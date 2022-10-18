Foxconn pushes deeper into automotive with an electric pickup and crossover

Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant that makes Apple's iPhones, unveiled Tuesday two electric vehicle concepts at its third annual Hon Hai Tech Day as the company tries to diversify its business and take on the automotive market.

The two vehicles, a Model V electric pickup truck and Model B electric crossover hatchback, is a message to automakers (and specifically, Tesla): Foxconn is open for business.

At the event, Foxconn's chairman Liu Young-way said the company wanted to replicate its level of success manufacturing consumer gadgets into producing EVs for automakers. Young-way even said he hopes Foxconn will one day make cars for Tesla.

Foxconn EV pickup

Foxconn's Model V electric pickup. Image Credit: Foxconn

In the U.S., the company is already working with Lordstown Motors and Fisker to produce EVs on their behalf, and is also partnering with Taiwanese automaker Yulon Group to build its Model C, an electric SUV that was first revealed this time last year at Foxconn's last Tech Day.

While the main event was the Model B crossover and the Model V pickup, Foxconn also showcased the Model C, which the company says can travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds and a range of 435 miles. Foxconn expects the Model C to be delivered to Yulon in Taiwan in the second half of next year.

Foxconn Model B electric crossover

Foxconn Model B electric crossover. Image Credit: Foxconn

The Model B crossover will be based on the Model C platform, but will come with a new body design, according to the company. It will have an S-duct design, which is often seen on aircraft, a streamlined roof and an air curtain that will reduce air turbulence and allow for a drag coefficient of 0.26. The Model B will have a range of about 280 miles, Foxconn said.

Details for the Model V were scant, but Foxconn says it will be Taiwan's first self-developed electric pickup and will have a payload of up to 1 ton and a towing capacity of 3 tons (of course no word on how that towing will affect range).

The all-terrain EV pickup will have a double-cab, five-seat configuration, and will feature a range of sensors around the vehicle which Foxconn says "not only improves safety, but offers intelligent technology to users." We're interpreting that as an advanced driver assistance system.

Foxconn's strategy leans heavily into vertical integration. The plan is to standardize software and hardware that will be shared across its vehicles as well as help its automaker customers like Lordstown Motors and Fisker.

Vertical integration isn't certainly not new. Tesla is famous for it. Today, an increasing number of automakers including legacy companies like General Motors, are pushing even deeper into that strategy.

Foxconn says its HHEV.OS software platform will help shorten the development time of vehicles for a more rapid launch.

“We used to make PCs and mobile phones. From now and into the future, we will create EVs,” said Young-way in a statement. "In the EV industry, we are resolute about CDMS: This means contract design and manufacturing service. This commitment will not change. In the next 10 years, Hon Hai in the EV industry will redefine CDMS in the automotive field and continue to promote vertically integrated technology services.”