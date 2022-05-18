U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

FP Canada™ Recognizes Top Performing Candidates on the February 2022 CFP® Exam

·2 min read

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada is pleased to announce the candidates who earned the highest scores for the February 2022 sitting of the CFP exam. These individuals, who received the top three scores, have joined FP Canada's esteemed President's List:

From left to right: Shannon Lamont, Scott Swinkels, Jingwei Raina Sun. (CNW Group/FP Canada)
From left to right: Shannon Lamont, Scott Swinkels, Jingwei Raina Sun. (CNW Group/FP Canada)

  • 1st place—Shannon Lamont—Guelph, ON (Educators Financial Group)

  • 2nd place—Scott Swinkels—Victoria, BC (Raymond James Ltd.)

  • 3rd place—Jingwei Raina Sun—Welland, ON (Sun Life Financial Services)

"On behalf of everyone at FP Canada, I would like to congratulate Shannon, Scott, and Jingwei for their impressive performances on the CFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We join you in celebrating this tremendous accomplishment and wish you continued success in your financial planning careers."

Certified Financial Planner® certification is the only globally recognized mark of professional financial planning. To obtain certification, candidates must complete a series of educational requirements, including an FP Canada-Approved Core Curriculum Program; FP Canada-Approved Advanced Curriculum Program; the FP Canada Institute™ Introduction to Professional Ethics course; and the CFP Professional Education Program, which focuses on the pillars of holistic financial planning, human behaviour, and honesty and ethics. They must also pass a rigorous exam and complete at least three years of qualifying work experience.

To maintain their certification, CFP professionals must adhere to the high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

The CFP exam is a standardized national exam with questions focusing on elements of the FP Canada Standards Council Competency Profile. The six-hour exam consists of stand-alone multiple-choice and case-based constructed-response questions.

FP Canada offers the CFP exam in both official languages, English and French, three times each year. The next two exams will be held in June 2022 and October 2022.

About CFP Certification

Certified Financial Planner certification is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada and throughout the world and is considered the standard for the financial planning profession. CFP professionals have demonstrated the knowledge, skills, experience and ethics to provide holistic financial planning strategies and solutions at the highest level of complexity required of the profession, and work with their clients to build a financial plan so that they can Live Life Confidently™.

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner professionals and about 2,000 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals (as of March 31, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c4468.html

