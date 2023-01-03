U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.60
    -31.90 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,952.99
    -194.26 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,345.03
    -121.45 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.73
    -5.52 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -2.46 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0125 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7820
    -0.0970 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0000
    +0.2880 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,653.63
    -87.85 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.98
    -1.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.53
    +102.79 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

FoxHire Expands Globally to 80+ Countries

·2 min read

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxHire announced that they will begin providing global Employer of Record (EOR) services in 80+ countries to their customers effective immediately. Covering 6 continents, FoxHire's new offerings will enable employers all over the world to easily hire anyone, anywhere with ease. Powered by FoxHire's EOR platform, customers can hire, onboard, and manage global employees all in one place. This new solution ensures local employment law compliance and streamlines the global expansion and hiring process.

"Due to the increase in remote work, and ever changing employment law requirements, employers have demanded EOR services globally like never before. Staffing and recruiting firms everywhere are also hoping to support their clients' international needs. Those two things paired with FoxHire's software expertise made expanding internationally a no-brainer" said Colin LaBeau, President of FoxHire.

Through FoxHire's international partner network, clients will have all the benefits of the FoxHire EOR platform and also have access to local expertise within the geographies they choose to hire. This pairing of the best software solution with the best local employment expertise differentiates FoxHire's solution from others on the market.

If you are looking to hire or expand internationally you can learn more on FoxHire's website, or by calling 888-534-9417.

About FoxHire: FoxHire is a technology enabled global Employer of Record (EOR) service that offers back office capabilities to staffing firms, recruiting firms, and corporate HR departments that place and hire contingent workers all over the world. FoxHire has been in business since 1992 and has successfully supported thousands of businesses in their contract and remote hiring needs. FoxHire has customers nationwide and in every industry, but has specific expertise in healthcare, education, and technology industries.

Contact Information:
Media Contact: Colin LaBeau
info@foxhire.com
888-534-9417
www.foxhire.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foxhire-expands-globally-to-80-countries-301712483.html

SOURCE FoxHire, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bahamas regulator denies FTX CEO’s claims over seized assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has rejected “material misstatements” made by FTX’s newly-appointed CEO, John J. Ray III

  • Shopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. spent last year cutting costs. Now, it’s cutting meetings.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapAs employees return from holiday break, the Canadian e-commerce firm said it’s conducting a “calendar purge,” removing all recurring meetings with more than two people “in perpetuity,” while reupping a rule tha

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire just got messier, with digital-asset entrepreneur Cameron Winklevoss accusing fellow businessman Barry Silbert of “bad faith stall tactics” and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate that Winklevoss says have left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX’s meltdown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply I

  • BlackRock, Citigroup Among Firms Named Fossil-Fuel Boycotters by Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball published a list of 11 financial companies, including several major Wall Street banks, that she deems to be hostile to the fossil fuel industry.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansUS Stocks Drop as Apple, Tesla Weigh on Indexes: Markets WrapBlackRock Inc., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co, were among the companies named in the list

  • More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office as Job Market Shifts

    Vanguard Group, Paycom Software and others push staffers to return on required days, but some employees are pushing back.

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income

    A 2022 retirement survey shows that almost one in three Americans believe that Social Security could run out of money and stop making payments. And another 31% expect that they will need to get retirement money earlier. Let's break down … Continue reading → The post Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southwest Airlines is sued for not providing refunds after meltdown

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines has been sued by a passenger who said it failed to provide refunds to passengers left stranded when an operational meltdown led the carrier to cancel more than 15,000 flights late last month. In a proposed class action filed on Dec. 30 in New Orleans federal court, Eric Capdeville accused Southwest of breach of contract after a fierce winter storm that swept across the United States shortly before Christmas upended the carrier's schedule. Though Southwest has promised to reimburse passengers for expenses, Capdeville said it offered only a credit to him and his daughter after scrapping their Dec. 27 flight to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans and being unable to book alternative travel.

  • Shopify launches new subscription product to lure big retail clients

    The company said it had signed up toymaker Mattel Inc for the product, and was looking to bring other enterprise clients it works with, such as Glossier, Coty, Steve Madden and Staples, onboard. Shopify, which helps businesses set up their online store and website for a subscription fee, will allow retailers to pick and choose components, such as checkout and other back-office services, for their existing online businesses. The pricing for the service, called Commerce Components, will depend on the retailer's customization and components they choose to use.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • Elon Musk Expresses Dissatisfaction Over IRS Norms For EV Credits, Largest iPhone Plant In China Resumes 100% Production, US Republican Back TikTok Sale To US Entity: Top Stories Today

    Benzinga Elon Musk Says IRS Qualification Norms For EV Credits 'Messed Up' — Why He Finds It 'Bizarre' Ever since the IRS announced the qualifying criteria for availing of the electric vehicle tax credits allowed under the "Inflation Reduction Act Of 2022," Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) backers had expressed dissatisfaction about them. A Tesla influencer pointed out that the electric vehicle maker's Model Y SUV does not qualify as an SUV for the U.S. tax credit as its weight of 238 pounds is consider

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Google and Meta’s Advertising Dominance Fades as TikTok, Netflix Emerge

    For the first time in nearly a decade, Google and Meta—the two largest players in online advertising—are no longer taking in the majority of U.S. digital-ad dollars.

  • Shopify Could Emerge As Another Benefactor Of Apple's Privacy Concerns: FT

    Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) aimed to fill a promising gap in marketing data left by Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy crackdown. Shopify offered retailers a new way to target potential customers through prominent ad platforms, Financial Times reports. Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president, told FT that after collaborating with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in 2022, its “Audiences” marketing tool was a key area of focus. Also Read: Shopif