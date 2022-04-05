U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,761.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,137.75
    -26.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.27
    +0.99 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.47 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8830
    +0.1110 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,733.73
    +605.82 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.07
    +14.82 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.48
    -4.44 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

FPSO Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

FPSO Market – Scope of Report Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is a floating facility based on an oil tanker hull. It is equipped with a hydrocarbon processing unit for the treatment and separation of water, gases, and crude oil, arriving on board from sub-sea oil wells via flexible pipelines.

New York, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FPSO Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250670/?utm_source=GNW


Processed oil is, then, transferred to cargo tanks in the FPSO ship’s hull.Processed gas is used as fuel for on-board power generation, and surplus gas is either exported via a pipeline to onshore areas or re-injected back into the subsea reservoirs.

FPSOs enable the production of oil in deeper water and remote areas with economically viable technologies such as fixed piled structures. Moreover, they have the capacity to store processed crude oil and are equipped with an offloading system to transfer the crude oil to tankers for shipment to refineries.

This report analyzes and forecasts the FPSO market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Bn) from 2021 to 2031, considering 2020 as the base year.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global FPSO market.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for FPSOs.

The report also highlights opportunities in the FPSO market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, by region, and investment scenario. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked in terms of type, operator, application, hull, and propulsion based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global FPSO market by segmenting it in terms of type, operator, application, hull, and propulsion.In terms of type, the FPSO market can be classified into converted, new build, and redeployed.

Based on operator, the market can be categorized into small independent, large independent, leased operator, and major national oil companies (NOCs).In terms of application, the market can be split into shallow water, deep water, and ultra-deep water.

Based on hull, the market can be classified into single hull and double hull.In terms of propulsion system, the market can be categorized into self-propelled and towed.

These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for FPSOs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the FPSO market for 2020 and estimated market size for 2021 to 2031.The global market for FPSO has been provided in terms of revenue.

Market revenue has been provided in US$ Bn. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country-level markets.

Key players operating in the global FPSO market are MODEC, Inc., SBM Offshore N.V., BW Offshore, Bluewater Energy Services B.V., Bumi Armada Berhad, Yinson Holdings Berhad, and Teekay Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in Report on FPSO Market
The report provides detailed information about the global FPSO market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global FPSO market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which type segment of the global FPSO market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?
Which operator segment of the global FPSO market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?
How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of FPSO?
What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global FPSO market between 2021 and 2031?
What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global FPSO market?
Which application segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global FPSO market during the forecast period?

Research Methodology – FPSO Market
The research methodology adopted by analysts for compiling the global FPSO market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of the market-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecast for the global FPSO market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed market stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. Based on data obtained through interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the global FPSO market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, market association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the global FPSO market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250670/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Micron Is Set to Deliver Record Revenue in Fiscal 2022

    Investors in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) must be frustrated. On March 29, the memory and storage manufacturer announced solid results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 3. Revenue surged 25% year over year while net profits more than tripled.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close. Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Nearly $20 Million of UiPath Stock

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF purchases 867,331 shares of UiPath, the robotic-process automation software company, on Monday.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/4: Peloton, AMD, Zoom, Roku

    The pandemic stocks have suddenly caught fire again, but that doesn't mean you should be buying, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Stocks like Peloton saw peaks near $170 a share at the height of the pandemic, but has since plunged to just $20. With a new CEO focused on subscription revenue, Peloton is now poised to make a comeback.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    Over the past few months, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds caused many investors to dump their growth stocks and buy value stocks instead. The Trade Desk owns the world's largest independent demand-side platform (DSP) for digital ads. In other words, The Trade Desk will benefit from the slow death of linear TV platforms and the rise of streaming services.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.