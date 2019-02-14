Fox Warns Rebels EU Will Be Watching Commons Vote: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May faces a revolt from pro-Brexit Conservatives on Thursday evening in a vote to give her more time to secure changes to the divorce accord with the European Union. Though non-binding, a loss risks undermining her credibility in negotiations with the bloc.

Key Developments:

Parliament votes tonight on non-binding motion to give May more time to renegotiate Brexit dealTrade Secretary Liam Fox warns potential Tory rebels the EU is watching for proof government has Parliament’s backingVlieghe says Brexit vote has cost U.K. about 800 million pounds a week since referendum

May Said to Warn MPs Over Thursday Vote (10:55 a.m.)

Theresa May’s team are urging members of Parliament to back the government in tonight’s vote or risk undermining her negotiating position in Brussels, according to a person familiar with her strategy.

If lawmakers from the anti-EU European Research Group fail to back her, they will jeopardize the premier’s attempts to satisfy their demand for a renegotiation of the Irish border backstop, the person said.

May won support from the ERG on January 29 by pledging to reopen talks on the backstop, which is intended to guarantee the Irish frontier stays open after Brexit. The group opposes it because members fear it would see the U.K. locked in an open-ended commitment to the bloc.

Vlieghe: Brexit Cost U.K. 800m Pounds a Week (10 a.m.)

In a speech in London, Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said the decision to leave the European Union has cost the U.K. about 2 percent of gross domestic product since June 2016 relative to a scenario without “significant domestic economic events.” That’s about 40 billion pounds ($51 billion) a year or about 800 million pounds a week in “bus units,” he said -- a not-so-subtle dig at Vote Leave’s infamous red campaign bus during the referendum.

Vlieghe also said a no-deal Brexit is more likely to require an easing than a tightening of monetary policy, the clearest view a policy maker has given of how the bank may react if the U.K. leaves the bloc without an agreement on March 29.

Baker: No-Deal Must Be Kept on Table (9:40 a.m.)

It didn’t take long for the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservatives to respond to Fox’s warning not to rebel (see 9:15 a.m.). Steve Baker said on Twitter that Tory lawmakers should avoid being associated with an motion that “seems to take no deal off the table.”

“Today’s storm in a teacup only arises because the government’s motion is not neutral,” Baker said. “This unnecessary carry on is wanted by no one.”

Baker also called Thursday’s votes “a distraction” from the key to reaching a Brexit deal Parliament can support: “Replacing the backstop with alternative arrangements.” He called on the government to adopt the so-called Malthouse Compromise in full.

Fox Warns Rebels: EU Will Be Watching (9:15 a.m.)

Trade Secretary Liam Fox said Thursday’s votes will send an important signal to the European Union over the level of support for Theresa May and her Brexit strategy in the House of Commons.

“It’s important we understand we are not an internal debating society in Parliament, what we say is looked at and listened to by those we’re negotiating with and they will be looking to see whether Parliament is showing consistency,’’ Fox told BBC Radio. “There’s a danger that we send the wrong signals.”

Fox said the EU is willing to “accommodate” the U.K.’s demands on the Irish border backstop, but the bloc needs to know Parliament will back any concessions she manages to win from Brussels.

“There’s a tendency to think that this is some kind of academic and ideological purity exercise,’’ he said. “This is about the raw politics of negotiation and it’s about sending signals about continuity and trustworthiness in negotiation.’’

Earlier:

