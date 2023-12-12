Foxhole Brewhouse to open Dec. 16 at new location in Willmar, Minnesota

Dec. 12—WILLMAR

—

The Foxhole Brewhouse

has been a major part of downtown Willmar since it was opened by Ryan and Liv Fuchs, who started out hobby brewing at an old farmstead near town.

The brewery got its name from the founders, whose last name means "fox" in German. While the old location helped cement Foxhole as part of the Willmar community, the Fuchs needed more space to do everything they wanted to do.

Foxhole's new location at 903 Highway 71 in Willmar will open its doors Saturday, Dec. 16, to welcome people once again.

"We were open for maybe two or three years and we started talking about moving. Then we waited a little bit, then COVID hit. At that time we found this property but COVID was going so we didn't want to buy it right then," Ryan Fuchs said.

Foxhole's last day at its downtown location was Nov. 30. A new brewery,

Intuition Brewing, is planning to open in that space

near the end of December.

The Foxhole's new property was purchased by the Fuchs' business partners, Cari and Grant Huisinga. The property was originally two plots and needed to be zoned and licensed for the type of brewpub the group wanted to open.

"This has been in the works for a little over a year. I originally bought the property in October of '21, but Foxhole moving and being in the partnership wasn't finalized until three months after that," Cari Huisinga said.

Construction on the property began in September of 2022 and finished earlier this month. The newly constructed building can host upwards of 120 people across two stories of space that includes a kitchen, private event space, an outdoor patio and a stage for musical performances.

One of the main features of the new location is a large set of windows overlooking Willmar Lake just across Highway 71.

The new site will offer more than 10 different brews on opening night, with the expectation that more will become available as time goes on. Many of the brews will be favorites from the Foxhole's old location; however, Ryan Fuchs is still working to create new drinks.

The brewpub will also feature local wines and a cold brew coffee on tap for people looking for a different taste.

"We will have a house red, a house white and sparkling. It will come from a local winery. Even the liquors we carry, we want to do Minnesota-based makers. We are craft, so we want to support craft — local wineries and try to grab some distilleries that are in Minnesota too," Liv Fuchs said.

Foxhole Brewhouse will also serve food in its new location. Grant Huisinga, who is in charge of the kitchen, said that the menu will focus on American cuisine.

"We will have a very good core menu. A lot of sandwiches, shareables, different smoked meats that we will be doing. Smoked sausage will kind of be our signature dish, presented in a different way, so it's not just a brat on a bun," Grant Huisinga said.

Now licensed as a brewpub, Foxhole will no longer be able to distribute its brews outside of its building; however, growlers will still be offered as an option for people who would like to take something home with them.

With years of planning paying off in a new building, expanded brewing capacity and more space for events and guests, the team at Foxhole are feeling a lot of emotions about opening soon.

"We are very excited. We cannot wait for the community to walk in those doors and see what we built for them," Cari Huisinga said.