U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.00
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,714.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,957.75
    -66.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.30
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2500
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,677.22
    -1,155.86 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.25
    -58.59 (-5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,718.79
    -120.92 (-0.41%)
     

Foxconn says Thailand EV factory will begin producing 50,000 units by 2023

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturing giant Foxconn and national Thailand oil supplier PTT PLC are moving forward with an agreement to start an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Thailand. The facility is expected to begin rolling out vehicles by 2023. Foxconn had previously reported plans to begin building factories in both Thailand and the U.S. next year.

Foxconn and PTT signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on EV production in June, with PTT owning 60% of the joint venture and Foxconn owning the remaining 40%. The initial production capacity of the Thailand facility will be around 50,000 units, which Foxconn says will increase three-fold by 2030. The Thailand plant officially marks Foxconn as an automaker in its own right, but the company is also working with EV maker Fisker on a U.S. manufacturing plant, which should also start production in 2023. The two companies signed a joint agreement, called Project PEAR, in May.

Fisker and Foxconn sign deal to build electric vehicles

“Thailand is fairly new in terms of supply and demand with limited manufacturers producing in the country," said Bakar Sadik Agwan, senior automotive analyst at GlobalData, a data and analytics consulting company, in a statement. "With conducive policies and heritage in auto manufacturing, Thailand offers much more value to Foxconn compared to other markets. The company also has a manufacturing partnership in China with Byton, but it is reportedly on hold now. While China may be the largest EV market, it faces overcapacity issues due to the EV market being fragmented, which will affect many automakers’ ability to make enough margin.”

Thailand's government has become a major supporter of Foxconn because it hopes to be a future "EV hub" and increase its EV share in total capacity to 30% by 2030 by incentivizing local production.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Why Did Upstart Just Hit a Fresh All-Time High Today?

    What happened The stock market was having a mildly strong day. As of 1 p.m. EDT, all three major averages were higher by 0.3% or less. However, high-momentum fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was another story altogether.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Why Uber Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) jumped 11.5% on Tuesday after the ridesharing giant boosted its financial forecast.  So what Uber now expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $25 million in the third quarter.

  • Adobe Posts Strong Earnings. Why It Wasn’t Enough to Boost the Stock.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • AT&T’s CEO Says the Stock Is Undervalued. That Won’t Be Fixed Soon.

    CEO John Stankey spoke about valuation, and the company’s leaner, meaner, telecom-focused future, at an investor event on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp