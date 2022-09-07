FP Canada™ Announces TD as the Platinum Sponsor for its Financial Planning Conference

TD will be the premier supporter of the 2022 Financial Planning Conference this November.

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada today announced that TD Bank Group (TD) will be the platinum sponsor for its annual Financial Planning Conference, taking place during Financial Planning Week 2022.

The conference, which will be fully virtual, takes place from November 22-24. The theme is Connect. Grow. Achieve., with a focus on helping participants learn skills that will allow them to grow their practices and achieve more for their clients. Generous support from TD will help FP Canada provide inspiring keynote discussions, engaging concurrent sessions, and actionable insights for the industry professionals, students, regulators, and educators in attendance.

FP Canada's Financial Planning Conference is part of Financial Planning Week, which aims to raise awareness of financial planning as fundamental to the financial well-being of Canadians. Launched by FP Canada and Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) in 2009, Financial Planning Week runs from November 20-26 in 2022.

"The Financial Planning Conference is an opportunity for professional financial planners and others in the industry to share ideas and talk about ways of moving the profession forward – and that's good for Canadians," said Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Our platinum sponsor, TD, shares our dedication to improving the financial well-being of all Canadians through financial planning, and we're grateful for the high level of support they're providing us in achieving this goal."

"FP Canada is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of financial planning and the benefits of working with a certified professional – and we could not be happier than to support the Financial Planning Conference and continue to raise the bar on the financial planning profession to help provide confidence for Canadians that they can achieve their goals," said David Terry, Head of TD Wealth Financial Planning, TD Bank Group. "At TD Wealth Financial Planning, approximately 70% of our planners have CFP® certification, QAFP™ certification, or an IQPF financial planning diploma, and events like these are great opportunities for all planning professionals to stay current on planning and advice topics and connect with industry experts and peers."

To learn more about the Financial Planning Conference, visit the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner® professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as of June 30, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 27 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on July 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

TD Wealth Financial Planning is a division of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

