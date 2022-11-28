U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

FP Newspapers Inc Announces Departure of CFO

FP Newspapers Inc.
·1 min read
FP Newspapers Inc.

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / FP NEWSPAPERS INC. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") announced today that Ryan Kolaski, Vice-President of Finance and Administration, has left the company effective immediately. The company will be conducting a search for a Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, Brent Leung, Director of Finance, will take on CFO responsibilities.

About FPI

FP Newspapers Inc. owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash flow of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press, along with several other Manitoba based news and media publications that are available in both print and digital formats. The informative and engaging content we produce has an extensive reach throughout the province of Manitoba. The breadth of our reach provides compelling platforms for those looking to effectively reach a Manitoba audience. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Mike Power, CEO
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone 204-697-7547

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729057/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Departure-of-CFO

