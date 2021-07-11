U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.26 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.12 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.32 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0114 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1270
    +0.3650 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,495.80
    +1,125.03 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.58 (-0.63%)
     

Foxconn and TSMC are buying millions of vaccine doses for Taiwan

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Foxconn and TSMC are solving a political drama even as they serve their own tech manufacturing interests. The Wall Street Journal reports that the two companies have agreed to buy 10 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses on behalf of Taiwan's government. The two are purchasing the shots from Fosun Pharmaceutical after China allegedly "spiked" Taiwan's bid to directly buy the vaccine.

There was pressure to make a deal. Taiwan has largely kept COVID-19 levels low throughout the pandemic, but new cases started surging in late April and prompted rare restrictions on the island. While infections are dropping, Taiwan has only vaccinated about 14 percent of its population. It will need many more doses if it's going to lift restrictions while keeping cases low.

Tech companies like have offered to buy vaccines for employees and contractors before. Apple helped TSMC buy vaccines for its staff, for instance. A purchase this large for the general population breaks new ground, however — the companies are buying enough doses to inject over 40 percent of Taiwan's 24 million people.

Foxconn and TSMC have strong incentives to step in. Outbreaks could hurt their operations, even for those factories and other facilities beyond Taiwan. That could be particularly dangerous amid a global chip shortage and other manufacturing headaches — mass infections and shutdowns could cause further snarls. A vaccine purchase like this could save the companies money in the long run.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic sweepstakes lets you win tickets to space

    Virgin Galactic and Omaze are running a sweepstakes that gives the winner two tickets to space.

  • 'Black Widow' made $60 million from Disney+ viewers during its opening weekend

    Marvel movie 'Black Widow' raked in $60 million just from Disney+ customers paying for Premier Access on opening weekend — a large chunk of the blockbuster's sales.

  • ‘Drive My Car’ Review: Ryusuke Hamaguchi Makes an Aching Emotional Epic From a Miniature Murakami Story

    Haruki Murakami’s short story “Drive My Car” is a sleek, streamlined slip of a thing that nonetheless, in the author’s signature style, packs an awful lot into its lean sentences. It’s a grief-stricken marriage story enfolded in a corrupted friendship study, related in turn via a separate tale of odd-couple companionship, all told in fewer […]

  • BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan, Chinese agent says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The Chinese sales agent for Germany's BioNTech SE said on Sunday it had signed a deal to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, part of a drawn-out and highly politicised process for the island to access the shots. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which would be donated to Taiwan's government for distribution.

  • 'FIFA 22' brings more realistic soccer to next-gen consoles on October 1st

    'FIFA 22' will add more realistic motion and gameplay when it reaches consoles and PCs on October 1st.

  • What does the Chinese military want with your unborn baby’s genetic data?

    The BGI group has used data from its popular prenatal test to help the People’s Liberation Army improve ‘population quality’ but they are far from the only ones normalizing eugenics A woman who is pregnant and had taken Chinese gene firm BGI Group’s Nifty prenatal test, holds a blank copy of the test’s consent form in Warsaw, Poland, earlier this year. Photograph: Jakub Stezycki/Reuters Your unborn baby is already being monetized Could data harvested from millions of pregnant women pave the way

  • China condemns 'unreasonable suppression' as U.S. expands economic blacklist

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China said on Sunday it "resolutely opposes" the addition of 23 Chinese entities to a U.S. economic blacklist over issues including alleged human rights abuses and military ties. The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

  • Watch it: Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. working out with top rookies ahead of training camp

    Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. prepares for his rookie campaign.

  • China Tech’s Trillion-Dollar Stock Slump Signals Buyer Beware

    (Bloomberg) -- For weeks now, optimists have said China’s tech crackdown has been priced in by the stock market. A fresh round of regulatory angst has shaken that thesis to its core.The market capitalization of shares in a gauge of China’s internet sector dropped by about $200 billion this week alone, as Beijing vowed to increase scrutiny over data collection and overseas listings. It has slumped by more than $1.1 trillion since a Feb. 17 peak, with the index down some 35%, according to calculat

  • The World’s Billionaire Factory Shudders as China Cracks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of brazen PR stunt that Jack Ma might have dreamed up.But this wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, bobbing up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $130 billion.The contrast between the social media mogul’s July 4th Instagram video and the day’s big event in China could hardly have been starker. Regulators in Beijing

  • One year since National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong

    It's been one year since a National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong — drastically changing the city and making it, critics say, "more dangerous than Beijing."

  • Why Are Republican Governors Sending National Guard to the Border?

    Can a Nebraska highway cop arrest someone in Texas? Are there really more border-crossers now? An attempt at answering simple questions about a complicated topic.

  • Japan govt ready to deploy economic stimulus flexibly, spokesman says

    Japan stands ready to pump more money into the economy to ease the pain of a prolonged pandemic, the top government spokesman said on Sunday, nodding to growing political calls for additional stimulus to prop up growth. Less than two weeks before hosting the Olympics, Tokyo goes into its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, fuelling fears of extended pain for restaurants hit by shorter hours and a ban on alcohol consumption. "First of all we must proceed with anti-infection measures and vaccination in cooperation with the citizens, and provide support for businesses and people in need," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said in a debate programme on public broadcaster NHK.

  • 'Reasonable search' digs up no Secret Service plans for protecting White House pets in an emergency

    The agency charged with protecting President Joe Biden, his family, and other top officials appears to lack any written plan to protect any of the commander in chief's pets in case of an emergency.

  • The Firming Serum Giving People "Glass Skin" Overnight Is Even Cheaper With This Exclusive Code

    Just for InStyle readers.

  • Tesla starts rolling out its long-delayed Full Self Driving version 9 beta

    Tesla has released a long-awaited Full Self Driving version 9 beta, giving drivers a slew of (semi) autonomous improvements.

  • Data, not arms, the key driver in emerging US-China cold war

    Cybersecurity comes down to which side has access to more information about the other and can utilize it best Shares in China’s giant ride-hailing app Didi crashed by more than 20% this week. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters This week, shares in China’s giant ride-hailing app Didi crashed by more than 20%. A few days before, Didi had raised $4.4bn in a massive IPO in New York – the biggest initial public offering by a Chinese company since Alibaba’s debut in 2014. The proximate cause of Didi

  • Tennis-Hsieh wins third Wimbledon doubles title, this time with Mertens

    Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei claimed her third Wimbledon doubles title with a third different partner as she and Elise Mertens hung on to claim victory in a marathon final against Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo saved match points on the way to claiming a 3-6 7-5 9-7 win on Centre Court. It was the second successive Wimbledon doubles crown for Hsieh who joined forces with recently-retired Barbora Strycova to win the title in 2019.

  • OPD calls for community help to prevent crime, but some disagree

    "If you can't stand up for a safe Oakland, what can you stand for? We can't do this alone, it will take law enforcement and community together," said Oakland Police Chief Armstrong.

  • Harris lambasted for remark on rural voters' ability to cast ballots

    Vice President Kamala Harris was decried for saying that some voter identification laws make it "almost impossible" for rural voters at the ballot box, with critics suggesting she doesn't think rural citizens have the wherewithal to use a copy machine.