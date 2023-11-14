Foxconn Founder Gou Deemed Eligible to Run in Taiwan Election

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has approved Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou’s petition to run for president, clearing the final hurdle to entering the hotly contested race.

The billionaire secured more than 900,000 valid signatures in support of his bid, the Central Election Commission announced Tuesday. That far exceeded the roughly 290,000 needed to qualify to be on January’s ballot.

Gou will still need to register his presidential candidacy before the end of next week to run.

The result is a small victory for Gou, who has faced multiple obstacles in his long-held ambition of becoming Taiwan’s president. His campaign is subject to an official investigation on suspicion of offering cash payments in exchange for signatures.

That comes on top of Beijing’s surprise investigation into Foxconn, the company Gou founded in 1974, reigniting concerns he could be susceptible to pressure from China were he to be elected president. Gou had previously said he would not bow to Chinese threats.

Gou faces an uphill battle to convince voters he’s the best person for Taiwan’s top job. He has polled behind all three other main candidates since announcing his intention to run as an independent candidate after failing to secure the opposition Kuomintang’s nomination.

The other two leading opposition candidates, Hou Yu-ih of the KMT and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party, are also in talks to run on a combined ticket, which would pose a threat to the frontrunner, Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. It would also further diminish Gou’s chances of success.

Taiwan’s election will play a crucial role in shaping US-China relations for years to come. Beijing claims the island as its territory and does not rule out using force to bring it under its control. Washington policymakers have expressed their support to help Taiwan thwart any potential attack.

