Foxtons Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£147.1m (up 4.8% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£5.49m (down 43% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.7% (down from 6.8% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: UK£0.018 (down from UK£0.03 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Foxtons Group EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 25%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Lettings segment contributing a total revenue of UK£101.2m (69% of total revenue). Explore how FOXT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.2% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are up 4.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Foxtons Group you should be aware of.

