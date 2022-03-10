U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.89
    -2.81 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +12.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0083 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1220
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,416.28
    -2,459.32 (-5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

FP Canada™ announces results for February QAFP™ exam

·2 min read

A total of 384 candidates wrote the Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ exam

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada has released the results for the February sitting of the QAFP exam. There were 384 candidates who sat for the exam, and the overall pass rate was 59.4%.

FP Canada Logo (CNW Group/FP Canada)
FP Canada Logo (CNW Group/FP Canada)

FP Canada gave candidates the option of writing the exam in person or through online proctoring. Due to government restrictions related to COVID-19, in-person availability was limited. Just over 80% of writers chose to complete the exam online, while the remainder did so at one of 13 test centres across the country.

"I want to congratulate every candidate who committed themselves to writing the exam," said Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "QAFP certification can provide a solid foundation for a successful career in financial planning, and passing the exam is a significant milestone on the path to achieving this certification."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program and the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course, pass a national exam, and have at least one year of qualifying work experience. To maintain their certification, QAFP professionals must complete the QAFP Professional Education Program—which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics—within one year of achieving certification, and adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

Qualified Associate Financial Planner certification, which was launched in January of 2020, is designed for professional financial planners with the demonstrated knowledge, skills, experience, and ethics to understand the everyday financial planning needs of their clients and provide holistic advice that suits their lifestyles and supports their goals. There are about 1,900 QAFP professionals in Canada as of December 31, 2021.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as at December 31, 2021), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c0552.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble ticks up in thin volumes, outlook bleak

    The currency has lost as much as 50% of its value to the dollar this year, crippled by international sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. The rouble closed at 118.5 per dollar in Moscow or up 1.3% from the close on Wednesday, still down 36.5% from mid February. It hit a record intraday low of 121.5275 on the Moscow Exchange used by major Russian banks.

  • Wheat Extends Slump as Rising Stockpiles Seen Cushioning War Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures tumbled as much as 10%, the most since 2008, following disappointing U.S. export sales even as a quarter of the grain’s global trade is at risk due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy RelianceUkraine and

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Alternative Energy Ameresco Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    On Wednesday, Ameresco stock reached a key technical benchmark, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating entering into the 90-plus percentile with an improvement to 93, a rise from 90 the day before. The alternative energy stock has been rallying amid skyrocketing oil prices.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Tech workers face 'hard days,' says Ukrainian entrepreneur

    A highly educated workforce and low cost of labor made Ukraine an attractive outsourcing tech hub for Fortune 500 firms, churning out more than 200-thousand IT workers.

  • U.S. probes options trade gained on Microsoft-Activision deal - WSJ

    IAC Chairman Diller, his stepson von Furstenberg, and music mogul Geffen have an unrealized profit of about $60 million on the options trade, based on the recent Activision share price of around $80, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department is investigating whether any of the options trades violated insider-trading laws, the report said, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is separately conducting a civil insider-trading investigation.

  • McDonald’s Loses a Bull Over Russia Closures

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, many multinational companies are announcing the suspension of sales in Russia, including restaurant chains.

  • U.S. Stocks Keep Global Rally Going as Dip Buyers Shed War Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have been waiting for any opportunity to buy the more than 10% dip in U.S. stocks since the start of the year. That chance arrived on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy RelianceUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to

  • AI for Robo-Advisors? SEC’s Gensler Says Not So Fast.

    The chairman of the SEC warns about tech-driven tools that could prioritize a firm's profits over clients' interests.

  • EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

    EBay saw strong demand from the online shopping boom last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scrambling to sustain the momentum as people return to regular living. Moreover, analysts have said that eBay, which is still in the early stages of product innovation, faces tough competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. EBay said the digital wallet would let customers use proceeds from their sales to conveniently purchase their next item or pay their selling expenses.

  • Uniqlo to Temporarily Close Its Russian Stores

    The apparel giant's parent Fast Retailing operates around 50 stores in the country.

  • Goldman Sachs Exiting Russia

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Thursday it was getting out of Russia--the first big U.S. bank to make a move to exit the country after [the invasion of Ukraine](https://www.wsj.com/articles/russia-ramps-up-attacks-after-deadly-hit-on-maternity-hospital-11646907696). The Wall Street bank said that it is winding down its business in Russia and that it is focused on helping its clients manage their own exposure or get out of the country. Last month, the bank said it had only about $1 billion it tota

  • Oil Dips as Inflation Adds to Concerns Over Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s tumultuous rally paused after U.S. inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high, sparking worries that surging prices could hasten the onset of demand destruction. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy RelianceUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress i

  • For Marta Mamelka-Potts, Glassmaking 'Feels Like Home'

    For Marta Mamelka-Potts, the very sounds and smells of glassmaking are familiar and comforting. Marta is a Continuous Improvement Leader for the Rocky Mountain Bottle Company, a joint venture betwe...

  • Citi’s Sale of Russian Consumer Unit Stalls as War Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc., in the midst of overhauling its businesses in Russia when the country went to war, has seen efforts to sell a consumer-banking unit there stall and is helping some employees transfer abroad.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S.

  • JD.com Stock Slumps After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • This Toy Maker is Bringing its Most Famous Doll to Life

    Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel , told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that the turnaround at Mattel is now complete and the company is returning to growth mode. Mattel reported earnings recently that included a top- and bottom-line earnings beat with double-digit sales growth and expanding gross margins. Real Money technical analyst Bruce Kamich said recently that the charts look favorable.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Jumps As Cybersecurity Firm's Outlook Tops Estimates

    CRWD stock jumped after fiscal 2023 guidance came in well above views and quarterly profit and revenue handily beat estimates.

  • Goldman Sachs To Offer Ethereum Fund by Galaxy Digital to Clients

    Goldman Sachs would bring clients to Galaxy Digital’s Institutional Ethereum Fund, as per documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • This IBD Stock Of The Day Offers Multiple Buying Opportunities As Omicron Recedes

    HCA Healthcare is the IBD Stock Of The Day. The hospital operator offers multiple buying opportunities as the omicron Covid-19 variant wave recedes. HCA stock rose Wednesday.