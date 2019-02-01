Foxconn Says It Will Build Wisconsin Plant After Trump Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group said it will proceed with plans to build a factory in Wisconsin after U.S. President Donald Trump and company Chairman Terry Gou discussed the matter following reports the company was reconsidering the project.

That’s a turnabout from its stance earlier in the week, when the electronics manufacturer said it was reconsidering the plans. Foxconn said Wednesday that it was deliberating whether it would be economically feasible to develop liquid-crystal displays at the location.

“After productive discussions, between the White House and the company,” and a personal conversation between the two men, “Foxconn is moving forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility, which will be at the heart of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park," the Taiwanese company said Friday.

Foxconn’s flip-flopping is the latest example of an evolving vision for spending $10 billion to expand in the Midwestern U.S. state since Gou and Trump unveiled the project to much fanfare in 2017. The Taiwanese company had secured billions of dollars in potential incentives from the state in exchange for meeting capital investment and hiring targets, but the deal has grown increasingly controversial, with critics, including Wisconsin’s new governor, Tony Evers, describing it as a corporate giveaway.

Trump hailed the move in a tweet on Friday: “Great news on Foxconn in Wisconsin after my conversation with Terry Gou!”

To contact the reporter on this story: Tom Giles in San Francisco at tgiles5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Giles at tgiles5@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz, Michael Shepard

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.