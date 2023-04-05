FP Canada™ announces results for the February 2023 CFP® exam

A total of 259 candidates wrote the Certified Financial Planner® exam in February

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, FP Canada announced the results for the February sitting of the CFP exam. The pass rate among first-time writers was 75.9%.

FP Canada Logo (CNW Group/FP Canada)

According to FP Canada's post-exam survey, 81.5% of those who took the CFP exam in February were motivated by a desire to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. The value firms place on FP Canada certifications was also evident from the feedback provided through the post-exam survey. For example, 35.8% of respondents said they completed the exam because their employers required it. Additionally, 43.2% of respondents identified title legislation as a key motivator. The Financial Professionals Title Protection Act requires those who use the financial planner title in Ontario to hold a credential approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), such as CFP certification.

The February CFP exam was administered via online proctoring only. In addition to one exam per year that's offered solely via online proctoring, FP Canada offers two hybrid exam administrations per year, which are administered through online proctoring and at in-person test centres across the country.

"Congratulations to all exam candidates who successfully wrote the CFP exam in February," said Tashia Batstone, FP Canada President and CEO. "I hope you're all taking some time to celebrate your accomplishment – and I wish you all the best as you advance in your financial planning careers."

Certified Financial Planner certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must meet a series of education requirements, which include holding a post-secondary degree from an accredited college or university (at minimum); completing an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program, FP Canada-Approved Advanced Curriculum Program, the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course; and the CFP Professional Education Program, which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics. They must also pass a rigorous national exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience.

Story continues

Among other requirements, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™ to maintain their certification.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,500 Certified Financial Planner professionals and about 1,600 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as of March 31, 2023), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c4977.html