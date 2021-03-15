U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Fox's Tubi is the latest free streaming service to explore original shows

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Roku isn't the only one adding original shows to a free service. Bloomberg sources claim Fox's Tubi will pay to create original content after relying primarily on existing shows like The Masked Singer. It'll initially focus on movies, according to the tipsters, but it's reportedly considering TV shows and may be willing to pay up to $4 million per episode. There was no mention of particular titles or release windows.

Fox's financial chief Steve Tomsic recently acknowledged talks about producing Tubi originals, although he didn't mention the kind of content or exact spending. He did, however, say the company would "cost effectively" explore shows and avoid the all-out productions you see on subscription services.

There's certainly an incentive to start spending. The COVID-19 pandemic helped Tubi's use surge 58 percent in 2020, with 33 million members. While that won't give Amazon or Netflix reason for pause, it's evident there's a growing audience. And like any streaming service, originals would give Tubi a way to keep those viewers instead of letting them drift over to rivals.

The challenge, of course, is the budget dictated by a free, ad-supported platform. Tubi may have a major TV network behind it, but it still has to worry about turning a profit with limited revenue. It might struggle if it can't attract well-known stars or produce blockbusters. With that said, Tubi doesn't have to make the next Borat or Ma Rainey to be successful — it just has to add enough viewers to justify the cost of any originals.

  • Streaming dominates Oscar nominations in a stay-at-home year

    The Oscar nominations for 2021 were dominated by streaming movies thanks in part to the pandemic, with 'Mank' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' some of the frontrunners.

  • 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller adds back paddles and a quick profile switcher

    8BitDo has launched the 8BitDo Pro 2 as a follow-up to the SN30 Pro+ Bluetooth controller that came out in 2019, and it offers additional features for the same price.

  • Clubhouse tackles privacy issues with its drop-in audio chats

    Clubhouse is making some big changes to its drop-in audio chat, including an end to requiring phone contacts and starting a program to foster creators.

  • Mini will reportedly go all-electric by 2030

    Mini is said to be going all-electric by 2030, making it the first BMW brand to completely drop gas-powered cars.

  • AT&T adds 5G to its legacy unlimited data plans

    AT&T has enabled 5G for its legacy unlimited data plans, saving you from having to switch just to get improved performance.

  • Elon Musk changes job title to “Technoking of Tesla”

    Watch out, Littlefinger: the automaker’s CFO is now "Master of Coin."

  • Twitter fixed a bug that suspended users for posting the word 'Memphis'

    Twitter has fixed a bug that resulted in users who tweeted the word Memphis being suspended for up to 12 hours for breaking the site's rules.

  • Facebook will help you find and book a COVID-19 vaccination

    Facebook has announced that it's launching a tool that will show "when and where you can get vaccinated" for COVID-19, and provide a link to help you make an appointment.

  • Taiwanese horror game ‘Devotion’ returns after China controversy

    After it was pulled from Steam and GOG, the Taiwanese horror game 'Devotion' is back on sale.

  • Kia offers a first look at its new EV6 electric car

    After teasing it last week, Kia has fully shown the EV6, its next-generation electric car built on parent Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

  • 'Fallout 4' and other Bethesda games will get a frame rate boost on Xbox (updated)

    Five more Bethesda games are getting FPS Boost support: Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

  • FAA's final drone rules start taking effect April 21st

    The FAA's final drone rules will begin taking effect on April 21st, although some measures don't kick in until 2022 and 2023.

  • Bose Sleepbuds 2 review: How much is a good night's rest worth?

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court for final phase of extradition hearings

    Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her U.S. extradition case enters its last phase of arguments leading to a final hearing in May. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In turning point for Kuroda, BOJ may phase out asset-buying goal

    The Bank of Japan may phase out a numerical target for its risky asset buying at a policy review on Friday, highlighting the rising cost of prolonged easing and marking a turning point for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's massive stimulus programme. The central bank is also likely to clarify how much it will allow bond yields to deviate from its 0% target, and consider steps to address the side effects of negative interest rates. The accumulating cost of Kuroda's eight-year experiment to fire up inflation, while battling economic headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic with a dwindling tool-kit, have raised questions about the sustainability of the BOJ's easing policy.