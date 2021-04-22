U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.05
    -16.37 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,942.47
    -194.84 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,910.23
    -39.99 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.74
    +9.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.32
    -0.03 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    -10.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.39 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    -0.0080 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0094 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1210
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,362.71
    -1,735.35 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,273.99
    +30.93 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.24
    +42.95 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Foxconn is drastically downsizing its controversial factory in Wisconsin after initially promising to invest $10 billion. The company will instead put $672 million into the project under its new deal with the state. At first, Foxconn said the facility would lead to 13,000 new jobs. Instead, it will only create 1,454 positions, Reuters reports.

According to Foxconn, the reduced scale of the project affords the company the “flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions.” It claimed that the "original projections used during negotiations in 2017 have at this time changed due to unanticipated market fluctuations.”

When the company and state officials announced the project, Foxconn pledged to build a manufacturing facility at the campus, which spans 20 million square feet. It said it would make advanced flat-panel displays.

However, Foxconn's aims for the campus have long been in flux. It ditched plans to build state-of-the-art displays in favor of smaller, less-advanced ones — but that didn't come to pass either. In early 2019, Foxconn considered shifting the focus from manufacturing to research and development. After critics attacked that proposal, the company gave assurances that the campus would have manufacturing facilities as well as a research hub.

Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way said the company is making medical devices, servers and communications equipment in Wisconsin. He suggested it may build electric vehicles there too.

The latest deal between Foxconn and Wisconsin reduces the planned subsidies for the project, which ultimately could have cost taxpayers over $4 billion. Foxconn is now eligible for $80 million in tax credits, down from $2.85 billion. Governor Tony Evers said those credits are in line with those for which any company is eligible. They're performance-based and will depend on whether Foxconn hits capital investment and employment targets.

The state has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the project. According to Reuters, records showed that Wisconsin has shelled out north of $200 million on tax exemptions, road improvements and grants for training and employment. As of 2019, the village where Foxconn's campus is based had paid around $152 million to buy and demolish 132 properties through eminent domain, along with almost $8 million to cover relocation costs.

  • Brompton's Electric bike is being recalled in the US due to an acceleration bug

    The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled 600 Brompton electric bikes in US over a software bug that can cause the vehicle to unintentionally accelerate.

  • Wemo's latest smart home gadget is a $50 Apple Home remote

    Belkin's new Wemo Stage Scene Controller can activate up to six different Apple Home scenes.

  • Biden pledges to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

    The US has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 ahead of President Biden's global summit on climate change.

  • Amazon's cashierless tech could be ready for full-size supermarkets

    Planning documents for a Connecticut location include a similar setup to Amazon Go outlets.

  • Apple's new AirTags are as simple as they should be

    If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I. Lose. Everything. That character flaw, in tandem with a complete inability to see things smack in front of my face sometimes, means I’m perhaps the perfect person to try out Apple’s new AirTags. Good thing, then, that Apple sent along a few to test — along with a purple iPhone 12 running the new (and required) iOS 14.5 update.

  • Comcast takes another step toward '10G' with test of a multigigabit chip

    If you can't get a fiber connection, DOCSIS 4.0 and '10G' could be your route to multigigabit speeds for uploads and downloads.

  • 'Call of Duty' DLSS upgrades promise a big boost to 4K gaming

    Updates to 'Call of Duty' for 'Warzone' and 'Modern Warfare' now support NVIDIA's DLSS, promising up to much higher frame rates in 4K.

  • EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls

    Four German regions said they would break with national policy and make the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine available to under-60s at their own risk on Thursday. The decision came as EU governments signalled their support for legal action against the British-Swedish company over delivery shortfalls. Germany recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine is only given to the over-60s because in very rare cases it can cause potentially fatal blood clots in younger people. Regulators stopped short of an outright ban and said the jab could be given to younger people after a personal consultation with a doctor about the risks. Bavaria, Saxony, the Berlin regional government and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania are using that loophole so that those prepared to take the risk will not have to wait for the German rollout to reach their age group and to use stockpiles that have built up because of restrictions and public distrust of the jab.

  • 'Battlefield' is finally coming to mobile as a standalone game

    EA has announced that a new Battlefield mobile game will arrive in 2022.

  • Ogling Apple's purple iPhone 12

    Look, there really isn’t much to say about the new, purple iPhone 12. It’s roughly the same pastel shade that last year’s purple iPhone 11 came in, which means it’s more of a lavender than anything else. (If you’re a connoisseur of Southeast Asian flavors, I should point out this iPhone’s hue is nearly a dead ringer for some varieties of delicious Ube ice cream.) You’ll also be able to pre-order one starting this Friday, if for some reason the white, black, red, blue, or green models didn’t already do it for you. That’s... about it.

  • Senators want to block government agencies from buying Clearview AI data

    A bipartisan bill would also ban purchases of location data without a warrant.

  • Prototype of first US dollar coins going up for auction

    A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation’s money will go up for auction Friday. Businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson owns the item, which is known as the “No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar.” While it closely resembles silver dollars that were later minted in Philadelphia, it gets its name because it is missing stars.

  • E-commerce tracking platform AfterShip raises $66M led by Tiger Global

    AfterShip launched in 2012 to help online sellers track packages across different carriers, but since then it has built a suite of data analytics tools covering almost every step of the shopping experience, from email marketing to customer retention. The Hong Kong-headquartered startup announced today it has raised a $66 million Series B led by Tiger Global, with participation from Hillhouse Capital’s GL Ventures. Co-founder Andrew Chan told TechCrunch that the company has been profitable since its launch and grew mainly through word-of-mouth referrals and partnerships, like a Shopify integration, that boosted its profile.

  • Signal hacked Cellebrite's phone hacking software used by law enforcement

    After the cellphone hacking company Cellebrite said it had figured out a way to access the secure messaging app Signal, Signal said that it's turning the tables.

  • Teen boys were cyber-stalked for years over failed romances, CA officials say

    One of the boys is “traumatized” and “a changed person,” officials said.

  • 2021 Toyota Tacoma Review | The mighty Taco

    Toyota’s long-running reputation of making trucks that last forever is surely contributing strongly to the Tacoma’s sales success. Toyota nailed this truck’s look, and that automatically gives it a leg up on less attractive competitors. It has the go-anywhere demeanor that (if current design trends are any indication) is what truck buyers are looking for today.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • Virus Return a Scourge Once More as Markets Wake Up to Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as Asia’s riskier assets looked set to benefit from an acceleration in the global recovery, the coronavirus has once again thrown a spanner in the works.As new infections in the region shoot past global peers, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen out of the relative uptrend it had been in since September and underperformed the MSCI World Index by over six percentage points since the beginning of March. The Indian rupee, Japanese yen and Malaysian ringgit have all weakened between 1% and 2% since the end of February amid a resurgence in cases, while the Thai baht is down a whopping 3.7% over the same period.Investors are growing worried that the jump in cases could lead to a reintroduction of lockdowns and stall the region’s recovery. India is responsible for the bulk of new infections, with daily cases in Asia’s third-largest economy hitting record-highs. In Japan, Osaka and Tokyo moved closer to states of emergency this week amid an uptick in cases and Malaysia’s infectivity rate hit a record on Saturday.“We are concerned,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer of the Global CIO Office in Singapore. The market is potentially underestimating the “impact of the Indian variant on other economies” and the latest U.S. travel advisory shows the global economy is far from being on a clear path to recovery, he added.U.S. stocks fell for a second day Tuesday and European shares slumped as the rise in worldwide cases led to renewed concern over their continued economic impact, overshadowing a batch of solid corporate results. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down over 1% Wednesday, its biggest decline in about a month.In Asia, losses have been concentrated in areas under pressure from the virus, with Indian and Japanese shares leading declines this month. Meanwhile, Taiwan and Vietnam’s benchmark equity gauges are trading at record highs, thanks in part to their successful management of the pandemic.Exacerbating investor concerns has been the slow rollout of vaccines in the region. The percentage of the population fully vaccinated stood at just 1.3% in India, 0.6% in Japan and 2.3% in Indonesia as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares to a figure of almost 26% in the U.S. and over 15% in the U.K.Asia’s virus resurgence is weighing on some its stocks and currencies just as the rise in Treasury yields has eased and the rally in the dollar loses steam -- both traditionally positive catalysts for the region.“The U.S. yields becoming sidelined has allowed other factors to play a role, and the differentiated pandemic impact is one of them,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.(Updates prices, adds MSCI Asia Pacific Index performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Declines Amid Stronger-Than-Expected U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell the most in more than a week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced its demand as a safe haven.Applications for state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low as the recovery gathers steam. Initial claims decreased by 39,000 to 547,000 in the week ended April 17, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast 610,000 in claims.After a record-breaking rally last year, bullion has lost momentum amid the advancing dollar and rising bond yields. Investors remain focused on the economic outlook, with rising bond yields denting demand for non-interest bearing bullion.Unemployment-insurance claims are “the lowest number we’ve seen since the pandemic,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “The market wasn’t expecting that.”Still, renewed buying from India and China after a year on the sidelines could provide support for the precious metal going forward. India’s gold imports from Switzerland surged to highest in almost eight years in March as jewelry buyers took advantage of a dip in prices during the ongoing wedding season.“These latest numbers certainly demonstrate the degree of pent-up demand in the country after the implosion in 2020,” Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX, wrote in a note.To be sure, India’s gold-market revival is now “evaporating as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid virus,” she added. India posted the world’s biggest one-day jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.Chinese ImportsChina also boosted shipments from Europe’s premier gold-refining hub. Imports from Switzerland rose nearly fourfold to a seven-month high following the resumption of purchases in February. China’s central bank is approving imports of about 75 tons a month to meet domestic consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.Spot gold fell as much as 0.8% to $1,779.46 an ounce, the most since April 12, and was trading at $1,785.32 as of 10:33 a.m. in New York.Silver and platinum declined, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Spot palladium fell 1%, after touching a record high of $2,895.96 an ounce on Wednesday, as the economic rebound fueled expectations for increasing demand from automakers amid deepening supply shortfall.The price of the metal used in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles is up 16% in this year, building on a five-year rally. The bulk of this year’s gains have come since mid-March after flooding at Russian mines run by MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC curbed output.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.