owned Martison Phosphate Project (“Martison”), located near Hearst, Ontario.

The objectives of the PEA include:

  • Completion of an independent PEA-level engineering analysis of the project with the aim of producing phosphate fertilizer products from a fully integrated facility;

  • Providing an estimate of the potential economic value of the project;

  • Providing an estimate of the project's capital costs, operating costs, as well as sustaining capital costs;

  • Providing a conceptual economic model of the project over the life-of-mine;

  • The PEA is expected to be completed in January 2022.

"The commencement of the Martison PEA marks a major step forward for the Company,” stated Stephen Case, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have witnessed substantial movement within the fertilizer space over the past ten years and believe the time is right to advance Martison. There is currently no domestic production of phosphate fertilizers within Canada and we believe Martison is uniquely positioned to serve the Western Canadian market, a market that is growing rapidly and primarily served by producers in Southern Florida and the Gulf Coast."

The PEA will include the design of a vertically integrated phosphoric acid facility based in northern Ontario. The phosphoric acid would be used as feedstock for the production of higher valued products that give Martison an economic and logistical advantage over producers currently serving the Company’s anticipated target markets. The project is strategically positioned in proximity to target markets with access to excellent infrastructure including rail, power, labour and natural gas. Fox River is fully funded through completion of the PEA, which is expected in January 2022.

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11th, 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 972-9222
www.fox-river.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources, and the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Fox River Resources Corporation, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, exploration risk and Covid-19 pandemic related orders. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Meet Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst

    The graphics specialist is gaining momentum in a market that could drive impressive long-term growth.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Nio’s Hong Kong Listing Faces Delay Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. may delay its planned Hong Kong listing to next year, according to people familiar with the matter.The U.S.-traded company filed for a second listing in Hong Kong in March, but isn’t likely to debut in the Asian financial hub before early 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Nio has received queries from the Hong Kong stock exchange about aspects of its structure, including a user trust set up in 2019

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded