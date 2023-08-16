FPC Live downsizing Deer District music venue, Bucks in 'final discussions' for new hotel

A proposed music venue operated by Madison-based, Live Nation-backed promoter FPC LIve in the Deer District is being downsized. An 800-capacity club has been eliminated from the project due to rising costs, which will again need approvals from city officials. The venue would retain a larger ballroom-style room to accommodate up to 4,500 concertgoers.

Milwaukee Bucks' President Peter Feigin says the team's "very close" to a letter of agreement with a long-desired hotel tenant on their Bradley Center lot in the Deer District, while a planned music venue for the same lot is about to go through approval channels with city officials once again following a major change to the development.

FPC Live's previously announced two-stage concert complex will now have just one, with the Madison-based, Live Nation-backed concert promoter and venue operator eliminating plans for an 800-capacity room due to skyrocketing construction costs, Joel Plant, CEO for FPC Live's parent company Frank Productions, told the Journal Sentinel. While the project received full approval from the Common Council to proceed in November, construction on the site had yet to begin.

"We either had to strip out the fan and artist amenities for both rooms or focus our efforts to build one exceptional room that will drive the most impact in the market," Plant said. "It was an easy decision."

The now single-stage, ballroom-style venue has undergone some minor interior adjustments to lift capacity from 4,000 to 4,500, Plant said, but could also be scaled down to host shows with about 2,000 people. Even with the elimination of the second room, the project costs have climbed since initially proposed, to north of $60 million, Plant said.

FPC Live will submit amended plans to the Department of City Development Friday, and the company will again need to get approvals from the City Plan Commission; the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee; and the full Common Council. The process will stretch through October or early November, Plant estimates, with a financing package set to officially close following approvals. A leasing plan with the Bucks, which own the land, is also being amended due to the changes, Plant said, but for all intents and purposes is a done deal.

The venue, once suggested to open in 2023, is now anticipated for 2025.

Story continues

Plant suggests one silver lining to the downsizing, which will also include a smaller loading dock, is that it will free up about 10,000 square feet for development on the vacant, 5.7-acre Bradley Center lot south of Fiserv Forum.

"All in all, it's been greeted as addition by subtraction," Feigin said, with the Bucks now in "final discussions" with a potential tenant interested in constructing a 160-to-175-room hotel on the lot. NCG Hospitality has already done some pre-design work for the potential project, Feigin said, and the Bucks have had conceptual talks with city officials so there are "no surprises."

Like the venue, the hotel would be privately financed, Feigin said. The site is in an existing Tax Increment Financing district created while Fiserv Forum was under construction, he said, and the Bucks will not be requesting any further TIF.

Once a letter of agreement is signed, a proposal will be formally submitted to the Department of City Development. Should the hotel and venue proceed as hoped, the Bucks will still have about 25% of the Bradley Center lot available for future development, Feigin said.

"It's very exciting to think about the utility," Feigin said. "It's all about activation for us and really directing people towards the Deer District as their destination for conventions, entertainment and recreation. We think more hotel rooms is an efficient way to activate how we want the Deer District to be."

In addition to FPC Live's music venue, the Milwaukee Bucks are in "final discussions" with a developer interested in constructing a 160-to-175-room hotel on the Bradley Center lot just south of Fiserv Forum.

A new hotel would be the second such tenant in the Deer District, following the opening of The Trade in May just north of Fiserv Forum, an upscale property that includes 207 rooms and about two dozen suites.

Milwaukee’s hotel market continues rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on the travel industry.

Marcus Corp. in June started a $20 million renovation to the Pfister Hotel’s ballrooms, guest rooms and lobby.

Meanwhile, the expanding Baird Center, formerly known as the Wisconsin Center, will help draw more conventions — including next summer’s Republican National Convention.

But other downtown area hotels continue to struggle. That includes the Hampton Inn and Suites, which last week was handed over to its lender in lieu of foreclosure.

Also, the Iron Horse Hotel, which last year filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is to be auctioned off this fall.

Concert business booming, but some venue development plans have been scaled back

The concert business meanwhile is booming, with FPC Live − the primary promoter of Fiserv Forum and American Family Field concerts this year, and preferred promoter partner with Milwaukee World Festival's American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion (outside of Summerfest) − projected to sell north of 420,000 concert tickets in Milwaukee this year, up from 320,000 in 2022.

Nevertheless, some big plans for concert venue development in Milwaukee have scaled back in recent months. Along with the elimination of the smaller venue from FPC Live's Deer District project, a planned 3,500-capacity venue in the proposed Iron District, initially slated to be run by concert giant AEG and Milwaukee's Pabst Theater Group, is no longer happening. (The Pabst Theater Group however plans to open a new club next year, a replacement for the Back Room at Colectivo Coffee.)

When first discussing their Milwaukee concert complex, which had been initially slated for the Third Ward adjacent to Maier Festival Park, Plant and FPC Live co-presidents Charlie Goldstone and Scott Leslie suggested the majority of the approximately 135 concerts it would host each year would be in the smaller venue.

New conservative estimates now place the number of concerts in its first year at the modified venue as between 55 to 60, which combined expect to draw between 135,000 and 165,000 people, Plant said. The smaller room, at maximum use, would have attracted about 30,000 to 40,000 people annually.

Plant and Feigin recognized the smaller room was the target of fierce opposition from a group called Save MKE's Music Scene, a coalition that included operators of independent local venues concerned about competition from a club tied to Live Nation, the world's biggest concert player. Music Scene members like the Cactus Club and Shank Hall would no longer compete with FPC Live for shows designed for their Deer District venue, but the new venue would still compete with the Pabst Theater Group's 4,087-seat Miller High Life Theatre and the 3,500-capacity Eagles Ballroom at the Rave.

With FPC Live's amended venue again seeking approvals, Plant expects a pushback campaign could return.

"Any time anybody proposes a music venue in any city there's some collection of vocal opposition," Plant said. "There is incredible demand that exists in the market that has not been met in years past. ... We appreciated the unanimous full Common Council support last time and expect that same support this time around."

Should that support be granted, Plant hopes to get shovels in the ground by November so they can begin underground work on a stormwater management system before a deep frost hits this winter. The construction timeline is about 18 months, meaning the venue could be theoretically open in spring 2025.

But there's another potential wrinkle that could cause delays: the Republican National Convention, which will be anchored at Fiserv Forum next July. Plant said FPC Live is already having discussions with the Secret Service regarding security concerns related to the venue's construction.

"We'd like to get into the ground as quickly as possible," Plant said. "If it has to be post-RNC, we don't prefer that, but we're open to consideration."

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Promoter FPC Live downsizing planned Deer District music venue