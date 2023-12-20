FPL to install electric vehicle charging stations in Port Canaveral's Cove District

Florida Power & Light Co. has reached an agreement with Port Canaveral to install electric vehicle charging stations in a parking lot at the port's Cove District restaurant area.

Port commissioners unanimously approved the 10-year deal this month, and the six "Level 3" fast-charging stations are expected to go online within a year.

While there are a number of electric vehicle charging stations around the county, the Level 3 stations being installed at the port offer a significantly faster charging time than most — up to 15 times faster than the more commonly used Level 2 charging stations.

They also will be accessible for all makes of electric vehicles. Many charging stations in operation in the county are for use only by Teslas.

FPL will pay for the installation and maintenance of the stations, and will receive the revenue generated by electric vehicle owners using the stations, according to Peter Martinez, FPL's project director for mobility. He said drivers will pay 30 cents per kilowatt hour to use the stations.

Six Florida Power & Light Co. EVolution electric vehicles like this one will be installed in Port Canaveral's Cove District. The fast-charging stations can fully charge most electric vehicles in less than one hour.

"It's hundreds of thousands of dollars" to build, Martinez told port commissioners, "and we're going to make it back pennies at a time."

Under its agreement with the port, FPL can add up to four additional charging stations, if demand warrants.

There currently are more than 186,000 electric vehicles registered in Florida, second to California. Martinez said he expects that one of every four vehicles sold in the United States will be electric by 2027, and that electric vehicle registration in Florida will increase tenfold by 2030.

Bob Musser, the port's senior director of environmental, said the project will address the long-standing interest of port visitors, cruise guests and Cove District business patrons to have convenient access to premium charging stations while at Port Canaveral.

“For a few years, we've noticed growing interest from port visitors who operate electric vehicles," Musser said. "These stations will offer the option to 'top off' the charge before hitting the road after enjoying our port."

Martinez said the charging stations at the port will help fill a geographic gap of where the FPL Level 3 stations are located. FPL has a network of about 130 public fast-charging locations throughout the state, with 340 more in development.

They go by the trade name EVolution, and can fully charge most electric vehicles within one hour. Level 3 charging stations are considered the fastest chargers available today.

"We think this is a great program that really helps everyone," Martinez said.

Martinez said FPL tries to locate its charging stations in metropolitan areas or near highway exits in areas that are safe, have around-the-clock access, and are near restaurants or other amenities.

