Foxtown Brewing's downtown taproom/distillery/restaurant plans spring construction start

Foxtown Landing will bring a taproom, distillery and restaurant to a site overlooking the Milwaukee River between Interstate 794 and West St. Paul Avenue.

Foxtown Brewing's planned taproom, distillery and restaurant in downtown Milwaukee will apparently see construction start this spring.

The Mequon-based company's three-story, 28,000-square-foot development, known as Foxtown Landing, is planned for 412-420 N. Plankinton Ave. That site overlooks the Milwaukee River south of Interstate 794.

The project's revised plans were approved Wednesday by the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board.

Meanwhile, Foxtown Brewing has just applied for the project's first building permit, according to city records.

The updated plans include a redesigned outdoor terrace to allow more people to gather. It now includes a pavilion for bands and other events, said project architect Stephen Perry Smith.

Other changes include a copper roof, and fewer fire pits and garage doors, Smith told board members.

Foxtown Landing's revised plans include a larger terrace and a pavilion to host music performances and other events at the downtown Milwaukee development.

Foxtown Landing, announced in November 2022, received board conceptual approval in December 2022 and Plan Commission design approval in June.

It will be developed in tandem with a dog park just to its north beneath I-794. The park is being developed by the Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District and the Historic Third Ward Business Improvement District.

The dog park is to open by mid to late summer.

The two developments will be connected by an outdoor plaza and a new section of the public RiverWalk.

Foxtown Brewing is an affiliate of pet food maker Fromm Nieman Brands. Fromm Family Pet Food will be the title sponsor of the off-leash dog park.

The $10 million Foxtown Landing will be privately financed, with the $750,000 dog park funded by donations and corporate sponsorships. The public RiverWalk will be financed with a combination of private and city money.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

