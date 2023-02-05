U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,400.09
    +53.23 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Foxconn's January sales surge as China COVID disruption shaken off

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc, said on Sunday its revenue in January jumped 48.2% year-on-year, as it shook off COVID disruptions in China.

Revenue in January reached a record high, at T$660.4 billion ($22 billion), with operations returning to normal and shipments increasing at its Zhengzhou campus in China, a centre for iPhone production, the company said in a statement.

Compared to the previous month, revenue was up 4.93% with smart consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones, and computing products showing strong double-digit growth, it said.

Production of iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control COVID-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn's factory lines in Zhengzhou.

Analysts say Foxconn assembles around 70% of iPhones, and the Zhengzhou plant produces the majority of its premium models including the iPhone 14 Pro.

"Based on market consensus for first quarter 2023, January revenue came in slightly ahead. The outlook for the first quarter will likely reach market expectation," Foxconn said without elaborating.

Analysts expect first-quarter revenue to grow by around 4% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv.

Apple on Thursday forecast its revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after the COVID-related shutdowns.

Foxconn shares have slid 0.3% so far this year, underperforming the broader Taiwan market which is up 10.4%.

The company reports fourth quarter earnings, where it will also elaborate on its outlook, on March 15.

($1 = 29.9660 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Meg Shen; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan needs stable, sustained inflation, govt executive says

    Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara on Sunday stressed the need to achieve an economy where inflation rises stably and sustainably, when asked whether the next central bank governor should maintain ultra-easy monetary policy. "What's important is to create economic conditions where prices rise stably and sustainably," Kihara told a television programme. Kihara also said the government was ready to "respond flexibly as needed," when asked whether additional steps could be taken to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material costs.

  • Hong Kong’s Lee Aims to Encourage Aramco to List in City

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee is seeking to convince oil giant Saudi Aramco and its units to consider a secondary listing in the Asian financial hub as he embarks on his first official visit to the Middle East, according to the South China Morning Post. Most Read from BloombergTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the White HouseThousands Mistake US

  • Tech execs can’t stop talking about AI after success of ChatGPT

    The pace of AI chatter is picking up on corporate conference calls, with tech leading the way and other industries getting in on the action as well.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’? Nasdaq jumped more than 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index.

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • Stock Market Rally Signals It's No Bear Run; What To Do Now

    The market has signaled it's no bear rally. But has a pullback already begun? A jury found Tesla CEO Elon Musk not liable for 2018 "funding secured" tweets.

  • Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks, Including Meta

    "The U.S. equity market remains undervalued, albeit much less undervalued than at the beginning of the year," he wrote in a commentary. As of Jan. 31, a composite of the 700-plus stocks listed on U.S. exchanges and covered by Morningstar indicated the market was 10% undervalued. "However, while we view the broad markets as undervalued for long-term investors, in the short term, we think the easy returns are behind us," Sekera said.

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • AMD Proves Intel's Problems Belong to Intel -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

    Headed into AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2022 earnings report, the burning question on investors' minds was whether Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) disastrous financial update the week prior would bleed over onto AMD. The longer answer is a bit more nuanced, because the semiconductor industry (specifically the part dealing with PCs and laptops) is in the midst of one of the worst downturns in decades. First, data centers (the computing units for the cloud, AI, and high-performance business computing of all kinds) are a secular growth trend that is propelling the semiconductor industry higher.

  • 3 High-Yield REITs for Safe Dividend Income

    These names have joined the ranks of the world's most elite dividend growth companies as Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks that keep Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 99-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock

    The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    This video will take a deep dive through SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) fourth-quarter earnings conference call. It will highlight the critical insights management provided investors during the session. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Adani Offshore Investor Has Links to Adani Family

    U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud by the conglomerate owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani center on whether his family wielded influence over Mauritius-based investors.

  • 3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in February. When I think of low-risk dividend stocks, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) immediately comes to mind. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases nearly all of its properties to the U.S. government.

  • Gilead Sciences and 9 More Companies That Boosted Their Dividends This Week

    Old Dominion Freight Line, which handles freight shipping logistics, said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 33% to 40 cents from 30 cents.

  • Tech Stocks Are Soaring Despite Weak Earnings. Here’s What It Means.

    Investors have concluded that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to raise interest rates is almost finished—and the market’s pendulum has swung decisively back to greed from fear. The conversation raises some worrisome questions about potential price wars for cloud services, but for now, the impact is simply slower growth.

  • Pfizer Is Moving Beyond Covid. Why Its Stock Is a Buy.

    With its packed pipeline, growing R&D spending, and potential deals and share buybacks, there's more to the drugmaker than the market realizes.