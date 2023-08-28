Foxconn Founder to Join Taiwan Presidential Race, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou will announce his intention to run in Taiwan’s presidential election as an independent candidate, according to a local media report, deepening competition among the opposition contenders for the job.

Gou will declare his candidacy for January’s presidential election at a briefing in Taipei on Monday, the United Daily News reported, without saying where it got the information. For his bid to become official, he will need to secure the signatures of around 290,000 voters.

Having teased a potential bid for weeks, Gou’s announcement puts him in direct competition with Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang for votes from Taiwanese who support closer ties between Taiwan and China. He will also face Vice President Lai Ching-te, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate who champions Taiwan’s status as an independent country.

Gou is a former member of the KMT so by joining the race he is likely hurting the chances of Hou, whose campaign already got off to a slow start. Just 15.2% of respondents would vote for Gou in a poll released July 20 by Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation, a private think tank. That trailed Lai, with a support rating of 33.9%, Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party with 20.5% support and Hou’s 18%.

Gou has tried for the presidency before. In 2019, the tycoon handed over Foxconn’s day-to-day operations to new management to run an ultimately unsuccessful bid.

Gou criticized the DPP in an opinion piece in the Washington Post in July for causing tensions with Beijing, and called for Taiwan and China to resume direct talks under the one-China framework, a reference to the notion that Taiwan is a part of China. The DPP rejects the claim, viewing the island as an already de facto independent nation.

Gou has amassed the bulk of his roughly $7 billion fortune from having his Foxconn make various gadgets for the likes of Apple Inc. and Sony Group Corp. in China since the late 1980s. The majority of Apple’s iconic handsets are still assembled in Foxconn’s main manufacturing hub in central China, a massive campus that’s dubbed “iPhone city.” Gou remains the largest shareholder in China’s largest private employer.

