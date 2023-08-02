U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    -35.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,549.00
    -208.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,645.75
    -171.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.30
    -24.70 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.10
    +0.73 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.50
    +6.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.85
    +1.92 (+13.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2783
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6160
    -0.2130 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,445.87
    +498.83 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.82
    +12.36 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.02
    -117.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,707.69
    -768.89 (-2.30%)
     

Foxconn to invest $600 million in India's Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Foxconn Q2 sales slip 14%, Q3 outlook brighter ahead of year-end peak

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $600 million in two manufacturing projects in southern Indian state of Karnataka, including one which will be a partnership with U.S.-based Applied Materials, a state government statement said.

Foxconn will invest $350 million to set up a unit to manufacture components for smartphones, including for iPhone, said the statement, first being reported by Reuters.

The world's largest contract manufacturer will also invest $250 million in a second plant where it aims to produce chipmaking tools in partnership with Applied Materials, a key player globally in the semiconductor equipment making industry.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Himani Sarkar)