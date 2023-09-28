Foxconn data servers advance to final 16 in WMC's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

Data servers produced by Foxconn in Mount Pleasant have made it to the second round of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.

WMC on Wednesday announced the final 16 contestants in the contest, which will compete in a bracket-style selection by online voters.

The data servers produced in Mount Pleasant by Foxconn Industrial Internet, a business operation of parent company Hon Hai Technology Group, are used in data centers operated by large-scale cloud management companies. Large banks of the servers support information storage, online video platforms, phone apps and other big-data functions.

The heart of each server is a printed circuit board that, depending on customer requirements, can contain thousands of electronic components.

In nomination information the company submitted for the contest, Foxconn said it is proud to make circuit boards and data servers in Mount Pleasant that, for the most part, are otherwise made overseas. The company has declined to identify its data server customers.

In addition to data servers, Foxconn employees in Mount Pleasant are also making microinverters, a key electronic component of home solar energy systems, for Enphase Energy. The company said it employs about 1,000 people in Mount Pleasant and operates multiple data server production lines.

When the Foxconn development agreement was announced in 2017, the company promised to have 13,000 employees making flat screens. That plan quickly changed and the company has since struggled to fill the manufacturing space it built, including a 1 million-square-foot building that is currently used primarily as a warehouse.

Foxconn's data server will take on a Skee-Ball machine made by Bay Tek Entertainment in Pulaski when voting starts Thurday to select the eight products that will advance to the next round.

Milwaukee Tool was the only other Milwaukee-area company to make the cut. Its Bolt Safety Helmet, a climbing-style helmet that offers improved safety and comfort is up against against a safety-toe work boot made by Thorogood in Merrill.

Contest entrants were self-nominated. More than 60,000 votes were cast online to reduce a field of more than 100 Wisconsin-made products to the 16 products now in the bracket.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Foxconn data servers advance to Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin final 16