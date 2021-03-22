U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,436.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.50
    +55.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.40
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.21
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.48 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.63 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7600
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,685.50
    -152.46 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.84
    -0.74 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,201.09
    -590.96 (-1.98%)
     

Foxconn shares rise over 3% after news of talks with Vinfast about EV partnership

Sign of Foxconn is seen at a glass door inside its office building in Taipei
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Shares of Taiwan's Foxconn rose as much as 3.6% on Monday after Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup said its car unit was in early stage talks with Foxconn about working together on developing batteries and electric car parts.

Foxconn has proposed acquiring EV production lines owned by the unit VinFast, Reuters exclusively reported on Friday.

Vingroup later said it had received proposals from Foxconn and the partnership will focus on developing the batteries and electric car parts.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets: Asia stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

    Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. "The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

  • Shares of Japan's big three car makers dip after Renesas auto chip-plant fire

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor fell on Monday following a fire at a Renesas Electronics semiconductor plant that may aggravate a global shortage of automotive chips. The stock price of Japan's big three car makers fell more than 2% in early trading compared with a smaller 1.4% dip in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse. Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after a fire on Friday caused by an electrical fault destroyed machinery and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

  • Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in an A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion) deal, pouncing on the troubled Australian casino operator while it’s under assault from domestic regulators.The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, bid A$11.85 a share in cash for the rest of the company, Crown said Monday. Crown said it’s assessing the proposal, sending its stock soaring 20% to A$11.87 in afternoon trading in Sydney.Crown was last month found unfit to run its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to own casinos in Melbourne and Perth. But if Crown’s planned corporate makeover can appease regulators, the prize for Blackstone is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.With a decades-long history of hotel and gaming investments, Blackstone is now doubling down on one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic -- just as vaccines fuel hopes of a travel and leisure recovery. Last week, Blackstone teamed up with Starwood Capital Group and struck a $6 billion deal for hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. In 2019, Blackstone agreed to buy the Bellagio casino and resort in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion.For James Packer, Crown’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, Blackstone’s offer represents a fresh chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor. February’s damning exposure of widespread management and cultural failings at Crown was just the latest blow for the billionaire, who has stepped back from corporate life to fight a mental-health battle.Before Blackstone’s offer, Crown shares had almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. They’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulatory action. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.The investigation found that Crown “enabled and facilitated” money laundering through bank accounts tied to its Perth and Melbourne casinos for at least five years before 2019. The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company: reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t identified, and conflicts or potential conflicts weren’t recognized.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseA spokesperson for the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said Monday the regulator was aware of the takeover approach, but is “not in a position to comment on any potential outcomes.” It is “still considering its response to the Bergin Report, which will take some time given the level of detail and complexity,” the spokesperson said.A similar probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino. A separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”Representatives for the gaming regulators in Victoria and Western Australia didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Blackstone’s potential ownership of Crown. Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.A representative for Packer’s private investment company declined to comment on Blackstone’s approach.Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Steady Near $64 as Investors Assess Demand After Ugly Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil was steady as investors assessed the near-term demand outlook after ending the worst week since October with a bounce.Futures in London traded near $64 a barrel after losing more than 1% earlier as a rising dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the U.S. currency. Demand is showing some signs of weakness with the number of unsold April-loading oil cargoes from West Africa swelling, while Germany is proposing an extension to lockdown restrictions. Despite posting a 2% gain on Friday, crude suffered a heavy weekly loss following a bearish start to last week.See also: Oil Is Still on a Bumpy Path to Recovery Despite Price SwerveSaudi Arabia, meanwhile, saw another assault on its energy facilities. While the offensive by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on an Aramco refinery on Friday had no impact on oil supplies, it’s the latest in a series of attacks on the kingdom.Despite the weekly plunge, there’s confidence in the long-term outlook and a return to higher prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the recent sell-off was transient and that the rebalancing would continue with vaccinations driving higher mobility. The market will be keenly watching the OPEC+ meeting next week for any change to its output policy in May, especially after the slide in oil and comments from the International Energy Agency that supply is plentiful.“Oil could continue swinging between red and green, being torn between demand fears and the die-hard optimists,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. Prices are “likely to hover around current levels, at least until OPEC+’s next move,” she added.The prompt timespread for Brent is still in a bullish backwardation -- where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones -- although the gap narrowed over the course of last week. The spread was at 13 cents a barrel on Monday, compared with 67 cents at the start of the month.Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, said his country was in no hurry to revive the nuclear deal, although he reiterated that Tehran was still prepared to return to the original terms of the agreement once the U.S. has lifted sanctions. Despite the penalties, Iranian crude exports appear to be rising, with China boosting its purchases recently.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil falls as European lockdowns douse recovery hopes

    Oil prices resumed their decline on Monday, falling around 1% as worries about a drop in demand for fuel products in the wake of yet more European lockdowns dominated trading. Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $63.93 a barrel by 0136 GMT.

  • Here is the 5th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Sharing Violent Meme Attacking Joe Biden

    The former president's son tweeted an edited video showing his father hitting golf balls that strike President Joe Biden on the head.

  • The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Virgin Galactic And More

    Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) Virgin Galactic is an American spaceflight company, within the Virgin Group, developing spacecraft and opportunities for commercial spaceflight. Trevor had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: ARK Invest may include the stock in its Space Exploration ETF. Test flights in the coming months a bullish catalyst for the stock. "Didn’t the stock already pop on that news," Brown asked in response to Trevor’s reference to the stock’s inclusion in ARK’s ETF. "It popped, but the ETF is not in the market yet," said Trevor. “They have their first test flight and after that, they will take [Richard] Branson up... [space travel] demand exceeding supply will benefit the stock.” Raznick attributed the stock’s recent decline to the sale of stock by Chamath Palihapitiya. Trevor added the company would begin making money in the latter half of 2022. StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) StoneCo is a provider of fintech technologies in Brazil. Dom had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Down off prior highs after earnings. Nice free-cash-flow, solid fundamentals. Reopening play via e-commerce offer. "I would compare them, in terms of product, to Square," Dom said. Raznick asked, "Do you know if it is mostly digital retailers?” “It’s brick-and-mortar and digital," Dom responded. "They also have digital solutions through cloud software.” Raznick noted Morgan Stanley put out a note regarding weaker than expected sales growth; “That’s where you saw that drop from $75 to $67.” Brown noted, “Lone Pine is one of the best hedge funds involved in tech and they’ve been selling it.” C3AI Inc (NYSE: AI) C3AI is a provider of enterprise artificial intelligence software technology. Scott had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Democratizing artificial intelligence. The launch of a new product, tech. Stock is beaten up, trading off its lows. "Why did the stock get cut in half," Brown asked. "I think quant funds were dumping money in small-cap stocks, and it got overvalued," said Scott. "Then, when it reported earnings a couple of weeks ago, the forward guidance wasn’t great.” “Why would I buy this instead of Palantir," Brown asked. "I think it’s more of a black-box company and it’s harder to understand, compared to [C3AI],” Scott noted in a discussion on the stock being a pure-play on natural language processing technology. “This is opening up AI to more people, ... data is growing, and companies are going to want to use AI.” TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: TSIA) TS is a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, that’s planning to take real estate technology firm Latch public. Sebastian had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Growth company and revenues to rise over 80%. Easy for facilities to change locks for new tenants. Users can easily process new guests into residences. "Do they have an agreement in place with Airbnb," Brown asked. "It’s likely to happen because they’re growing the fastest,” Sebastian responded. “When does it formally [trade] as Latch," Brown added. "A few months,” Sebastian said. "Nest and Ring actually work with Latch technology and that’s what makes it unique compared to competitors.” “They do need an Airbnb deal," Raznick said. "I'll put it on my list.” Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) Trivago is a provider of internet-related services and products in the hotel, lodging, and metasearch fields. Edge had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) stake. A recent acquisition in weekend.com. The company is loaded with cash. "Why is this preferable to the other publicly traded travel stocks," Brown asked. "Pre-COVID they had $1 billion in annual revenue and they’re also really big outside of the United States,” Edge responded. “This stock started getting killed three years before COVID ... so why is it going to turn itself around," Brown asked. "They changed management ... and they made a recent acquisition of weekend.com where you can book local trips for the weekend ... something that’s going to become more popular.” Raznick said he bought the stock and he likes it as a Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) alternative. Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Inmode is a provider of innovative, radiofrequency, minimally, and non-invasive aesthetic technologies. Pat had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: New product endorsed by celebrities and athletes. Patients can look fitter via non-invasive procedures. "Why have I never heard about it," Brown asked. In response, Pat said, "It’s not everywhere. You have to Google for offices. Also, you’re not the customer. The customers are the doctors at the dermatologist office.” “I see this as a stimulus play," said Raznick. "There’s pent-up demand for this stuff. I’m putting this on the buy list.” “What makes me nervous," Brown noted, "that it's one of those activist shorts drop[ing] a 90-page report about how the treatment is actually killing." "They have a wide range of products,” Pat responded. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Twitter is a provider of online microblogging and social networking services. Matthew had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Flipped the script with last earnings. Focused on subscriber products. Crackdown on trolling, monitoring. Pivoting with a creator-focused offer. “Twitter is trying to copy Clubhouse," Raznick said. “That feels defensive to me. I feel like the conversation is leaving Twitter and coming to Clubhouse," Brown responded. "I like the Clubhouse experience much better,” Raznick added. “They seem to have turned around the advertising product," said Brown, "they seem to be listening to the users, they seem to want to clean up the platform and make it more fun and less adversarial, but I don’t think they can do the last part. I’m not bullish.” Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE: TPL) Texas Pacific Land is a publicly-traded land trust that owns over 900,000 acres in 20 West Texas counties. The company is one of the largest private landowners in the state of Texas. John had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Profits when oil and gas companies drill on its land. Positioned to take advantage of an energy supply crunch. The company has no debt and a clean balance sheet. 70% free-cash-flow margins and basically a monopoly. "It’s the only oil stock worth owning," John said. "The government land granted [The Texas Pacific Railway] all this land to build a railroad, it went bankrupt, so they created the Texas Pacific Land Trust to pay back the bondholders, and it’s been self-liquidating ever since.” “How do I buy this stock up 112% year-to-date," Brown asked. "It normally trades at a 30 PE," said John. "They have these things called drill-but-uncompleted wells. Basically, they get completed within 18 months. If you look at how many they publicly file, they said about 530, multiply that by 1.25 million barrels of oil at $40, you’re looking at $1.8 billion based off of their 0.06 royalty.” “It’s one of the best-performing stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and I think you have so much optionality on it,” John added. “It’s basically a play on inflation. Nobody owns energy ... and the federal ban on fracking means companies have to focus on private land like TPL. It’s literally a real-life monopoly, wherever these companies drill, they have to pay TPL, no matter what.” “I’m a cheap guy and it has to come a little lower to me,” Raznick said. “That’s one of the best pitches we ever had,” Brown added. Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ: WWR) Westwater Resources is an explorer and developer of mineral resources essential to clean energy production. Alex had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Mining play that’s switched business to graphite, and EV materials. The United States needs to build out clean energy infrastructure. Westwater is one of the few raw earth material companies. First mover and presence of a favorable political environment. "How [messed] up is the company’s balance sheet," Brown asked in reference to the WWR’s exit from Uranium. "I just picture oceans of losses and debt.” Alex said he would follow-up on the inquiry. Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Carrier Global manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company recently expanded into refrigeration, food service, fire, and security technologies. Chris had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Positive press for COVID-19 vaccine transportation. They make almost all commercial HVAC filters. Business comes from the maintenance of filters. "So they’re installing the filters that are compliant with regulations, and then a lot of the business is coming back, fixing and servicing," Brown said. Chris responded: "That’s their bread-and-butter. They also have some home and hotel automation, like when you go to Marriott and your room key is on your phone.” Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Upstart is an online lending marketplace. Timur had a bullish outlook on the stock because of the following reasons: Unique, data-driven lending model. The company offers white-label service. Acquisitions increase market share. "Basically, they are a platform that lends in a different model than traditional banks," Timur said. "They use 1,600 data points, aside from FICO scores to assess credit. More than 70% of people haven’t defaulted on their product.” “It sounds great," Brown said. "Can you really buy a stock that goes from $60 to $125 in a couple of days?” “We have cycles and dips,” Timur responded. “That’s why I’m hoping for that blood bath. The fundamentals are there ... and they’re expecting a 100% increase in year-over-year revenue.” Raznick added: “They got a bunch of automotive companies to work with them.” Photo by Pixabay from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMeet Qooore, The Fintech Merging The Experiences Of Robinhood And TikTokFintech Focus For March 19, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Golf: Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

    A wayward tee shot at the sixth, his 15th hole of the day, landed Bryan in a spot of bother with the ball ending up on the mud just by the water. Already destined to miss the cut, Bryan rolled up his shirt, took off his socks, shoes and pink trousers before wading into the sludge to line up his shot, much to the amusement of the commentators.

  • Hedge Fund Investors With $812 Billion See Asia as Preferred Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds focused on Asia are predicting a surge of new money from North America and Europe as investors move away from overvalued U.S. assets to tap the early pandemic recovery in China and other parts of the region.The GameStop Corp. investing craze that pitted retail traders against hedge funds may add to the Asian flows, with investors seeking to avoid similar losses from short-selling squeezes, according to hedge fund companies including APS Asset Management.A Credit Suisse Group AG survey of more than 200 institutional investors with $812 billion in hedge fund assets showed Asia-Pacific was the most-sought after region with 55% net demand, the highest level of interest in over a decade. By comparison, net demand for North America stood at just 20%. The figures measure the share of investors planning to raise allocations minus those planning to trim.“This year we are going to see strong net inflows based on our conversations,” said Richard Johnston, Asia head at Albourne Partners in Hong Kong. “The areas we are seeing most demand for are China equities, low-net hedge funds and private credit.”The investment shift could help foster growth in Asia’s relatively small hedge fund industry, centered largely in Hong Kong and Singapore. Investors around the world are trying to find ways of profiting from the region’s economic growth, and Asia hedge funds have outperformed global peers.Johnston, who advises investors on alternative investments, said some North American institutions are pushing China allocations to 15% to 20% of their overall investments in a range of asset classes.Total assets under management by Asia-Pacific based hedge funds rose 20% last year to $155.6 billion, according to Preqin data, and firms like Dymon Asia expect more inflows this year.“Once the lockdowns come off, which could be later this year, then I think it will be very healthy for the broad industry of hedge funds out here in Asia,” said Dymon Asia founding partner Danny Yong in Singapore, whose fund manages about $5 billion.The surge in monetary and fiscal stimulus in North America and Europe may also push some investors to park more money in Asia, skirting the frothiness of U.S. markets, fund managers said. Regulatory changes that have made it easier for hedge funds to invest in China are also boosting demand.“The U.S. and Europe have thrown in the kitchen sink in terms of a liquidity and easing perspective so you have seen those asset markets have over-earned,” Yong said, adding that investors in those regions were previously reluctant to move money with strong gains at home. “Ultimately it’s about the return until such point – and I believe that 2021 could be that year – where Asia significantly outperforms.”China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has topped the S&P 500 for the past two years, and was outpacing the U.S. again in 2021 before a recent pull back. The gauge is down 3.9% this year, compared with a 4.2% gain in the U.S. index.GameStop refugeesAPS Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Kok Hoi Wong, whose firm manages about $3 billion, predicted some of the institutional investors who got burned backing hedge funds that shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. would redeem some money and redeploy a portion to Asia. The lack of popular forums for retail investors like WallStreetBets and platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. mean similar squeezes are less likely to happen in the region.“It’ll probably start in the second or third quarter,” he said. “But whether you’re operating in Asia, the U.S. or anywhere in the world you’ve got to make sure your risk-controls are rigorous enough to prevent you from getting into that kind of trouble.”APS tries to avoid overly-popular positions - also known as ‘crowded trades’ - and only shorts companies with large market capitalizations to prevent the type of swings that punished hedge funds trying to short AMC and GameStop, he added.Still, Dymon’s Yong warned similar retail-driven short-squeezing events are on the cusp of coming to Asia. Its first line of protection is to run a multi-strategy fund with low correlation to equity indexes. A second strategy is to make 1,000 short bets and 1,000 long wagers -- none worth more than 1% of a company’s market value -- to lower the potential impact of a single, major event.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Crisis Ground Zero Is Ready for Reconstruction: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The British economy’s worst moments in the coronavirus crisis are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports due this week.The first expansion of U.K. services for five months, a partial rebound of retail sales and the fastest inflation since July are just some of the outcomes anticipated by economists in a slew of data for the most recent periods available in the current quarter. In a reminder of the damage caused, unemployment may also have reached the highest since 2015.A fledgling pickup could lay the foundations for a reversal in Britain’s fortunes following what Bloomberg Economics describes as a nadir for output in January. After one of the world’s most successful vaccination rollouts, with more than half of adults now jabbed, the next quarter will feature gradual reopenings allowing such a revival to take hold.How the economy proceeds from there remains a matter of suspense for citizens and policy makers alike. At its decision last week, the Bank of England contained any sense of optimism by saying the outlook remains unusually uncertain. Its chief economist, Andy Haldane, was bolder: he declared that “we are in for a rapid-fire recovery.”One shadow remaining over Britain’s prospects is its ability to reestablish trading relationships disrupted by its exit from the European Union. An agreement with the U.S. would help there, and that’s just what Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss, will discuss in a call on Monday.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast U.K. growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Our baseline view is that the economy reaches its pre-virus level in the second quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress and global policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Canada chief Tiff Macklem discuss central bank innovation at a four-day conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements. Meanwhile, at least 15 rate decisions -- including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland -- are scheduled.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching as Yellen and Powell testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for quarterly Cares Act hearings, during which they will likely discuss the state of the U.S. economy and the role of fiscal and monetary aid in the pandemic recovery.On the data front, new and existing home sales as well as personal income and spending figures will probably show weakness, due to the impact of inclement winter weather on economic activity in February. Economists expect the slump to be short-lived. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release it’s latest revision of fourth quarter 2020 GDP, which was last reported at an annualized 4.1%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaMore upbeat flash PMIs and German Ifo confidence numbers may not be enough to distract from Europe’s chaotic vaccine rollout, which is likely to be a topic of a summit of European Union leaders.ECB officials including Chief Economist Philip Lane and Vice President Luis de Guindons speak throughout the week and may reiterate Lagarde’s mantra that euro-area governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Read more: EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With StimulusSwitzerland’s central bank will publish its 2020 currency intervention tally and conduct the first rate decision of the year, with officials expected to maintain current policy settings with the world’s lowest interest rate.Counterparts in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected keep their monetary stance unchanged.That’s likely to be the case too across Africa, where Ghana’s central bank will probably hold its key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Monday as it monitors how new tax measures and higher utility fees affect inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely to also keep the key rate unchanged, even with inflation at a four-year high.South Africa’s central bank, which has signaled interest-rate hikes later this year, will probably refrain from doing that already on Thursday as the economy’s recovery from its biggest contraction in a century remains fragile.Read more: Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest RatesMeanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaSouth Korea kicks off the week with early trade data for March that should offer a clearer sign of how global trade is recovering without the distortions of the previous two months.The Tokyo region is set to emerge from its state of emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March out Wednesday will give an indication of recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors, while early inflation figures from the capital will also show the likely direction of nationwide prices.China is likely to leave its loan prime rate unchanged on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and the Philippines central bank meets Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil serves up the minutes of last week’s interest rate meeting, the mid-month reading on consumer prices and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. The likely takeaway: the suddenly hawkish central bank hopes to front-load a tightening cycle that both brings above-target inflation to heel and spares an unsteady and challenged recovery.Banco de Mexico’s situation on Thursday is more nuanced. In the lead up, the bi-weekly reading of consumer prices will creep closer to the top of the target range while data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will underscore the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own forecast -- that inflation will breach the top of the target range in the second quarter before slowing -- may persuade the conservative Banxico to hold at 4% this month.Rounding out the week, Argentina reports full-year and fourth-quarter output on Tuesday while Colombia’s central bank on Friday will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Adds touts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • Lucid Motors Shares New Plans For Growth In Battery Business, And Images Of Its Gravity SUV Leak In Europe

    Lucid Motors — focus of one of the most anticipated SPAC mergers of 2021 — is out with some news on its battery plans and images for a new SUV. What Happened: Lucid Motors, which is going public with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), has unveiled plans to put its batteries to use in the energy storage market. TechCrunch reported that Lucid Motors sees a second life for its electric vehicle batteries in the energy storage space. Lucid Motors is experimenting with energy storage systems for both commercial and residential customers. Batteries typically retain a charging capacity of 70% after being removed from an electric vehicle. Lucid Motors wants ways to repurpose the batteries going forward. New images also circulated online showing the Lucid Motors Gravity SUV. Electrek shared images that were filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The images differ from pictures the company had previously shared, including during its investor presentation. Changes include ore glass to the roof and a longer back. Related Link: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It’s Important: Lucid Motors is set to deliver its Lucid Air electric vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company is also working to complete its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV. The new battery plans and leaked images for the Gravity could help boost investor confidence in the long-term plans for Lucid Motors. The Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. Plans are underway to complete Phase II of the company’s Arizona production facility that could make space for Gravity production. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company’s order book was filling up. The CEO said the company plans to ramp up production in the third quarter of 2023 to 85,000 vehicles annually from the Arizona factory. The planned expansion for the facility could bring capacity to 365,000 units annually. Price Action: Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV closed at $26.88 on Friday. Shares have traded between $9.60 and $64.86 over the last 52 weeks. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV. Photo courtesy Lucid Motors. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSPACs Attack Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 7 Deals, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Tesla's Charging Stations Are A Key Advantage For Its Future© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shares of Japan's big three car makers dip after Renesas auto chip-plant fire

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor fell on Monday following a fire at a Renesas Electronics semiconductor plant that may aggravate a global shortage of automotive chips. The stock price of Japan's big three car makers fell more than 2% in early trading compared with a smaller 1.4% dip in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse. Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after a fire on Friday caused by an electrical fault destroyed machinery and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks With Potential for Further Gains

    At the end of the day, investors want to see returns. To accomplish this goal, seasoned Wall Street observers often turn to one strategy time and time again: growth investing. A solid growth play is a name that appears poised to not only grow at an above-average rate but also reward investors handsomely over the long run. Rolling up their sleeves, investors are pounding the Wall Street pavement in search of the tickers with impressive long-term growth prospects. However, having a target in mind is one thing, but zeroing in on these stocks primed for gains in the coming years is another story entirely. With this in mind, we suited up and set out on our own hunt for the investment opportunities with strong growth narratives. Using TipRanks' Database, we were able to pinpoint 3 Buy-rated tickers that each boast considerable upside potential, according to Wall Street’s analysts. Cowen Group (COWN) We’ll start with Cowen Group, a New York-based investment bank. Cowen offers services in investment management and broker-dealing, and is known as a risk taker willing to move early into disruptive sectors; Cowen was an early booster of high-tech dot.com stocks, and more recently in the cannabis sector. The bank’s main operations are in the US and the UK. The bank’s recent share growth has been extreme; since this time last year, COWN shares are up 534%. The share appreciation has pushed the company’s market cap over $1 billion, and brought investors solid returns during the difficult corona crisis. After a turndown in 1Q20, the company showed three consecutive quarters in a row of year-over-year revenue and earnings gains. Those gains were particularly impressive in Q2 and Q4; looking at 4Q20, the most recent reported, Cowen posted a record quarterly net income of $90.5 million, by GAAP measures; full-year income was $209.6 million. The gains were driven by record performance in both the investment banking and the brokerage divisions. Cowen’s performance has impressed 5-star analyst Sumeet Mody, of Piper Sandler, who writes: “We remain very positive on COWN following the strong results of 4Q20 earnings. After the firm's sustained and elevated brokerage and banking activity throughout 2020, the outlook for earnings has meaningfully improved as banking pipelines remain robust and brokerage activity has started the year strong... The beat was broad based across the business lines, but largely driven by higher-than-expected investment banking and brokerage revenues as well as lower expense ratios.” To this end, Mody rates Cowen shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $71 price target suggests room for a 78% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Mody’s track record, click here) The Piper Sandler analyst is the bullish outlier here, but Wall Street, for the most part, agrees with him on Cowen, as shown by the 3 to 1 split favoring Buy to Hold reviews. Shares are priced at $39.86 and their $47 average price target implies an upside of ~18% for the coming year. (See COWN stock analysis on TipRanks) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Talk about the automotive industry, and you’ll naturally start talking about the car companies. But the industry is more than that – there is a whole network of part suppliers and service companies that support the automakers, and Commercial Vehicle Group lives in that niche. The company supplies a variety services to the automotive sector, including warehouse automation, robotic assemblies, seating systems, plastic products, EV assemblies, and mechanical assemblies. Commercial Vehicle Group’s customer base includes the commercial truck industry, electric vehicle makers, and the ecommerce warehousing industry. The big story here, for CVG, has been the company’s warehouse automation segment. The corona crisis inspired a massive push toward ecommerce, and CVG has been a beneficiary of that move. The company’s warehouse automation segment saw higher volume in 2020 – and greater efficiency due to cost reduction actions during the year. Q4 revenues topped $216 million, a gain of 14% year-over-year. Operating income for the quarter was $5 million, a gain of $9.3 million year-over-year. The quarterly results marked the first year-over-year quarterly gains for the company in 2020, and come in after the company’s shares have consistently outperformed during the year. Shares in CVGI are up 543% in the last 12 months – far outpacing the broader markets. In a move that bodes well for the future, CVG announced at the beginning of this month a partnership with Xos, a commercial EV manufacturer, for the development of sustainability initiatives. Covering this stock for Barrington, 5-star analyst Christopher Howe was impressed by the company’s backlog of new business. “The company achieved net new business wins of more than $100 million annualized in 2020, primarily driven by warehouse automation and electric vehicles, all of which is expected to convert this year. Moving forward, it expects to achieve another $100 million of net new business wins in 2021,” Howe noted. The analyst added “[EV] activity is robust [and] the company anticipates these programs to remain in the development phase through 2021, later converting into revenue once product baselines have stabilized. In regard to warehouse automation, according to Logistics IQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 14% per year through 2026.” In light of these comments, Howe rates CVGI shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $14 price target to indicate a one-year upside of 39%. (To watch Howe’s track record, click here) There are two analyst reviews on file for this company, and they both agree: CVGI is a stock to buy. The shares have an average price target of $14, matching Howe’s. (See CVGI stock analysis on TipRanks) Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) We’ll wrap up our look at growth stocks with a denizen of the software industry, Zedge. This company offers customization options for smartphones, which have proven to be highly popular. Zedge’s platform offers wallpapers, ringtones, app icons, widgets, and notification sounds, among other features. The Zedge app boasts over 450 million installs, and more than 30 million monthly active users – key metrics in the smartphone app universe. But perhaps the most telling statistic is this: Zedge has consistently been in the top 25 free apps on Google Play for the past seven years. That kind of popularity gives a software company a solid foundation, and Zedge’s shares have reaped the benefits. The stock is up an astounding 932% in just the past 6 months, growth that has coincided with growing revenues. Zedge has seen 5 quarters in a row of year-over-year top line growth. The company reported its fiscal 2Q21 results on March 15, and the results were record-breaking for the company. Revenue came in at $5.3 million, net income at $2.3 million, and EPS at 17 cents. Monthly active users hit 35.4 million. The revenue number represented a 101% gain year-over-year; the EPS was up from just 1 cent in the prior year. After these gangbuster results, Zedge revised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance upward to a prediction of 75% to 80% growth. Analyst Allen Klee, of Maxim Group, is impressed with Zedge, and sees a clear path forward for the company. “Zedge is accelerating growth from its advertising platform and new offerings. We expect the company to strengthen its ecosystem so that the 35M monthly active users will be more engaged in the platform resulting in better retention and monetization. We also expect 2021 to have catalysts from growing the short-form story telling of Shortz and new entertainment-like podcasts,” Klee opined. Based on all of the above, Klee puts a Buy rating on ZDGE shares, along with a $24 price target. This target conveys Klee's confidence in Zedge's ability to climb 57% higher in the next twelve months. Some stocks fly under the radar, and ZDGE is one of those. Zedge's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See ZDGE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish cenbank chief

    Turkey's lira plunged 15% to near its all-time low after markets opened following President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief. Kavcioglu had sought to ease concerns over a sharp selloff in Turkish assets and a pivot from rate hikes to cuts in a 90-minute call on Sunday, in which he told bank CEOs he planned no immediate policy change, a source told Reuters.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.