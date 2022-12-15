U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

Foxconn Ends Most ‘Closed-Loop’ Restrictions in iPhone City

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group, which assembles most iPhones for Apple Inc., is easing most anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China, a significant step forward for the facility that had become a flashpoint in the country’s efforts to contain infections.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Foxconn — also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. — said it is now ending its “point-to-point” system, in which employees had to restrict daily movements to between their dormitories and the campus, according to a statement on its official WeChat account Wednesday night.

The company also reopened its on-site cafeterias and will no longer provide three free meals per day, it said. The lack of access to cafeterias in what’s known as iPhone City had become a significant hurdle to keeping workers fed during the pandemic, sparking an exodus of thousands of employees.

Restrictions at the Zhengzhou campus had reverberated throughout the country and beyond. Foxconn first shut its cafeterias and limited workers’ movements in October, attempting to limit an outbreak of Covid infections. That led to food shortages and trash-filled facilities, prompting workers to depart Zhengzhou by the thousands.

After Foxconn teamed up with local authorities to hire new staff, the workers revolted in November over compensation and safety practices. Violent protests broke out as hundreds of workers clashed with security personnel.

Apple and Hon Hai warned that they would lose some iPhone production because of the troubles in Zhengzhou, which makes all of Apple’s high-end Pro models. The shortfall is likely to be close to 6 million iPhone Pro units, Bloomberg News reported in November.

Meal expenses will now be deducted from staff wages, the company said, adding that it will provide 15 yuan per day of subsidies from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31 to those who work regularly.

The company will continue to provide free meals to Covid patients who choose to stay at company-appointed accommodations, it added.

--With assistance from Gao Yuan.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

